OMAHA — Alayna Vargas is finally running for herself again.
Friday's 3,200-meter run wasn't about the time or the place in which she finished.
No, the St. Cecilia senior's last two-mile at the Class C state track and field meet was about her.
"I feel like that's something most runners struggle with, especially just comparing yourself to the old version of you or other runners or old times," said Vargas, who was runner-up in the event two years in a row.
"You get caught up in that constantly, like beating yourself and beating others. It starts to be not very enjoyable."
For multiple reasons the last few years running has been anything but enjoyable for Vargas. Mental and physical health at the forefront.
Also, expectations. From others, from herself.
None of that is to say she would have beaten now-close friend Jordyn Arens of Crofton, who won her third straight title in the two-mile on Friday.
But all Vargas wanted was to give herself the satisfaction of a healthy, well-run eight laps in her penultimate race at Burke Stadium.
"I'm glad that I could end my last two-mile and finish happy," a smiling Vargas said.
That smile was at least two-fold. Vargas broke 12 minutes in the race for the first time since her 11:47.23 in a 2021 runner-up finish. She clocked an 11:53.81.
Also, her freshman sister, Emery, was in the field.
"That was my last race getting to run with my sister, so it was fun to go out with her," said Alayna, who will run the 1,600 on Saturday. "It was nice to run with her for a few laps at least."
Emery, who is battling a chest cold, finished 14th.
Both helped bring home a runner-up finish in the 3,200 relay with Nathie Krikac and Lindsey Parr to kick off the meet.
The Hawkettes entered with the state's only time under 10 minutes at 9:53.02. They ran a 10:03.50 to grab silver behind Chase County (10:00.30).
"We knew we could do well, we really just wanted to do it together," said Parr. "The whole year we've been a consistent and level team. Obviously we wanted gold, but it's pretty special to get silver."
Superior in second
One down, three to go.
Ella Gardner isn't living or dying by that this go around at the state meet, but the Superior senior has eyes for golds in all four of her events.
On Friday she collected her first, winning the Class C long jump with a mark of 18-feet, 9-inches.
That along with teammate Sadie Rempel's third-place in the pole vault has the Wildcats in second place with 16 points. Kearney Catholic is in first with 18 points.
Gardner aided Superior to a third-place team finish last May, scoring 36 of the team's 49 points.
She's responsible for 10 so far and will have a chance to contribute 30 more if she can bag golds in the 100, 200 and triple jump. She's defending champion in the latter and runner-up in the others.
Gardner will enter Friday's sprints seeded seventh (100) and ??? (200).
Her long jump on Friday was a slow burn before she erupted for the winning distance.
"I just kind of looked at the board and was like, 'Well, gotta pick it up.' " she said with a laugh.
"I don't think it was anything really, just had to go and run a couple and then I was fine."
Gardner hit the winning jump on her first try in finals.
Rempel tied for third last year. She cleared 10-6 on her second attempt this year to take sole possession of bronze.
Schademann improves
Angie Schademann vaulted her way five spots up the podium on Friday.
The Fillmore Central sophomore finished as runner-up in the Class C girls pole vault a year after placing seventh.
"I feel pretty good about the placing," she said. "I just wish I could have matched my PR at (11-feet)."
Schademann tried, but more importantly cleared 10-6 on her first try to claim the silver outright.
It matched the height she reached last year in a bit of a deeper field. She was the only underclassmen to medal in the event in 2022.
"Definitely a lot of improvement this year," she said. "We just have a lot of little things to fix and I'll be jumping high again."
Kearney Catholic freshman Alyssa Onnen won the event with ease, reaching 12-4 before bowing out.
Schademann said she plans to train in Kansas at Tailwind Pole Vault Club in the offseason to give Onnen more of a run.
"I really enjoy this sport," Schademann said. "It brings me so much joy to clear bars and get medals for it."
Rest of Class C girls
-Doniphan-Trumbull's Hannah Dunning and Anna Fitzgerald took home a pair of bronze medals. Dunning in the long jump at 18-1 1/4 and Fitzgerald in the 3,200 with her time of 11:44.71.
-Thayer Central's Piper Havel qualified for finals in both the 100 and 200. She will be seeded fifth and sixth, respectively.