OMAHA — Ella Gardner isn't leaving Omaha Burke Stadium with four gold medals.
But she is leaving as a two-time champion in the Class C girls long jump, and is ending her Superior career with the state record in the event.
"It was the one I really wanted," she said, happily repeating her statement from this meet last year.
Her mark of 18-feet, 9-inches from Friday's morning session was short of the 19-4 1/4 record jump at districts, but it still got the gold around Gardner's neck.
"I'm really happy that I got the record," she said.
The stadium public address announcer on Friday said Gardner's record wasn't wind legal, which is what wiped her 19-6 3/4 off the board last May.
However, this record was wind legal, "it just hasn't been signed off on yet," Gardner defended. "That was probably the highlight (of my year)."
Gardner capped her year and time in a Wildcat uniform Saturday with a second consecutive silver medal in the 200-meter dash. She earned bronze in the 100 and triple jump.
"I struggled," Gardner said of the triple jump. "I couldn't find the board, and when I did, I didn't go as far as I wanted.
"Not my best meet at all, which sucks to have that meet today instead of, like, conference."
Superior finished fifth in the team standings with 36 points. Gardner, who is Division I-bound to North Dakota State, made up 30 and senior Sadie Rempel the other six from her third place finish in the pole vault.
STC's Anderson leaves Omaha content
After tasting gold in the Class C high jump on Friday, St. Cecilia's Jenson Anderson ended his junior year at the state track and field meet with a silver and two other medals.
"I'm just so blessed," Anderson said. "I honestly didn't know what to expect coming in. I know it's a lot of ups and downs here at state and you never know what somebody is going to do. All you can do is come out and do your best."
Anderson opened Saturday in position to collect a second gold, leading the long jump.
Then Elmwood-Murdock senior Cade Hosier broke a decades old school record, unleashing a 22-0 1/2 to beat Anderson.
Anderson had the best jump in prelims with a 21-5 3/4. Hosier climbed to within half an inch on his second leap of the finals, then posted a number for the Bluehawk to beat.
"That was about everything I had in my body at that point," said Hosier, who added that his anger from a poor showing in prelims drove him to run a mile outside the stadium ahead of the long jump finals.
Anderson fouled on his first two attempts during finals, which he thought might have posted winning marks. His third — and the last jump of the event — was 1 1/2 inches short at 21-11.
"I was kind of fidgeting with my steps and as we got into the competition a little bit I sped up and scratched two pretty big jumps," Anderson said, shrugging. "They were good jumps."
Anderson's day concluded with a seventh-place finish in the 100 and a fifth-place in the 200.
"Getting four medals is pretty cool," he said, "so I can't thank my coaches enough."
Vargas changing blue hues
Alayna Vargas is off to her new adventure.
She's trading in her St. Cecilia Bluehawk blue for Concordia Bulldog blue.
Vargas ran her final race for STC on Saturday, finishing fifth in the 1,600 with a 5:24.63.
"It's kind of surreal honestly," she said. "It doesn't really hit you that it's your last time. Probably until I put on the Concordia uniform it won't feel real."
Vargas, who was eighth in Friday's 3,200, said she's not sure what events she'll run for the Bulldogs. But she'll carry a renewed love for running with her to Seward.
Her mile time on Saturday was back where she feels it belongs, too.
"It's been a while since I've been able to get my times back down there," Vargas said. "So to be in that range again it feels good, and after I finish races to not be constantly disappointed.
"It's good to finally race for myself again."
The Vargas baton is now passed to Emery, who was a freshman this year.
Alayna had some words of advice:
"Just to keep running for herself. She actually enjoys running and I want her to keep that. I don't want her to worry about place and time when she does it. It's still good to be competitive but just enjoy every race no matter what. She'll do great. She's got the genes."
Freshman Havel has a ball
It's safe to say Thayer Central freshman Piper Havel enjoyed her first state track and field meet.
"It's unbelievable that I get to experience this," she said. "I'm just thankful I got to be here and I was able to compete."
Havel ended her first high school spring with a pair of medals, collecting fourth-place finishes in both the 100 and 200.
"I did not think I would be here right now in fourth place," she said.
Havel missed medaling in the long jump and on the Titans 400 relay, but said she expects that'll change in the future.
"I hope to get top three," she said. "I've got three years."
Other Tribland medalists: Doniphan-Trumbull's Charles Defeo placed sixth in the long jump (20-3 3/4).
Class C boys
Team scoring: Chase County 66, Battle Creek 52, North Platte St Patrick 46, Lincoln Lutheran 37, Cedar Catholic 34, Norfolk Catholic 33.5, Elmwood-Murdock 28, Stanton 28, St Cecilia 24, Hi-Line 23, Perkins County 21, Gordon-Rushville 16, Pender 16, Bishop Neumann 15, Oakland-Craig 13, Sutton 13, Winnebago 12, Tri County 12, Wakefield 11, Elkhorn Valley 11, Centura 10, Ponca 9, South Loup 9, Wilber-Clatonia 9, Cornerstone Christian 9, Bancroft-Rosalie 8, Mitchell 8, West Holt 7, Yutan 7, David City 6, Ord 6, Milford 6, Amherst 6, Syracuse 6, Kearney Catholic 6, Aquinas Catholic 5, Sutherland 5, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 5, Ainsworth 5, Alma 3, Freeman 3, Wisner-Pilger 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 3, Fillmore Central 2, North Bend Central 2, Hartington-Newcastle 1, Hershey 1, Palmyra 1, Bayard 0.5
100: 1, Brody Krusemark, Pender, 11.06. 2, Ryker Evans, Hi-Line, 11.12. 3, Mitchell Hupp, Stanton, 11.21. 4, Jaxon Knisley, North Platte St. Patrick’s, 11.22. 5, Bryant Stouffer, Aquinas Catholic, 11.32. 6, Luke Klabenes, West Holt, 11.40. 7, Jenson Anderson, Hastings St. Cecilia, 11.42. 8, Caden Denker, David City, 11.44.
200: 1, Ryker Evans, Hi-Line, 22.05. 2, Mitchell Hupp, Stanton, 22.45. 3, Brody Krusemark, Pender, 22.59. 4, Caden Denker, David City, 22.82. 5, Jenson Anderson, Hastings St. Cecilia, 22.89. 6, Thomas Reeves, Chase County, 23.16. 7, Luke Klabenes, West Holt, 23.17. 8, Drew Erhart, Palmyra, 23.23.
400: 1, Logan Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 49.36. 2, Easton Fries, Chase County, 49.74. 3, Cache Gracey, South Loup, 49.74. 4, Quentin Morris, Centura, 51¼. 5, Kanyon Talton, Norfolk Catholic, 51¼. 6, Ethan Eifert, Ponca, 51.56. 7, Will Hamer, Battle Creek, 51.60. 8, Carter Siems, Tri County, 52¼.
110 hurdles: 1, Jaxon Knisley, North Platte St. Patrick’s, 14.18. 2, Easton Fries, Chase County, 14.60. 3, Jackson Ricchio, Battle Creek, 15.20. 4, Daniel Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 15.42. 5, Jensen Olsen, Chase County, 15.55. 6, Evan Ault, Freeman, 15.62. 7, Will Moats, North Platte St. Patrick’s, 15.68. 8, Jase Voorhees, Syracuse, 15.70.
300 hurdles: 1, Easton Fries, Chase County, 38.74. 2, Riley Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, 39¼. 3, Will Moats, North Platte St. Patrick’s, 39.28. 4, Aydon McDonald, Gordon-Rushville, 39.29. 5, Jackson Ricchio, Battle Creek, 39.73. 6, Samuel Bennett, Syracuse, 39.97. 7, Cael Johnson, Wakefield, 40.47. 8, Carter Werner, Elkhorn Valley, 40.70.
800: 1, Logan Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 1:55.72. 2, Carter Siems, Tri County, 1:56.05. 3, Franklin Johns, Gordon-Rushville, 1:57.01. 4, Mason McGreer, Perkins County, 1:57.88. 5, Carson Arens, Cedar Catholic, 1:57.99. 6, Cade Johnson, Wakefield, 1:58.33. 7, Owen Lane, Ord, 1:58.88. 8, Jacob Wertz, Lincoln Lutheran, 1:58.97. 9, Robert Hrnchir, Hastings St. Cecilia, 1:59.01.
1,600: 1, Carson Noecker, Cedar Catholic, 4:19.35. 2, Mason McGreer, Perkins County, 4:30.30. 3, Dyami Berridge, Winnebago, 4:32.62. 4, Justin Sherman, Cornerstone Christian, 4:35.44. 5, Jaxon Kilmurry, Battle Creek, 4:35.66. 6, Brody Taylor, Ponca, 4:35.93. 7, Jarrett Miles, North Platte St. Patrick’s, 4:36.15. 8, Drew Martin, West Holt, 4:36.53.
400 relay: 1, Norfolk Catholic (Kanyon Talton, Carter Janssen, Mason Timmerman, Mason Weidner), 43.37. 2, North Platte St. Patrick 43.64. 3, Chase County 43.77. 4, 43.83. 5, Battle Creek 43.88. 6, Yutan 43.90. 7, Stanton 44.10. 8, Centura 44.26.
1,600 relay: 1, Chase County (Jonathan Sosa, Tristan Jablonski, Stephen Murray, Easton Fries), 3:25.37. 2, Lincoln Lutheran 3:25.38. 3, Battle Creek 3:27.89. 4, Gordon-Rushville 3:28.81. 5, Bancroft-Rosalie 3:30.29. 6, South Loup 3:30.30. 7, Elkhorn Valley 3:30.81. 8, West Holt 3:31.09.
Discus: 1, Nathan Baldwin, Sutton, 183-10. 2, Trent Uhlir, Battle Creek, 174-11. 3, Barrett Wilke, Stanton, 161-5. 4, Tyson Kreshel, Wilber-Clatonia, 159-1. 5, Derek Wacker, Yutan, 156-0. 6, Grant Seagren, Oakland-Craig, 154-9. 7, Jaret Peterson, Chase County, 153-4. 8, Cruz Brooks, Hershey, 153-3.
Long jump: 1, Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 22-0½. 2, Jenson Anderson, Hastings St. Cecilia, 21-11. 3, Zarek Branch, North Platte St. Patrick’s, 21-0¾. 4, Nolan Eloe, Amherst, 20-5¼. 5, Carter Skleba, Wilber-Clatonia, 20-4½. 6, Charles Defeo, Doniphan-Trumbull, 20-3¾. 7, Barrett Bischoff, Syracuse, 20-3½. 8, Cole Rosener, Hartington-Newcastle, 20-2½.
Pole vault: 1, Mason Wallin, Chase County, 14-0. 2, Bryce Hodsden, Mitchell, 14-0. 3, John Clausen, Norfolk Catholic, 13-6. 4, Jace Smith, Sutherland, 13-0. 5, Calvin Zimmerman, Centura, 13-0. 6, Devon Schultz, Wisner-Pilger, 13-0. 7, Jordan Settles, North Bend, 13-0. 8, Clayton Carney, Norfolk Catholic, 13-0. 8, Kolby Houchin, Bayard, 13-0.
Class C girls
Team scoring: Bishop Neumann 43, Kearney Catholic 40.33, Chase County 40.33, Milford 39, Superior 36, Crofton 30, North Platte St. Patrick’s 30, Shelby-Rising City 29, Aquinas Catholic 28, Centennial 20, Battle Creek 20, Cedar Catholic 20, Clarkson/Leigh 18.33, Arcadia-Loup City 18, Wakefield 17, GACC 16, Sutherland 16, West Holt 15, Norfolk Catholic 13, Summerland 13, Doniphan-Trumbull 13, Hastings St. Cecilia 13, Hershey 11, South Loup 10, Thayer Central 10, Syracuse 10, Elmwood-Murdock 9, Fillmore Central 8, Louisville 7, Archbishop Bergan 6, Centura 6, Cross County 6, Malcolm 5, Grand Island Central Catholic 5, North Bend Central 4, David City 4, Bridgeport 4, North Central 4, Conestoga 3, Ainsworth 3, Lincoln Lutheran 3, Cornerstone Christian 3, Southern Valley 3, Palmyra 3, Gordon-Rushville 2, Oakland-Craig 2, Bayard 2, Ponca 1, Pender 1
100: 1, Savannah Horne, Centennial, 12.54. 2, Liberty Baker, Shelby-Rising City, 12.69. 3, Ella Gardner, Superior, 12.74. 4, Piper Havel, Thayer Central, 12.78. 5, Mae Siegel, North Platte St. Patrick’s, 12.85. 6, Ava Hilger, Aquinas Catholic, 12.87. 7, Kerstyn Chapek, Bishop Neumann, 12.93. 8, Jordan Metzler, Wakefield, 13.09.
200: 1, Savannah Horne, Centennial, 25.74. 2, Ella Gardner, Superior, 25.93. 3, Kerstyn Chapek, Bishop Neumann, 26.03. 4, Piper Havel, Thayer Central, 26.37. 5, Jocelynn Skoda, GACC, 26.43. 6, Mae Siegel, North Platte St. Patrick’s, 26.55. 7, Liberty Baker, Shelby-Rising City, 26.72. 8, Maya Dolliver, Pender, 27.03.
400: 1, Story Rasby, Sutherland, 57.63. 2, Bryn McNair, Chase County, 58.30. 3, Jordan Metzler, Wakefield, 58.35. 4, Jocelynn Skoda, GACC, 58.53. 5, Payton Dzingle, Kearney Catholic, 59.11. 6, Ainsley Galyen, West Holt, 59.52. 7, Jayden Meyer, Syracuse, 59.74. 8, Kerstyn Chapek, Bishop Neumann, 1:01.42.
100 hurdles: 1, Liberty Baker, Shelby-Rising City, 14.81. 2, Kinslee Bosak, Bishop Neumann, 15.24. 3, Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh, 15.28. 4, Hadley Cheatum, Summerland, 15.63. 5, Sophie Humphrey, Battle Creek, 15.77. 6, Ellie Tramp, Crofton, 15.97. 7, Eva Hartzell, Norfolk Catholic, 16.07. 8, Miriam Frasher, Aquinas Catholic, 16¾.
300 hurdles: 1, Kinslee Bosak, Bishop Neumann, 44.54. 2, Hadley Cheatum, Summerland, 44.59. 3, Delaney Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 46.31. 4, Ellie Tramp, Crofton, 47.01. 5, Miriam Frasher, Aquinas Catholic, 47.31. 6, Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh, 47.32. 7, Grace Johnson, Grand Island Central Catholic, 48.10. 8, Makenna Schaaf, West Holt, 48.63.
800: 1, Jordan Metzler, Wakefield, 2:14.35. 2, Lilly Kenning, Milford, 2:15.68. 3, Story Rasby, Sutherland, 2:15.88. 4, Mira Fosmer, Louisville, 2:16.32. 5, Bryn McNair, Chase County, 2:16.33. 6, Laney Kathol, Cedar Catholic, 2:17.83. 7, Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig, 2:17.95. 8, Kaitlyn Mlnarik, Archbishop Bergan. 2:19.23.
1,600: 1, Jordyn Arens, Crofton, 5:12.69. 2, Lilly Kenning, Milford, 5:15.42. 3, Gianna Frasher, Aquinas Catholic, 5:21¾. 4, Kaitlyn Mlnarik, Archbishop Bergan. 5:22.62. 5, Alayna Vargas, Hastings St. Cecilia, 5:24.63. 6, Braelyn Gifford, North Platte St. Patrick’s, 5:27.29. 7, Mira Fosmer, Louisville, 5:27.33. 8, Ellesyn Hrouda, Ponca, 5:27.37.
400 relay: 1, West Holt (Katelynn Kratz, Makenna Schaaf, Abbygail Davis, Ainsley Galyen), 49.68. 2, Norfolk Catholic 50.30. 3, Aquinas Catholic 50.41. 4, Bishop Neumann 50.73. 5, Kearney Catholic 50.83. 6, Clarkson/Leigh 50.91. 7, Conestoga 51.12. 8, Cedar Catholic 51½.
1,600 relay: 1, Cedar Catholic 4:02.00. 2, Chase County 4:03.79. 3, Bishop Neumann 4:05.30. 4, Malcolm 4:05.88. 5, Syracuse 4:09.78. 6, Elmwood-Murdock 4:09.92. 7, Shelby-Rising City 4:11¼. 8, West Holt 4:12.06.
High jump: 1, Sarah Spahr, Milford, 5-6. 2, Bryn McNair, Chase County, 5-4. 2, Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh, 5-4. 2, Margaret Haarberg, Kearney Catholic, 5-4. 5, Ann Bose, Southern Valley, 5-2. 5, Channatee Robles, Norfolk Catholic, 5-2. 5, Sydney Davis, Centura, 5-2. 8, Zoey Walker, Shelby-Rising City, 5-2. 9, Aspen Meyer, Lourdes Cent, 5-0. 9, Alivia Huxoll, Sutton, 5-0.
Shot put: 1, Jessica Stieb, Arcadia-Loup City, 43-8½. 2, Jaid Wehrle, Battle Creek, 40-0. 3, Michalee Brownawell, Hershey, 39-6. 4, Jill Johnson, Bishop Neumann, 39-4½. 5, Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend, 39-½. 6, Reagan Brummels, Battle Creek, 38-7½. 7, Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island Central Catholic, 38-1¼. 8, Maddie Schneider, Grand Island Central Catholic, 38-½. 9, McKinley Grover, Gordon-Rushville, 37-7¼. 10, Ryann Sabatka, Hastings St. Cecilia, 37-6.
Triple jump: 1, Mae Siegel, North Platte St. Patrick’s, 38-5. 2, Alyssa Onnen, Kearney Catholic, 37-5½. 3, Ella Gardner, Superior, 36-9½. 4, Jocelynn Skoda, GACC, 36-9¼. 5, Jayden Meyer, Syracuse, 35-2½. 6, Avery Couch, David City, 35-2¼. 7, Isabel Hass, GACC, 34-10½. 8, Hannah Dunning, Doniphan-Trumbull, 34-9½.