Superior’s Ella Gardner runs the 200-meter dash Saturday at the Class C State Track and Field Meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

OMAHA — Ella Gardner isn't leaving Omaha Burke Stadium with four gold medals. 

But she is leaving as a two-time champion in the Class C girls long jump, and is ending her Superior career with the state record in the event. 

