OMAHA — Harvard's Xavier Marburger took home three medals from the State Track and Field Meet at Burke Stadium over the weekend, but it was what he did in in the 200 meters that surprised him the most.
On Friday, Marburger placed sixth in the triple jump at 42 feet, 4 inches. He later qualified for Saturday's finals in the 100 and 200 meters.
He barely made it in the 200, though, as his 22.86 seconds was the eighth-best time.
Marburger, who went into the state meet wanting to place in all four of his events, failed to place in the long jump Saturday.
Still, he ended his day fifth in the 100 at 11.49 and fifth in the 200 at 23.37.
"Coming in, the 200 was my biggest worry after barely making the finals Friday," Marburger said. "But I'm super-hyped getting fifth. Coming in, I was aiming for seventh because I just didn't want to get last.
"It makes up for not placing in the long jump."
Sandy Creek's 400-meter relay team comprised of Itzamna Diaz, Owen Oglesby, Oliver Oglesby and Ben Sullivan placed third in a time of 44.81. Their best time this season was 44.96.
Riverside won the race in 44.03, and Arthur County was second in 44.04.
“There’s been a lot of ups and downs this season, but we did a pretty good job today,” Diaz said.
Diaz, the only senior on the relay team, said competing in front of a big crowd Saturday at Burke Stadium was “a really good experience.”
“I’m really grateful for opportunity to compete here,” he said. “The energy is unmatched. It just makes you want to run faster and run harder.”
Owen Oglesby also placed sixth in the 300 hurdles in 40.93.
In the discus throw, brothers Easton and Eli of Bruning-Davenport/Shickley both placed.
Eli, a junior, placed third with a distance of 148-10. Easton was fifth at 144-5. The winning distance was 161-6 by Tad Dimmitt of Sandhills Valley.
“I was hoping to place and PR, which I didn’t but I was still happy with the outcome,” Eli said. “I also just wanted to compete and have fun.”
Easton, who was unable to compete last season because of labrum surgery, was happy to qualify for the state meet.
“I wanted to make the finals and place after missing last season,” he said.
Both said it has helped them to be competing in the same event.
“We practice with each other and it’s competitive,” Easton said. “We critique each other all the time. It’s been real fun."