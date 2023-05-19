OMAHA — The Sandy Creek boys track team had high expectations heading into this weekend’s state meet, but Friday didn’t go anything like they expected.

The Cougars’ day started with high jumper Sean Heaton not placing in high jump when he was sitting third heading into the meet and runner Rowan Jarosik pulling his hamstring in the 3,200-meter relay. Sandy Creek had the fourth best time in that event.

