OMAHA — The Sandy Creek boys track team had high expectations heading into this weekend’s state meet, but Friday didn’t go anything like they expected.
The Cougars’ day started with high jumper Sean Heaton not placing in high jump when he was sitting third heading into the meet and runner Rowan Jarosik pulling his hamstring in the 3,200-meter relay. Sandy Creek had the fourth best time in that event.
In addition, Jarosik had the third-best time in the 1,600-meter run and fifth-best time in the 3,200, but was unable to compete in either event.
“That just really hurt the boys mentally, physically,” Sandy Creek coach Corbin Hansen said about how the day started. “It didn’t make it any easier for them as the day progressed, as lot of things didn’t go our way.
“It’s not very fun when you’re coming in and expecting of getting into the top three and taking home a lots of medals, and then things just don’t go your way.”
Hansen hopes those still competing Saturday will be able to regroup and perform well.
That includes Owen Oglesby, who qualified for the finals in the 300-meter hurdles with time of 42.62, which was the seventh best time in the prelims.
In addition, Sandy Creek’s 400-meter relay team has third-best time coming into the state meet.
“If we can get the baton around the track it usually goes pretty well for us,” Hansen said. “That’s the main thing — just get the baton around the track.”
In the shot put, BDS junior Tanner Bolte came into the meet sitting fourth with a personal best throw of 52 feet, 7 inches.
He finished third Friday with a toss of 51-8, which he got on his first attempt.
“I was glad to see what I did, but a lot of people didn’t throw their best today, including me,” Bolte said. “But I’m pretty happy. It’s better than I thought I could get.”
Bolte’s first toss was the only one that counted, as he scratched on the rest of his attempts, which was something that happened frequently for him this season.
“It’s been happening all year,” he said. “Multiple meets this year I’ve only had one throw that I’ve been able to keep. It’s something I need to work on — get better at saving more throws.”
Finishing ahead of him were Keegan Shuleer of Hitchcock County at 56-0 and Tad Dimmit of Sandhills Valley at 55-10. Both are seniors, as are the fourth-, fifth- and sixth-place finishers.
Silver Lake’s Adrian Gomez, a junior, placed seventh at 48-07 1/2.
Bolte said he knows what he has to work on if he wants to place higher at the state meet next season.
“I need to work hard this summer, get stronger,” he said. “Then, once spring rolls around, get started early. I have to get things figured out so that, hopefully, I can match those numbers, if not do better than them.”
Xavier Marburger of Harvard is on pace to make his goal of placing in all four of his events at state, but just barely.
Marburger had to wait until the final heat of 200 to see if he made the finals in that event. Marburger’s time of 22.86 in the first heat of the 200 was just enough get the final spot in Saturday’s finals.
Marburger said it helped that he was in a fast heat in the prelims. He said that four of the runners in his heat had broken 23 seconds.
“Those guys pushed me a lot,” he said.
Earlier in the morning Friday, Marburger placed sixth in the triple jump at 42-04. He is also looking to place in the high jump Saturday.
“As long as I hit my PR in the high jump, I think I’ll hit my goal,” he said.
Other area boys results
- High jump — Wyatt Holtzen, BDS, 5-8
- Discus — Easton Weber, BDS, 44-11; Marcus Krupicka, Exeter-Milligan, 44-08; Eli Weber, BDS, 42-06.
- 110 hurdles prelims — Ethan Shaw, Sandy Creek, 16.53; Randyn Uden, Kenesaw, 16.75; Chase Ostdiek, Blue Hill, 17.3
- 100 — Itzamna Diaz, Sandy Creek, 11.461
- 400 — Owen Oglesby, Sandy Creek, 53.18
- 3,200 — Micah Johnson, Wilcox-Hildreth, 11:20.55; Trace Bislow, Franklin, 11:13.44
- 300 hurdles — Ethan Shaw, Sandy Creek, 44.33
- 200 — Itzamna Diaz, Sandy Creek, 23.23
Class D boys
Team scoring: Lincoln Christian 23.5, Nebraska Christian 22, Plainview 19, Wausa 12, Wallace 10, Axtell 10, Hitchcock County 10, McCool Junction 9, Dundy County-Stratton 8, Cambridge 8, Sandhills Valley 8, Loomis 6.5, Howells-Dodge 6, BDS 6, Overton 5, Bertrand 5, Cody-Kilgore 4, Sterling 4, High Plains 4, Harvard 3, Falls City Sacred Heart 3, Heartland 3, Silver Lake 2, Garden County 2, Diller-Odell 1, Central Valley 1.
Event finals
3,200: 1, Trey Robertson, Wallace, 9:59.00. 2, Carson Trompke, Cambridge, 10:16.99. 3, Luke Woockman, Wausa, 10:26.70. 4, Marcus Hernandez, Bertrand, 10:26.73. 5, Jacob Swanson, Nebraska Christian, 10:28.08. 6, Jordan Mosel, Plainview, 10:35.66. 7, Alex Madsen, FCSH, 10:38.44. 8, Boston Wood, Central Valley, 10:42.46.
3,200 relay: 1, Axtell (Keyton Cole, Tyler Hanson, Zach Arner, Luc Lopez), 8:22.88. 2, McCool Junction 8:23.34. 3, Wausa 8:33.76. 4, Nebraska Christian 8:36.54. 5, Plainview 8:36.57. 6, Heartland 8:37.57. 7, Garden County 8:42.62. 8, Falls City Sacred Heart 8:44.43.
Shot put: 1, Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock Co, 56-¾. 2, Tad Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 55-10½. 3, Tanner Bolte, BDS, 51-8. 4, Clayton Meyer, Loomis, 51-5. 5, Dylan Naslund, Cody-Kilgore, 51-0½. 6, Jestin Bayer, Howells-Dodge, 50-8½. 7, Adrian Gomez, Silver Lake, 48-7½. 8, Alex Morner, McCool Junction, 47-6¾.
High jump: 1, Viktar Kachalouski, Lincoln Christian, 6-7. 2, Ethan Latta, DCS, 6-4. 3, Spencer Hille, Plainview, 6-4. 4, Micah Perdew, Nebraska Christian, 6-2. 5, Andrew Harms, Sterling, 6-2. 6, Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge, 6-2. 7, Cale Nelson, Loomis, 6-0. 7, Brayden Ulrich, Lincoln Christian, 6-0.
Triple jump: 1, Maurice Reide, Lincoln Christian, 44-1. 2, Vendell Juzyk, Nebraska Christian, 43-8½. 3, Spencer Hille, Plainview, 43-3½. 4, William Kulhanek, Overton, 42-11. 5, Brodey Spurling, High Plains, 42-7. 6, Xavier Marburger, Harvard, 42-4. 7, Alex Rohrbaugh, Lincoln Christian, 41-9. 8, Callan McKinney, Diller-Odell, 41-4¼.
Prelims
100: 1, Dillon Miller, Brady, 10.80Q, 5.0. 2, William Kulhanek, Overton, 10.83Q. 3, Carson Bloom, Riverside, 11.05Q. 4, Ryland Garretson, McCool Junction, 11.13q, 5.0. 5, Xavier Marburger, Harvard, 11.21q. 6, Andy Maloley, Pawnee City, 11.27q, 5.0. 7, Lance Vasa, Arthur Count, 11.28q. 8, Jack Molt, Riverside, 11.30q.
200: 1, Dillon Miller, Brady, 21.77Q. 2, William Kulhanek, Overton, 22.25Q. 3, Carson Bloom, Riverside, 22.72Q. 4, Ryland Garretson, McCool Junction, 22.65q. 5, Lance Vasa, Arthur Count, 22.76q. 6, Andy Maloley, Pawnee City, 22.80q. 7, Jack Molt, Riverside, 22.82q. 8, Xavier Marburger, Harvard, 22.86q.
400: 1, Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 51.64Q. 2, Jett Farwell, Pawnee City, 51.69Q. 3, Chase Schroeder, Wynot, 52.22Q. 4, Will Cacy, Arapahoe, 51.76q. 5, Gavin Morris, High Plains, 51.85q. 6, Justin Ernest, Leyton, 52.10q. 7, Blake Lusk, Brady, 52.11q. 8, Zandar Wolf, Central Valley, 52.17q.
110 hurdles: 1, Clayton Moore, Mullen, 15.18Q. 2, Andrew Harms, Sterling, 15.31Q. 3, Dylan Raymer, Hay Springs, 15.66Q. 4, Jake Halvorsen, Axtell, 15.65q. 5, Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge, 15.70q. 6, Gunnar Hadley, Loomis, 15.76q. 7, Chase Gracey, Mullen, 16.27q. 8, Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock County, 16.41q.
300 hurdles: 1, Clayton Moore, Mullen, 40.60Q. 2, Andrew Harms, Sterling, 40.89Q. 2, Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge, 40.89Q. 4, Chase Gracey, Mullen, 41.87q. 5, Spencer Hille, Plainview, 41.94q. 6, Jake Halvorsen, Axtell, 42.23q. 7, Owen Oglesby, Sandy Creek, 42.62q. 8, Kaden Hunt, Winside, 43.24q.