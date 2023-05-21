OMAHA — John Mick already couldn't count his own kids on one hand.
So he added Seth Stengel to the mix anyway.
Like Mick's six kids, Stengel has adopted pole vaulting as his "thing."
In doing so, he's stepped into a rooted history of Bruning-Davenport/Shickley vaulters before him — nearly all with the last name Mick.
"He qualifies me as one of his sons because I got pole figured out and started going with it," Stengel said Saturday at the Class D state track and field meet.
"He's treating me like a son, rolling me right through pole vault and teaching me all the ways."
You'd be hard-pressed to find a better instructor, though Mick would direct you toward someone like Bertrand's longtime coach Bill Ford — a veteran of 25 years.
Mick's coaching resume in 12 years, however, includes eight state champions — all won by children of his — and a number of other colored medals, including the bronze Stengel earned Saturday at Omaha Burke.
Stengel capped his junior season clearing a new personal best height of 13-feet, 6-inches. The PR came a week after he vaulted 13-0 for the first time at districts.
"It feels great to do more, but I wish I would have gotten 14," said Stengel, who was close on his three attempts.
Fourteen feet would have tied Stengel for second place with last year's champion Owen Kaps of Bertrand.
Fullerton sophomore Roe Patton took this year's crown after floating 14-6, which tied for the all-class gold.
Mick sees more new heights all too possible for Stengel, who hopes to join the list of his coach's kids as state champions next season.
Stengel's vaulting was peaking at the right time, Mick said, the spring window just closes too soon.
"You just need about two more weeks," he said. "All these coaches will tell you that. We've really seen some great things in the last month."
Widen the lens to where Stengel was coming into the spring, and third place looks pretty good.
This year was essentially a restart for him.
Stengel, a promising pole vault protege since seventh grade, missed all of his sophomore season with a torn ACL suffered during a basketball practice.
He lost valuable time on the runway, which with his potential was unfortunate, Mick said.
"We had a lot to work with, but we just didn't get the replications we needed the last couple of years," said Mick. "People say he came out of nowhere. No, he didn't come out of nowhere, he just finally had the chance to show what he can do."
Stengel said he fought with doubt, knowing the technique required to be successful.
"When I missed that year and I came back, I thought it was going to take all year with plant and everything," he said. "I was scared I wasn't going to get anywhere, but we got it figured out and I was feeling confident as the year went on."
The plant played a key role in the process of achieving new heights, Mick said.
"It's all about getting your plant down and being able to move your pole. His plant isn't perfect by any means, but there is a huge difference in letting your pole come in and push you back and just resisting it a little bit.
"He's got all this he could still do and it makes a foot of height difference. I've been telling him all year if he can just get that bottom arm to resist a little bit, you'll see the height."
If Stengel can reach 14-feet, his odds of winning gold nest spring escalate. The last five state champions in Class D have all matched or exceeded that mark.