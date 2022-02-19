OMAHA — The three Tribland Class D finalists knew they were going to have their work cut out for them in their state championship matches. Unfortunately for them, all three fell just short of capturing that gold medal.
Kenesaw's Nickolas Kuehn, Thayer Central's Gunner Mumford, and Doniphan-Trumbull's Jordy Baland all brought home silver medals from the state meet in Omaha — a feat that is incredibly impressive, but one that takes time to accept after such an emotional match.
"Wrestling is a sport of ups and downs," said Kenesaw head coach Trey Schlender. "You have to roll with the punches. If it doesn't go your way, how are you going to respond to it; how do you get better in the offseason? And I know how (Kuehn's) going to respond: He's going to respond well, work hard, and bust his butt to get in the room (and) get into camps. That's the type of kid he is; he's a competitor.
"No matter what, he's a champion to me because he carries himself with pride and class. That's what we pride ourselves off of, be respectful, go do your thing and wrestle, and win or lose with class."
Kuehn faced Plainview's Scout Ashburn in the 132-pound championship, falling 2-1 after a tiebreaker. The win gave Ashburn the third state championship of his career.
The Kenesaw junior beat Ashburn earlier this season, as he was able to ride him out in an ultimate tiebreaker. Saturday's match appeared it was heading for a similar finish, but with one second left in the second overtime, Ashburn escaped from Kuehn's grasp for the winning point.
"He's a good wrestler and knows how to scramble, and he scrambled through that position before we could go to another overtime," Schlender said. "Unfortunately we couldn't finish that top ride and get to the 30 second rideout, as he was able to get that escape."
Mumford's opponent in the 160-pound title match was Bridgeport's Steve Menke. Menke scored all five of his match points in the second period, and unfortunately for Mumford, that was a hole too deep to dig out from.
"His shots weren't working for him there; (Menke) was really defensive," said Thayer Central head coach Josh Bowers. "We got caught up one time and it cost us four points. It's a completely different match if we don't get caught up that one time...(Mumford) gave it his all until the very end."
The Titans' coach saw Mumford's season take a more determined mindset midway through the season. He saw the wrestler's confidence grow with each tournament victory and set up an incredible postseason run.
"He got the confidence he needed to fight and grind through matches. He had some big kids, strong kids that he wrestled," Bowers said. "I don't know what else we could have done (Saturday)...There just wasn't much more we could do."
The Titans still had a solid showing as a team in the tournament. Triston Wells and Brenner McLaughlin both placed third for Thayer Central, while Colter Sinn was sixth as a freshman. For McLaughlin, he capped his senior season with a second consecutive third-place medal.
Thayer Central was fourth in the team standings.
"We have two seniors going off the team, and they've contributed so much and they're great kids. And then we have five (qualifiers) coming back through. It's really going to help the rest of the team," Bowers said.
In the final championship match of the Class D field, Baland fell to Arapahoe's Levi Kerner, who finished the year a perfect 50-0.
"We're very proud of (Baland)," said D-T head coach Andrew Smith. "He put a good tournament together; there was nothing else we could ask from him. I told him before his match that I was proud of him and to not be satisfied yet. Just go out and wrestle his match and have fun."
Baland had beaten the No. 5 wrestler in the class in the quarterfinals and the No. 2 wrestler in the semis. But Kerner proved why he's the No. 1 rated heavyweight, pinning Baland in the second period.
Nonetheless, a second place medal for a senior that wasn't sure if he was even going to go out for the sport is not too bad.
"We had to talk him into wrestling, so (a silver medal) is huge for him," Smith said. "We told him he was capable of being a high placer and I knew big things were coming his way. Once we got on the same page, he just took off...He's been building confidence every week by picking guys off, and he did a great job."