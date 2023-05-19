OMAHA — JessaLynn Hudson did here Friday what she set out to do in the discus arena at Burke Stadium.
Hudson, who is going for a three-peat this year in the shot put, won the Class D discus event for the first time in her final year of high school competition at the state track and field meet in Omaha.
The Bruning-Davenport/Shickley senior entered Friday's competition as the top thrower in Class D. She placed third in the discus throw her sophomore year and finished second a year ago — getting beat by a mere 5 inches.
This year, it wasn't that close.
Hudson's winning throw of 138 feet, 2 inches beat the distance of 129-11 thrown by Emily Berglund of Shelton. Silver Lake's Katelyn Strampher, a sophomore, finished in eighth place at 116-11.
"This was my goal," Hudson said. "I was close last year and close the year before. I've been able to do it in the shot put the past two years, but I really wanted to get it done in both. I've got one done and now, hopefully, I'll get two done."
Hudson now looks to defend her two golds in the shot put Saturday morning, where she enters the event with the best toss in Class D this season at 44-10. Second-best is 41-2 1/4 by Berglund.
Getting it done in the discus this year basically came down to one thing: Better technique.
"I was confident enough in all the training I've done the past three years," she said. "This year, especially, I've been working a lot on my technical stuff just to get to this point."
Hudson's winning throw Friday of 138-2 in the discus came on her fifth throw. She had thrown 138-1 on her second try. Her best throw this year was 139-2.
"I really wasn't nervous," Hudson said. "I'm glad to have the experience under my belt. It really helps a lot being here before. The nerves don't really take over. More so, it was emotions, feeling pressure, but I was also really excited to compete."
Hudson finished in fourth all-class in the discus event at this year's state meet behind Madison Smith of Gothenburg at 145-2, Abby Stallbaumer of South Loup at 141-10 and Jessica Steib of Arcadia-Loup City 141-8
"My technique has come a long ways," Hudson said. "I watched to videos back to last year, and it's changed a lot. I give full credit to outside training. I couldn't do it without the help of other people telling me things I'm doing wrong and things I'm doing right. Technique really makes a difference, especially in this event."
Also for BDS, BraeLynn Renz made Saturday's finals in 100- and 200-meter events.
Her times of 12.744 in the 100 and 26.46 in the 200 were the third-best times in both events.
Freshman Emma Fisher of Sandy Creek ran a personal best time of 12:02.72 to place second in the 3,200-meter run. Hannah Swanson of Nebraska Christian won with a time of 12:00.73.
Gracie Kreutz of Giltner was sixth at 12:35.94.
Fisher's best time coming into the state meet was 12:33.58.
"Going in, I was extremely nervous, just hoping I'd make it," Fisher said. "The first four laps were like, 'Oh, shoot, I don't think I'm going make it.' But then I just kind of kept going and it just worked out."
Actually, Fisher was third going into the final lap before passing Peyton Paxton of Mullen in the final 300 meters and rapidly closing the gap on Swanson.
"I probably should have kicked sooner and I could have had a better chance," Fisher said. "But, for my first year, I thought I did pretty good. I'm pretty excited."
Sandy Creek coach Corbin Hansen said he was impressed with Fisher cutting about 30 seconds off her best time.
"She ran really well. I'm very proud of her for not giving up when it got hard," Hansen said.
Fisher will have a busy day Saturday, competing in the 800, 1,600 and 1,600 relay Saturday.
Other area girls results in Class D:
Pole vault — Josie Kanode, Exeter-Milligan, 9-0; Jacilyne Peterson, Deshler, 8-6
Discus — Katy Soucek, Silver Lake, 106-10
Long jump — Sophie Schmidt, Silver Lake, 15-9 3/4; Hannah Miller, BDS, 14-3 1/2
3,200 relay — BDS, (Hanna Kadel, Hannah Miller, Alexia Hergott, Hallie Hoins), 10:45.58
100 hurdle prelims — Sydney Biltoft, Lawrence-Nelson, 16.33; Jordan Margritz, Giltner, 16.37
100 prelims — Sophie Schmidt, Silver Lake, 13.38
400 — Ella Martin, Sandy Creek, 1:03.81; Jacilyne Peterson, Sandy Creek, 1:05.33.
3,200 — Cara Bunger, Wilcox-Hildreth, 13:35.68
300 hurdles — Sydney Biltoft, Lawrence-Nelson, 50.77; Georgi tenBensel, Silver Lake, 55.56
200 — Sophie Schmidt, Silver Lake, 27.41
Class D girls
Team scores: Nebraska Christian 24, Meridian 20, McCool Junction 13, O'Neill St. Mary's 12, Humphrey St. Francis 10, BDS 10, Sandy Creek 8, Shelton 8, Osceola 8, Sterling 7, Cedar Bluffs 6, Mullen 6, Twin Loup 6, Cody-Kilgore 6, Heartland 6, Maywood-Hayes Center 5, Fullerton 5, Wauneta-Palisade 5, Boyd County 4, Pawnee City 4, Elm Creek 4, Central Valley 3, Cambridge 3, Axtell 3, Giltner 3, Creighton 2, Exeter-Milligan 1, Bloomfield 1, Arthur County 1, Silver Lake 1.
Event finals
3,200: 1, Hannah Swanson, Nebraska Christian, 12:00.73. 2, Emma Fisher, Sandy Creek, 12:02.72. 3, Peyton Paxton, Mullen, 12:13.06. 4, Julianna Maxfield, Fullerton, 12:29.89. 5, Payton Gerken, McCool Junction, 12:33.11. 6, Gracie Kreutz, Giltner, 12:35.94. 7, Emily Lytle, Pawnee City, 12:40.79. 8, Christina Martinson, Bloomfield, 12:48.56.
3,200 relay: 1, Humphrey St. Francis (Kali Jarosz, Anna Stricklin, Emma Baumgart, Hannah Baumgart), 10:01.91. 2, O'Neill St. Mary's 10:11.71. 3, Nebraska Christian 10:13.71. 4, Maywood-Hayes Center 10:18.31. 5, McCool Junction 10:23.88. 6, Cambridge 10:27.30. 7, Pawnee City 10:30.91. 8, Elm Creek 10:39.72.
Discus: 1, JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 138-2. 2, Emmily Berglund, Shelton, 129-11. 3, Urte Noreikaite, Cody-Kilgore, 126-2. 4, GraCee Goings, Wauneta-Palisade, 124-6. 5, Amelia Hoffman, Boyd County, 121-0. 6, Jayda Schroeder, Elm Creek, 118-11. 7, Lauren Harms, Sterling, 117-7. 8, Katelyn Strampher, Silver Lake, 116-11.
Long jump: 1, Kaylee Pribyl, Meridian, 17-0. 2, Sheridan Falk, Nebraska Christian, 16-9. 3, Addy Sweeney, Cedar Bluffs, 16-8¾. 4, Macy Richardson, Sterling, 16-7¾. 5, Mya Hedstrom, O'Neill St. Mary's, 16-4½. 6, Kassidy Wehrer, Axtell, 16-1¾. 7, Elsie Ottun, Twin Loup, 16-1¼. 8, Jaedin Johns, Arthur County, 16-¼.
Pole vault: 1, Kaylee Pribyl, Meridian, 11-0. 2, Janna Roberts, Osceola, 10-6. 3, Mariah Tessman, Heartland, 9-6. 4, Anna Vodicka, McCool Junction, 9-6. 5, Alexis Mauler, Twin Loup, 9-6. 6, Taya Engel, Central Valley, 9-0. 7, Olivia Kuhlman, Creighton, 9-0. 8, Jozie Kanode, Exeter-Mill, 9-0.
Prelims
100: 1, Camryn Kocian, East Butler, 12.36Q. 2, Fayth Winkelman, Osceola, 12.49Q. 3, BraeLynn Renz, BDS, 12.75Q. 4, Rori Wieseman, Osceola, 12.64q. 5, Taylor McIntyre, Central Valley, 12.75q. 6, Tenley Rasmussen, Sandhills/Thedford, 12.79q. 7, Payton Stienike, Brady, 12.84q. 8, Koral Schmidt, Anselmo-Merna, 12.86q.
200: 1, Fayth Winkelman, Osceola, 25.87Q. 2, Clara Spargo, DCS, 26.31Q. 3, BraeLynn Renz, BDS, 26.46Q. 4, Rori Wieseman, Osceola, 26.48q. 5, Koral Schmidt, Anselmo-Merna, 26.55q. 6, Tenley Rasmussen, Sandhills/Thedford, 26.68q. 7, Kiley Hejtmanek, Maywood-Hayes Center, 26.84q. 8, Maria Pastrelo, Lincoln Christian, 26.89q.
400: 1, Kiley Hejtmanek, Maywood-Hayes C, 1:00.23Q. 2, Koral Schmidt, Anselmo-Mern, 1:01.25Q. 3, McKenna Yates, McCool Junction, 1:01.78Q. 4, Maria Pastrelo, Lincoln Christian, 1:00.28q. 5, Alexis Johnson, Central Valley, 1:01.37q. 6, Addy Sweeney, Cedar Bluffs, 1:01.71q. 7, Erin Gegg, Shelton, 1:02.43q. 8, Myleigh Weers, Diller-Odell, 1:02.82q.
100 hurdles: 1, Macy Richardson, Sterling, 15.62Q. 2, Dayle Haake, Sandhills/Thedford, 15.68Q. 3, Tierston Moore, Mullen, 15.70Q. 4, Sheridan Falk, Nebraska Christian, 15.98q. 5, Payton Stienike, Brady, 16.02q. 6, Kendyl Flaming, Wallace, 16.04q. 7, Rylie Beethe, Johnson-Brock, 16.21q. 8, Allison Sucha, Niobrara/Verdigre, 16.22q.
300 hurdles: 1, Macy Richardson, Sterling, 46.40Q. 2, Zaili Benish, Leyton, 47.27Q. 3, Addy Sweeney, Cedar Bluffs, 47.78Q. 4, Grace Mahony, Riverside, 48.08q. 5, Baylor Behrens, Dorchester, 48.32q. 6, Tierston Moore, Mullen, 48.37q. 7, Payton Stienike, Brady, 48.61q. 8, Dayle Haake, Sandhills/Thedford, 48.61q.