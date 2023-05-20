OMAHA — JessaLynn Hudson of Bruning-Davenport/Shickley was focused on two things in the shot put Saturday at the State Track and Field Meet.
First: Win her third straight gold medal, which she did with a throw of 44 feet, 2 3/4 inches.
Second: Win the All-Class gold, which she thought she did.
Heading into the event Saturday, Hudson knew the top throw so far at the state meet was 44 feet, 8 3/4 inches by Sage Burbach of Norris, with only the Class C field left to compete.
"In the back of my mind, I thought it would be cool to do something like that," Hudson said.
Hudson had thrown 44-10 in April, so she knew she was capable of at least that distance.
On her final attempt Saturday, Hudson thought she did better than that based on where the shot landed from where she stood.
"I really hoped it landed on the 45 line," Hudson said. "From our angle in the ring, it's kind of deceiving where the lines are. It really looked like it landed on that powder 45 line. Still, I can't complain."
As it stands, Hudson finished fourth All-Class behind Burbach, Katherine Beachler of Millard North at 44-7 1/4 and Nyaluet Diew of South Sioux City at 44-4 1/2.
Hudson also finished fourth All-Class in the discus throw.
Also competing in the Class D shot put was Brooke Sasse of Deshler. Her best throw was 34-4 1/2.
Hudson, a senior, said she was also motivated on her final throw by the fact that it was the last of her high school athletic career.
"I was just pumped up," she said. "It kind of hit me that it was my last time, so I got to go out on a high note and just let it fly."
Hudson wrapped her high school track and field career with two gold medals at the state meet.
She won the discus throw for the first time on Friday before completing a three-peat in the shot put Saturday morning.
"I just want to give a big thank to you to everyone who has helped me along the way," Hudson said. "I really wouldn't be able to do it without them."
Hudson couldn't help but notice how many people showed up from the BDS community to watch her compete as well as other members of the girls and boys teams who were competing Saturday.
"So many people came up from the community," she said. "There's a big group here today."
Hudson hasn't ruled out competing in field events in college as a walk-on for the University of Nebraska track and field program.
"I think I'm going to try and walk on, but I haven't really made a decision yet," Hudson said. "It is my end goal, though. It's a big opportunity that's available to me. I would totally want to take advantage of it. There aren't many people who can say they have an opportunity to do that."
If she does, there's no guarantee that would compete in the shot put or discus events.
"Usually when you go to a college like that, they really want you to try the hammer and the weight throw," Hudson said. "I've never done that before but doing those events only make you better in these events. I love both the shot put and discus, so we'll just have to wait and see.
"I know that everything will happen for a reason."
Hudson's teammate BraeLynn Renz also took home two medals at the state meet.
Renz placed fourth in the 100 meters in 13.04 and was third in the 200 in 26.80. Fayth Winkelman of Osceola won both events, finishing the 100 in 12.76 and the 200 in 26.06.
"I'm very happy with where this season ended and what I got," Renz said. "It was a huge accomplishment."
She said that after false starting at the state meet last year, she came into this season with a different mindset.
"I was trying to get what I didn't get last year, but it was all about baby steps this season," Renz said. "I wasn't happy with myself at the start of the season, but I gradually started making improvements. I never thought that by the end of the season I would be running 26's in the 200, and it felt it took like forever to break a 13 in the 100. So it feels pretty good."