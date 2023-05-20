p05-22-23SCRfisher.jpg
Sandy Creek’s Emma Fisher passes on the outside to win the Class D 1,600-meter run Saturday at the State Track and Field Meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha. 

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

OMAHA — Sandy Creek freshman Emma Fisher reeled in three runners down the backstretch of the 1,600-meter run Saturday on a sore ankle that she injured earlier in the race.

Fisher, who stepped on the heel of a runner in front of her and rolled her ankle after rounding turn 4 of the third lap, won the gold medal with a time of 5 minutes, 28.05 seconds at the State Track and Field Meet at Burke Stadium.

