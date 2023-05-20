OMAHA — Sandy Creek freshman Emma Fisher reeled in three runners down the backstretch of the 1,600-meter run Saturday on a sore ankle that she injured earlier in the race.
Fisher, who stepped on the heel of a runner in front of her and rolled her ankle after rounding turn 4 of the third lap, won the gold medal with a time of 5 minutes, 28.05 seconds at the State Track and Field Meet at Burke Stadium.
Peyton Paxton of Mullen was a close second in 5:29.10.
"I couldn't really feel much," Fisher said about her ankle. "It was just kind of numb."
Fisher, who finished second in the 3,200-meter run Friday, said she learned from that race against the same competition that she had a better kick than them at the end — even with a bad ankle.
"That's why I didn't try to push that third lap too much," she said. "I knew I could kick pretty hard down that last stretch."
Fisher made her gold-winning move in the final 100 meters of the race to catch up and pass those in front of her as the crowd on the west side of the track stood and roared to see the exciting finish.
"It was a gutsy race for her," Sandy Creek coach Corbin Hansen said. "She knew she could run a better time coming in. It was just her being mentally tough enough to stick up with that front pack, which she did. She ran it smart. She ran it exactly how she was supposed to. I think she knew she could out-kick them at the end."
Earlier Saturday, Fisher placed fourth in the 800 meters in a time of 2:25.839, giving her three medals to take home in her first time of running on the track in Omaha.
"I did much better than I though I would do," Fisher said. "It was a fun experience."
Hansen said Fisher PR'd in all of her events at the state meet, which includes improving her time in 3,200 by 30 seconds and her 1,600 time by 10 seconds.
"It just came down to guts for her," Hansen said. "For a freshman she did very, very good this weekend. I'm very proud of her."