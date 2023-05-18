OMAHA — By some simulations and estimations, Sandy Creek's boys could well leave Omaha Burke Stadium Saturday evening as Class D state track and field champions.
Of course, there's much to be decided over the next two days. And you don't have to win every event.
But the Cougars, who were runners-up in the Class D, District 6 meet last week, are in a healthy position to win their first-ever team championship.
Eight Sandy Creek boys have qualified in 10 events.
Junior Owen Oglesby is the only Cougar in four events — the 300-meter hurdles, 400, 400 relay and 3,200 relay.
Oglesby, who qualified twice in the high jump while a student at Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, is trending in the right direction, having posted career times in all of his track events at districts last week.
"He did what I expected him to do," Sandy Creek coach Corbin Hansen said following the district meet in rural Fairfield. "He competed really well and he PR'd in every single event he did today."
Oglesby has a top-three time in the state in the 400 with his 51.61. He is ninth in the 300 hurdles with a 42.25.
The Cougars' 400 relay ranks third with their 44.96 and fifth in the 3,200 with an 8:33.47.
Rowan Jarosik, who runs the second leg of the 3,200 relay, has qualified individually for the 1,600 and 3,200. Jarosik missed the medal stand last season in the two-mile by seven seconds.
Entering Friday, he is ranked third in the 1,600 and fifth in the 3,200.
High jumper Sean Heaton sits fourth in the state rankings, having achieved 6-feet, 4-inches this spring. Spencer Hille of Plainview is the only jumper in the class to clear 6-6 while two others are at 6-5.
Ethan Shaw will run both hurdles events, ranked ninth in the 110s with a 16.00. Itzamna Diaz is ranked 12th in the 100, and also qualified in the 200. Ben Sullivan, Oliver Oglesby and Jacob Petr are on relays.
Sandy Creek's girls have potential to make noise as well, particularly freshman Emma Fisher, who has qualified in four events.
"I expect her to handle the pressure very well at state," said Hansen.
Fisher takes on Burke for the first time with the second-best times in the 800 and 1,600 this season. She's third in the 3,200 and also anchors the fifth-best 1,600 relay in Class D.
"She's sitting pretty well heading into state and I'm excited to see what she can do," Hansen said.
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley sophomore BraeLynn Renz could be the first track medalist for the Eagles since 2016 if she can make finals in the 100 and 200.
Renz was at state a year ago for the 100 but false started.
She enters Friday's prelims with the fifth-best time in the 100 and ranks third in the 200. Both times were from districts.
JessaLynn Hudson is eyeing a third consecutive state title in the shot put. She is seeking a first discus title after finishing as runner-up last season and in third place in 2021.
Hudson is seven feet ahead of the second-best discus toss this season while she is more than three feet north in the shot put.
She said it can be a challenge to stay motivated throughout the spring when her competition isn't pushing her. Hudson cherishes the state meet for that reason.
"It's hard," she said. "It can be very hard to even find PRs throughout the season, but you hit a few competitive meets... I just try to focus on myself and just get better for myself."
A trio of throwers on the boys side will be joining Hudson. Eli Weber, Easton Weber and Tanner Bolte earned state berths each in the discus and shot put.
Bolte is the only return qualifier. He was 13th in last year's shot put, but has the fourth-best throw this season at 52-7.
Eli Weber had the state's top discus throw at 159-3.
"It's been really fun. We call kind of have each other," Hudson said. "We push each other and I think it has really helped us all."
Rest of the class
-Harvard's Xavier Marburger isn't anticipating a four-for-four gold medal sweep. But he at least would like to medal in the 100, 200, long jump and triple jump.
He'll have a chance to do so, having advanced back to the state meet for the third straight season. He went as a sophomore only in the triple jump but added the 100 and 200 to his schedule last season.
Marburger's highest ranking on the Prep Running Nerd charts is sixth in the triple jump with a 42-1 1/4.
"No matter what, I'm excited," he said. "I just can't wait to see the competition because I always do better when there's competition."
-Silver Lake's Georgi tenBensel is a return qualifier in the 300 hurdles, the event she was a bronze medalist in last season. Though, she has been hindered by a knee injury and a stress fracture this spring.
Class D Tribland boys
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (seed times/marks)
Tanner Bolte — Discus (132-feet, 2-inches); Shot put (49-9 1/2)
Wyatt Holtzen — High jump (5-8)
Seth Stengel — Pole vault (13-0)
Easton Weber — Discus (141-1); Shot put (44-9)
Eli Weber — Discus (153-3); Shot put (45-11)
Blue Hill (seed times/marks)
Tate Kosse — Long jump (18-8)
Chase Ostdiek — 110-meter hurdles (16.38)
Exeter-Milligan (seed times/marks)
Tyler Due — Pole vault (12-6)
Marcus Krupicka — Pole vault (12-0); Shot put (46-1 1/2)
Franklin (seed times/marks)
Zayden Wilsey — Pole vault (11-0)
Trace Bislow — 3,200 (10:48.93)
Giltner (seed times/marks)
Phillip Kreutz — Pole vault (13-0); 800 (2:08.23)
Cooper Reeson — 1,600 (4:53.44)
Taylor Smith — Discus (146-5)
Harvard (seed times/marks)
Xavier Marburger — 100 (11.19); 200 (23.07); Long jump (19-3 1/2); Triple jump (40-2 3/4)
Kenesaw (seed times/marks)
Adam Denkert — High jump (5-8)
Jack Ryan — 800 (2:06.70)
Randyn Uden — 110 hurdles (16.44)
Red Cloud (seed times/marks)
Zechariah Sepeda — 110 hurdles (16.11); 300 hurdles (42.36)
Sandy Creek (seed times/marks)
Itzamna Diaz — 100 (11.27); 200 (23.53); 400 relay (44.96)
Sean Heaton — High jump (6-4)
Rowan Jarosik — 3,200 (10:33.39); 1,600 (4:46.52); 3,200 relay (8:33.47)
Oliver Oglesby — 400 relay
Owen Oglesby — 400 (51.61); 300 hurdles (42.25); 3,200 relay; 400 relay
Jacob Petr — 3,200 relay
Ethan Shaw — 110 hurdles (16.09); 300 hurdles (43.38); 3,200 relay
Ben Sullivan — 400 relay
Silver Lake (seed times/marks)
Adrian Gomez — Shot put (46-6 1/2)
Wilcox-Hildreth (seed times/marks)
Micah Johnson — 3,200 (10:56.27)
Class D Tribland girls
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (seed times/marks)
Alexis Hergott — 3,200 relay (10:42.91)
Hallie Hoins — 800 (2:36.06); 3,200 relay
JessaLynn Hudson — Discus (134-4); Shot put (42-2 1/2)
Hanna Kadel — 3,200 relay
Hannah Miller — Long jump (16-3); 3,200 relay
BraeLynn Renz — 100 (12.67); 200 (26.32)
Deshler (seed times/marks)
Jacilyne Peterson — Pole vault (8-6); 400 (1:03.22)
Brooke Sasse — Shot put (36-1)
Tierra Schardt — High jump (4-9)
Exeter-Milligan (seed times/marks)
Jozie Kanode — Pole vault (9-0)
Savana Krupicka — Triple jump (35-2 1/4)
Giltner (seed times/marks)
Gracie Kreutz — 3,200 (12:52.17)
Jordan Margritz — 100 hurdles (17.16)
Avery Reeson — 1,600 (5:58.47)
Kenesaw (seed times/marks)
Laia Gonzalo — Triple jump (32-6)
Lawrence-Nelson (seed times/marks)
Sydney Biltoft — 100 hurdles (16.55); 300 hurdles (51.34)
Sandy Creek (seed times/marks)
Paige Biltoft — 1,600 relay (4:18.17)
Emma Fisher — 3,200 (12:33.58); 800 (2:28.89); 1,600 (5:44.05); 1,600 relay
Ella Martin — 400 (1:02.40); 1,600 relay
Katelyn Pohlmeier — 1,600 relay
Silver Lake (seed times/marks)
Georgi tenBensel — 300 hurdles (51.05)
Sophie Schmidt — Long jump (16-0 3/4); 100 (13.19); 200 (27.17)
Katy Soucek — Discus (109-2)
Katelyn Strampher — Discus (108-9)
Wilcox-Hildreth (seed times/marks)
Cara Bunger — 3,200 (13:27.66)