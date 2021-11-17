CRETE — Riley Clavel's first Great Plains Athletic Conference experience produced her best performance yet for the Hastings College Broncos.
The freshman scored a game- and career-high 27 points Wednesday night, including the final four for the Broncos in their 76-72 road win over Doane University.
"For her, in her first GPAC game, to have 27," said HC coach Jina Douglas, "I think I'll take that."
And so will Clavel, despite the two missed free throw attempts late.
The Roy, New Mexico, native poured in points early and handled the moment late to help Hastings to its first conference win of the young season.
Clavel was the trusted horse down the stretch, making four of six free throw attempts to seal the Broncos' victory.
"I wish I would've made more than I did," said Clavel. "But I was just trying to keep myself composed. I pray at the free throw line, so I was praying and just trying to knock them down."
Clavel's final make at the charity stripe bulged Hastings' lead to four points with slightly more than 3 seconds left.
That lead proved to be insurmountable, although, Hastings' 18-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter should have been proof enough.
But the Broncos watched their cushion dissipate with Doane's 30-point outburst across the final 10 minutes.
"We just got tight," said Douglas. "And you could feel it, obviously. Their pressure started to bother us in the second half a little bit more."
Doane's pressure produced 14 second-half turnovers out of the Broncos, but the visitors never trailed in the contest.
The Tigers (6-1) trimmed the lead to four with 10 seconds remaining on a two by Boston Boucher and then again with five seconds when Sydney Roth splashed a 3-pointer.
But Clavel finished the game off by making both free throws, as opposed to splitting them like she did in her two prior trips.
Doane's offense, which struggled mightily against Hastings' zone in the first half, experienced success late.
But in the first half, the Broncos' clogged the interior.
Doane, a team that shoots plenty of 3-pointers anyway, yielded most of its 28 first-half points that way.
Eight of the Tigers' 10 first-half field goals were beyond the arc.
"They can shoot it," Douglas said. "They'll just space you out and shoot it. They're undersized, they'll go five out and make you guard the perimeter.
"We sucked in too much occasionally, but they're a tough matchup. They're smaller, they're quicker, so it was hard for our fives to go out there at times. But we were just good enough defensively in the first half and towards late in the game."
Doane never quit, despite trailing heavily on the scoreboard.
"We let them dissect our defense a little bit more," Clavel said. "We weren't talking as much, we started battling internally, but we won."
Boucher scored five of her 15 in the fourth while the Tigers thrived on second chances all night.
Doane held a 19-10 advantage in offensive rebounding. The margin was 43-35 in favor of the Tigers overall.
Hastings' largest successes were in the middle part of the game, shooting 69% in the second quarter and. 44% in the third.
Clavel had 15 points by halftime, including a 3-pointer with under a minute to go in the second.
Mak Hatcliff scored a team-high 17 for the Tigers on 7-for-14 shooting.
Taylor Beacom added 18 for the Broncos (5-1), who host Mount Marty Saturday.
HC freshman Miriam Miller, who appeared in her fourth game since volleyball season concluded, played 17 minutes — including some big ones late.
"Really good minutes," Douglas said of Miller. "Late in the game and she's on the floor, which, good for her. We've kind of just thrown her into the fire since the (volleyball) season has been over; shoe doesn't know everything that we're doing yet, but she's obviously competitive and she got her hands on a lot of balls defensively and made it tough for (Doane).
"I like the fact that at the end of the game she's guarding (Doane's) best player and took the challenge there."
Miller was on the floor with veterans Ali Smith and Dawson Knode as part of the lineup who calmed everything down.
"We just needed some defensive stops and some rebounds," Douglas said.
HC (5-1, 1-0)……………14 25 21 16 — 76
DU (6-1, 1-1)…………..12 16 14 30 — 72
Hastings College
Riley Clavel 9-13 6-10 27, Taylor Beacom 7-11 0-0 18, Ali Bauer 0-7 0-0 0, Katharine Hamburger 1-3 4-5 6, Dawson Knode 4-9 2-4 10, Ali Smith 1-3 6-6 8, Sydney Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Kylie Baumert 1-2 1-2 3, Miriam Miller 1-4 0-0 2, Kiernan Paulk 0-2 2-2 2, Natalia Dick 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 24-57 21-29 76
Doane
Maddie Davis 1-5 4-8 6, Kalli Staples 2-10 0-0 4, Ashley Teten 1-7 0-0 3, Olivia Nall 4-9 6-10 15, Mak Hatcliff 7-14 1-2 17, Ava Kuhl 0-0 0-0 0, Boston Boucher 5-10 2-5 15, Sydney Roth 4-7 0-0 12. Totals: 24-62 13-25 72
Three-point goals: HC 7-20 (Clavel 3-6, Beacom 4-5, Bauer 0-2, Hamburger 0-1, Knode 0-1, Smith 0-1, Miller 0-3, Paulk 0-1). DU 11-26 (Davis 0-1, Staples 0-3, Teten 1-2, Nall 1-3, Hatcliff 2-5, Kuhl 0-0, Boucher 3-6, Roth 4-6).
Assists: HC 8 (Beacom, Hamburger, Smith 2); DU 10 (Hatcliff 4). Rebounds: HC 35 (Knode 7); DU 43 (Nall 10).
Men: Doane 82, Hastings College 67
A 16-point halftime advantage was enough for Doane to hang onto in its 82-67 victory over the Broncos Wednesday night.
The Tigers shot 50% from the field and produced four scorers in double figures, including a team-high 23 from Anthony Laravie, who seems to play some of his best ball against the Broncos.
Yutan product Brady Timm (17 points), Alec Oberhauser (13) and Max Masin (12) were the other scoring leaders for the Tigers, who improved to 7-2, 2-0.
Hastings' Dashawn Walker filtered in a game-high 25 points on 10-of-20 shooting, but the Broncos finished 3-of-13 from beyond the arc whereas Doane was 14-for-32.
Mathias Nchekwube added 11 points for the Broncos, who dropped to 5-3, 0-1 on the season.
HC barely trimmed a once 23-point deficit to 16 by half, but didn't get closer than 15 in the second half.