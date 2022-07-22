Chris Clements spent five years on the sidelines of Lloyd Wilson Field.
In a few weeks, he'll be doing the same. Only this time as Hastings College's athletic director and not its women's soccer coach.
Hastings College president Rich Lloyd announced the hiring of Clements on Friday through a press release.
Clements is returning to lead the school after he led the Broncos to some of their most successful women's soccer seasons.
Under his guidance, Hastings went 81-17-10, qualifying for the NAIA national tournament in each of his five seasons (2014-18). The Broncos won the Great Plains Athletic Conference regular season title in four of five years along with two tournament crowns.
On those Hastings teams, Clements coached 23 first-team all-conference players and seven All-Americans.
He spent the last three years in Minot, North Dakota, coaching the Beavers of Minot State University. He turned the program around from a three-win season in 2019 to 11 wins in 2021.
But he's being hired to do much more than win games as a soccer coach. Clements will be tasked with winning in all facets, namely financially.
Clements, too, inherits an athletic department staff that has all but been turned over since his departure.
Prior to leaving Hastings College, Clements pulled double-duty as assistant athletic director under Patty Sitorius.
When she retired, there was speculation Clements might be a successor.
Ultimately, the job went to BJ Pumroy, who pulled his roots from Maryland and moved back to the Midwest.
Pumroy helped guide Hastings College through the COVID-19 pandemic and made new hires for all but women's basketball, softball, cross country and track and field.
Lloyd announced last month the College would not be renewing Pumroy's contract. The nationwide search led HC back to Clements, who begins the job Aug. 8.