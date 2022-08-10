Chris Clements applied for the Hastings College athletic director vacancy in 2019 when Patty Sitorius retired.
Clements, then the women’s soccer coach and associate athletic director, might have had a natural progression into the leading role of Bronco athletics.
But it wasn’t the right fit, nor the right time.
Instead, Clements maintained his coaching status but opted to do it elsewhere.
So he moved 650 miles north, to Minot, North Dakota, where he became coach of the Minot State University Beavers.
There he sought a new challenge and gained a new perspective.
But all roads eventually lead home. In this case, home for Clements — the native of Carshalton, England — is Hastings, where he spent five successful, memorable years.
“Hastings College is an extremely valuable moment in my life,” Clements, the school’s new athletic director, said Wednesday at his introductory press conference inside Lynn Farrell Arena’s Legacy Room.
“The time I served here was obviously rich in memories. I’m hopeful to continue making more memories over the years to come for both me and my family. I know we’re excited to be here together and to support Hastings College athletics.”
Wednesday was a welcome back rather than a plain, old welcome for Clements, who left HC for Minot State in 2019.
“It’s a great day to be a Bronco,” said HC Executive President Rich Lloyd.
Clements rebuilt the Beavers, elevating the women’s soccer program from three wins to 11 in the two full seasons (2019, ‘21) he experienced.
“I think it was a great opportunity for me to go away, grow and ... see how another school does it,” he reflected. “Going to the NCAA world and seeing the challenges they also face, they are not too dissimilar to challenges (in the NAIA).”
Clements, who started his new job Monday, is now tasked with confronting and solving the issues facing Hastings College, a school with strong tradition and high expectations.
He said it begins with the mentorship of coaches, few of whom were here when Clements left.
“Any time you’re in a smaller-sized institution, the athletic director has to be a mentor for coaches,” he said, adding his former coaching experience will be key in the mentoring process.
“I think it’s great for coaches knowing that the AD has been in their shoes, and understands the passions to win and the challenges that arise through scholarships, budgets, recruiting.”
Conversation about each of those has already taken place, said Lloyd.
“What we’re taking a look at is we’ve got a model that’s been in place for a number of years,” Lloyd said. “We’ve been successful with that model, but we always need to be agile enough to change and work, obviously, within the structures and rules of the NAIA.”
Clements served as associate AD to Sitorius beginning in 2016 up until he resigned in March 2019.
“Patty welcomed me into a lot of discussions and hard decisions, and I saw the joy in helping coaches,” he said. “I think (at that point) it really became a focus that this is what I want to do for the majority of my career.”
That means no more coaching.
Clements began his career at Avila University in Kansas City before arriving at HC.
From 2015-19, he guided the Bronco women’s soccer team to four Great Plains Athletic Conference regular season championships and two tournament crowns. His teams went a combined 81-17-10 and qualified for the national tournament five times.
On giving up his whistle, Clements deferred to the opportunity of cheering on 24 teams (number of HC sports) instead of one.
“I’ll be everybody’s No. 1 fan,” he said.
Quotable: Clements can safely admit he enjoys the Nebraska climate more than that of North Dakota — “In the wintertime, I’ll probably tell coaches: ‘I don’t know what you’re complaining about. Go outside, it’s not -30,’ “
A winning culture: Clements has been a winner everywhere he’s coached. He expects nothing less out of the Broncos while he’s the AD — “I’ve always said this as a coach and I’ll say it as an athletic director: We will win; we’ll just figure out how long it’s going to take to get to that point.”