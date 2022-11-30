Kaley Waite was growing tired of flexing her arms as a pair of teammates crouched in their grappling stance beside her.
Behind the trio, 15 girls lined the outer ring of the mat they stood on inside Adams Central’s wrestling room posing for a photoshoot.
These are the faces of girls wrestling in Hastings, both the Patriots and Tigers represented after the two schools entered into a cooperative agreement to sport a team.
They will all wear Adams Central singlets as part of the agreement.
The Patriots fielded a team last winter, the first time girls wrestling was sanctioned as a sport in the state of Nebraska.
They were one of 99 teams then. That number has expanded by nearly 50% to 145 as year two begins Thursday.
“It’s just growing,” said Adams Central coach Dan Lonowski. “The popularity in girls participating is growing. It’s growing here, it’s growing in the state and it’s growing nationally. So it’s an exciting time to be part of this.”
Lonowski was wooed enough by the potential in the sport to get back into coaching after surrendering his duties following 27 years leading the Adams Central boys team.
While admitting he was “ready to step down from wrestling,” Lonowski found himself as eager to try something new as the initial six first-time wrestlers he coached during the inaugural season.
With that, he’s found a refreshing perspective and renewed desire to coach.
“It’s been enjoyable,” he said. “The girls have a different attitude because they’re so new at it and they might be willing to try more things. In that aspect we have to slow down for technique and everything, but they seem to appreciate more what you’re doing for them.”
Waite was one of the first six out for the team last season. She was joined by Thea Wahl, Kira Ahlers, Grace Wioskowski, Cadence Svoboda and Julianna Zubrod.
Not one of them had previous experience.
“Some of them had never even seen wrestling,” Lonowski said. “That definitely was new.”
The need to expand
Just three short years ago in Nebraska, girls were wrestling with the boys. That is, if they were allowed to and were confident enough to try.
The state reported in 2020-21 — when girls wrestling was voted as an “emerging sport” — that 279 girls were participating as members of boys teams across the state.
When the Nebraska Schools Activities Association (NSAA) officially sanctioned girls wrestling for the 2021-22 season, those numbers catapulted to 711 females on the rosters of 99 different squads.
As of Nov. 28 of this year, participation numbers have stretched by more than 500 to 1,149 girls out for wrestling on 145 rosters.
“A lot of coaches have wanted this for a long time,” Lonowski said of girls wrestling, which is now sanctioned in 34 states. “They didn’t like seeing females wrestle against males for a lot of reasons.”
As a member of the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association (NSWCA) Lonowski was one who lobbied for the sport to be taken more seriously.
“We’ve been pushing hard,” he said, “and we’ve got a couple of guys up at the top who have been doing a good job of making Nebraska nationally known for girls wrestling. It’s been positive every step of the way.”
Gyms in Hastings have assisted in the sport’s growth, at least locally. 2TuffGym and Hastings Wrestling Academy both have programs for female wrestlers.
“It’s nice to have the community support,” Lonowski said.
Eye-opening experience
Lonowski didn’t know what to expect during that first season. Neither did the girls he was attempting to relate to through his coaching.
He wasn’t sure how to adjust his coaching style to more better fit the opposite sex.
“I’d say the differences I thought there were made me coach like I shouldn’t coach,” Lonowski said. “These girls want to be tough like a guy wants to be tough, or they wouldn’t be doing this sport. I’ve kind of changed my philosophy to ‘Hey, we’re going to butt heads and see what happens,’ and they’ve responded to that well.
“We’re getting some ouchies and some boo-boos, but boys do, too. You’ve got to kind of figure out what it is and push them back out on the mat.”
Getting tougher
The first-season takeaways were many for Adams Central. Most of them refer back to the word toughness.
“When we started going to tournaments across the state, I was taken aback, like, ‘These girls are tough. Some of them could compete on the boys’ level,’ “ Lonowski said.
“We’re trying to emulate what some of those good clubs are doing. We’ve just got to get tougher.”
Zubrod, the team’s lone senior last year, was the one wrestler to yield a winning record. She finished 17-12 at 126 pounds with a team-high 12 pins.
The state champion in that weight class, Omaha Westside’s Regan Rosseter, finished a perfect 45-0 and was every bit the type of wrestler Lonowski referenced above.
Lonowski predicts the Patriots will be more formidable opponents this season, and may qualify some for the state meet. Wioskowski and Ahlers were one win short of Omaha a year ago.
The addition of six freshmen, five of whom have “vast” wrestling experience, should help raise the team’s overall level.
Kayden Sipp (130 pounds) and Piper Moll (140) have wrestled national tournaments, Lonowski said. Ashlin George (115), Heidi Brugera (105) and Jennifer Lopez (170) also bring previous experience to the Patriots.
“It’ll definitely be a different season than last year and yet we’ll still be able to grow quite a bit after this,” Lonowski said.
Waite has already noticed a contrast this year to last.
“We grew the team by 12,” she said, “and so just having everybody from a different school and the different weight classes, especially, the practices are more challenging and I think we’re going to have a really good shot this year as a team of making state and placing in many other tournaments as a team.”
More firsts ahead
Claire Hemberger has followed wrestling closely, spending time as a manager for the AC boys team. But she never quite thought she’d be competing as a wrestler herself.
As a senior, Hemberger adopted the attitude some do during their final year of high school: “Just thought I’d try it out, I guess.”
“What could I lose from it, was kind of my mood,” she said.
The answer: memories.
“I have the work ethic to go out and do it, so I might as well go out and have fun, have a hard season,” she said.
Hemberger is one of seven first-time wrestlers on the Patriots’ roster. Maria Martinez is a fellow senior while Esmeralda Aguirre and Morgan Stoeger are juniors and Isabel Mancinas, Shaylynn Cathcart and Savannah Wilkerson are all sophomores. Naveaha Sorensen is the only freshman without previous experience.
“It’s for sure a different mentality than any other sport I’ve played,” Hemberger said.
But, like others, Hemberger has seen the sport launch itself into the spotlight. She witnessed it firsthand at the state meet last February.
“It was crazy to me to see how much fuller the place was, especially in the finals,” she said. “It was super cool to have the girls going in one place and the boys going in another place. It was great to see they were competing together (at the same time) and just the support there for everyone.”
Mixed in the crowd at meets this season are sure to be some Hastings High wrestling shirts, the orange and black might stand out in a sea of red and blue. But that’s OK — it’s the same team when it comes to girls wrestling.
“A third of the interest we have is from (Hastings Public Schools) right now and I think that will grow,” Lonowski said. “I think this year when they see some success there will be a few more that will want to do it.”