After nearly 30 years of coaching boys wrestling at Adams Central, Dan Lonowski has returned to square one as coach of the school’s fledgling girls program.
And while the sport remains the same, the differences between working with boys — most of whom have had at least some wrestling experience — and girls — all who are new to the sport — presented a challenge too good for the veteran coach to pass up.
“I’m just as excited to see them do well as I was with any boys team,” he said. “We have a long way to go but we’ve also gone a long way so far, so it’s been exciting and fun to watch them improve. The fact that it is giving me an opportunity to share my expertise of this sport with young people is a positive for me.”
Team members representing all four grade levels are: senior Julianna Zubrod (126 pounds); juniors Thea Wahl (154) and Kailey Waite (122); sophomores Grace Wioskowski (132) and Kira Ahlers (145); and freshman Cadence Svoboda (132, junior varsity).
Zubrod is perhaps the team’s top wrestler, Lonowski said, exhibiting the same prowess for learning the sport that has made her a top student academically.
“She picks the moves up really well,” he said.
Though new to the sport, Wahl seems to have wrestling in her genes. Hailing from a wrestling family, she has shown early promise on the mat, recording her first two wins of the season two weeks ago at the High Plains Tournament in Columbus.
Waite has shown initiative by taking charge at team practices, leading by example and vocalization.
“She gets the girls going, and that’s helped,” Lonowski said.
Wioskowski figures to be a force in the sport once her skill set matches her intensity level on the mat, Lonowski said.
“She’s very aggressive,” he said. “When she puts the moves together, she’s going to be really good.”
Ahlers has been plagued by injuries but continues to show improvement each match, Lonowski said. That she scored her first win two weeks ago was hardly surprising, considering her consistent improvement and excitement shown at every match.
“She’s getting better each time,” Lonowski said.
Svoboda is a work in progress, too, he said.
That the six-member squad is learning the ropes from the ground up has made this inaugural season one that has put Lonowski’s coaching expertise to the test.
That he has daughters has helped boost his credibility and trustworthiness among his grapplers.
“As far as dealing with the girls, I’ve been open and honest,” he said. “I’ve tried to tell them what to expect from me, that I will treat them like I did my own daughters when they were in school.”
Thus far, the squad has shown a willingness to work hard, a recipe he hopes will eventually lead to developing a competitive program. And while growing pains are evident, he expects their hard work to pay off in dividends both large and small as the season progresses.
“Record-wise, we’re not great, but the learning curve has been steep, and these girls really absorb about everything that I’ve taught them,” he said. “They’re willing to learn, and it’s really about teaching the very rudimentary fundamentals of the sport.
“These are girls who’ve never even watched wrestling before, but I have had great attitude and participation from them and they’re growing because of it. I’m excited to help them through the process.”