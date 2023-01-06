LINCOLN — Marcus Satterfield's first-ever play call at Memorial Stadium had to draw some cheers, even if it was for the visiting team.
The Huskers' new offensive coordinator was in Lincoln with the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga to kick off the 2011 football season.
The first line on his script was a fullback dive over the left guard for a four-yard gain.
Satterfield didn't want to spoil it for the media in attendance Friday afternoon inside Memorial Stadium. Though one member of the press did beg to know.
"Go research it. It's on YouTube," the coach said with a grin.
While impossibly a foreshadow more than a decade in advance, that single play call should win some points with his new fanbase.
Nebraskans love their fullbacks, which Satterfield intends to use in a pro-style offense.
"We're gonna use tight ends, we're gonna use a fullback. We're gonna run the football," Satterfield said.
And Nebraska is going to huddle.
"I know that's kind of taboo these days," Satterfield said, beginning his defense of the practice.
"You don't want to go down this path, I don't think, but I'm on a crusade about the huddle. The huddle is the heart and soul of football. You can't teach the leadership moments. You can't script the leadership moments that happen in a huddle."
Satterfield referenced the conversations that happen during those sacred football moments. Jokes, motivational speeches, ribbing of teammates. No coaches.
"How do you ask you quarterback to be a leader if he never talks? Today's football has been clapping your hands for a snap count and coaches signaling the plays on cue cards. Then they complain about their quarterback not being a vocal leader. When does he have a chance to lead?
"A huddle gives our quarterbacks a chance to be a vocal leader on our offense."
Satterfield will have full control of the offensive tempo, doubling in his role as OC as the Huskers' quarterbacks coach.
How he got here
Satterfield hadn't yet returned to his home in South Carolina following the Gamecocks' regular season finale at Clemson when he heard from his old friend Matt Rhule.
There was a text — among many congratulatory messages after the victory — from Rhule that read: "Call me."
Satterfield did. And soon after, Rhule was introduced as Nebraska's new head coach. Satterfield, then, was announced as Nebraska's new offensive coordinator.
"I was just hoping that was what he was going to say, was 'Come with me,'" Satterield told media gathered inside Memorial Staidum's sixth floor press box Friday. "I didn't even let him get it out of his mouth before I said, 'Heck yeah, let's go.'"
It'll be a reunion for Satterfield with Rhule, as the two were first together at Western Carolina in 2005.
"We have been together, really, ever since," Satterfield said. "Even though I've been at different jobs, we've remained really, really close."
They haven't been apart long. Satterfield helped coach the offensive line for the Carolina Panthers in 2020 before departing an hour southeast from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Columbia, South Carolina.
The two were together at Temple in 2013 and Baylor in 2018, as well.
"I think we're truly aligned," Satterfield said.
Other highlights from the press conference:
-Satterfield said the Big Ten, as a whole, is a "blue-collar, tough league, full of tough guys playing tough games."
Quotable: "Build your line of scrimmage with Nebraska kids and they'll die for Nebraska."
-Defensive coordinator Tony white, who has had stops mostly on the west coast before the ACC with Syracuse the last three seasons, said the draw to take a job at Nebraska came from memories as an impressionable high school kid.
"When I graduated high school in 1997, that was Nebraska. You looked up and you saw Nebraska, Nebraska, Nebraska."
As far as the job itself, "you could not pass it up."