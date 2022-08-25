EXETER — Kory Kahlandt and Jim Pfeiffer have the luxury of following a legendary coach at Exeter-Milligan/Friend this fall.
The new co-coaches of the Bobcats takes over for longtime coach Dean Filipi, who spent 39 years in various coaching roles and experienced a lot of success in his nearly four decades.
“It’s a year of some changes with Coach Filipi retiring,” the duo said. “We will have a solid team that will get better each week and we will still be a hard-nosed football team that EMF fans are accustomed to.”
That includes a run of recent success as a co-op established in 2018. The Bobcats have made three playoff appearances, including last season.
It was a first-round exit for EMF, though, which finished 7-2.
The team brings three starters back on both sides of the ball. They are running back and linebacker Bracken Schluter, tight end and defensive end Chase Svehla, lineman Marcus Krupicka, and tight end and defensive end Spencer Eberspacher.
“We bring back a good core group that has seen a lot of playing time,” Kahlandt and Pfeiffer noted. “We have some strong underclassmen who went 7-0 in JV last season, but we also graduated a large, talented senior class.”
EMF averaged 43 points per game last season and 369 yards of offense.
Schluter carried for nearly 1,600 yards and 20 touchdowns while making 104 tackles on defense.
Aug. 26 at Clarkson/Leigh; Sept. 2 vs. McCool Junction; Sept. 9 vs. Sandy Creek; Sept. 16 at Freeman; Sept. 23 vs. Palmyra; Sept. 30 at Thayer Central; Oct. 7 at Johnson County Central; Oct. 14 vs. Southern