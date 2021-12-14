BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Bobcat boys basketball team was a scoring explosion Tuesday night inside Bobcat gym.
The Bobcats were hot from the opening tip and a pair of players never cooled off.
Krae Ockinga and MJ Coffey combined for 53 of Blue Hill’s 82 total points in the team’s 82-48 win over Superior.
Ockinga led all scorers with 29 points, including seven 3-pointers and went 11-for-22 from the floor.
Coffey finished with 24 points on four 3-pointers. He went 7-for-10 from the floor and 4-for-6 from downtown.
According to coach Jon Coffey, Blue Hill was due for some success from beyond the arc.
“The week before we went 2-for-14 from downtown and tonight we went 12-for-20,” Jon Coffey said. “We had some very good looks and we started to knock them down. I told the kids we rebounded very well. Once we got the rebound and started in transition, it opens up the outside and we hit inside-outside a lot and they were just on fire.”
Blue Hill led 20-12 after one quarter. Then the offense started to kick into high gear as the Bobcats went on a 28-11 run where Ockinga and Coffey were a combined 7-for-8 from the floor and Ockinga was a perfect 5-for-5.
The Blue Hill defense shut down the Superior offense, too. The Bobcats allowed only two Superior players to score in double figures. They were Seth Schnakenberg (15 points) and Jacob Meyer (12 points).
Superior ran unique looks on defense Tuesday night, including a 3-2 and a 1-2-2 defense. The combination was somewhat effective, especially early on as Blue Hill turned the ball over. But the Bobcats figured a way around the zone and found different ways to attack it.
“We kept flashing a guy over the middle — whether that be MJ (Coffey) or Jake (Bonifas) — and that would open up that zone because once you get to the middle those guys will have to come up and defend,” said Coffey. “The kids understand how to pass the ball around and it showed tonight.”
SUP....................12 11 14 11 — 48
BH.....................20 28 18 16 — 82
Superior (48)
Seth Schnakenberg 15, Jacob Meyer 12, Ashton Grassman 7, Tate Streit 3, Tanner Theis 3, Dane Miller 2, Taygun Rothchild 2
Blue Hill (82)
Krae Ockinga 29, MJ Coffey 24, Jake Bonifas 8, Caleb Karr 8, Kyle Hub 6, TJ Ockinga 2, Ethan Timm 2, Marcus Utecht 2, Tate Kosse 1
Girls: Superior 37, Blue Hill 29
BLUE HILL — When you think of Superior high school sports in 2021, the first name that comes to mind is Shayla Meyer. The Ole Miss volleyball commit led her team to a win over Blue Hill Tuesday night.
It was a struggle all-around for both teams as they were a combined 24-for-79 from the floor. But in the end it was Superior that was the most consistent team down the stretch and squeaked by with an eight-point win.
“We were glad to come on the road and get a good win against a very talented team and really taking control for 32 minutes,” said Superior head coach Jake Nannen. “Blue Hill did a nice job with that early run in the third quarter. The girls really handled adversity well and showed a little grittiness.”
Shayla Meyer and Faith Butler both scored in double figures for the Wildcats. Meyer led the team with 12 points and Butler added 10 points.
“You know, Shayla (Meyer) is invaluable. Regardless of how many points she scores, she gets tons of attention from the opposing defense,” said Nannen. “We are always very proud of her and she plays her tail off.
“It was great to see (Faith) Butler come off the bench as a freshman. She is really coming along nicely. She has a long ways to go, but she played terrific and we are extremely proud of both of them.”
Blue Hill jumped out of the gates with an early 5-0 run and led after eight minutes. Superior gained a little momentum about three minutes in the second and regained the lead and never trailed again.
Heading into the fourth quarter Superior held a 30-20 lead. Blue Hill made a charge early on in the final frame, scoring five straight points to cut into Superior’s lead, but Meyer scored two buckets in the final four minutes, and two free throws from Butler took away a chance for a comeback.
“We just didn’t score at a high enough rate. Defensively, I thought we played excellent. We rebounded well and gave ourselves a chance, but did not make enough shots,” said Blue Hill head coach Tim Streff.
“In the first half we limited Meyer’s touches. Our focus was to keep her off the offensive boards. In the first half, we did a good job of that and for most of the second half, as well.”
The Bobcats held Superior to 11-for-41 from the floor. The Bobcats played well enough defensively while Superior kept running a high-low offense to attack the Bobcats zone.
“They were looking for some high-low action,” Streff said. “We covered that up pretty good. They never scored on us on the high-low situations and that didn’t give us too much trouble, but again it came down to our offense not scoring and that made the difference.”
SUP....................8 9 13 7 — 37
BH......................9 7 4 9 — 29
Superior (37)
Shayla Meyer 12, Faith Butler 10, Halle Bargen 7, Laci Kirchhoff 4, Sadie Cornell 2, Ella Gardner 2
Blue Hill (29)
India Mackin 14, Kelsy Kohmetscher 4, Abigail Meyer 4, Tracy Utecht 3, Emma Karr 2, Reece Mlady 2