MINDEN — Six touchdowns and 379 yards of total offense was enough for Aurora running back Carlos Collazo to finally call it a night Friday.
The senior ran for five scores, rolling up a school record 299 yards on 25 carries in a 54-14 win over Class C-1 No. 10 Minden at Kuper Field.
Minden coach Jebb Hatch joked that a journalist was the second to last person he wanted to see following the beatdown.
The last? Collazo, whom the Whippets — like just about everybody else — couldn't stop.
"You saw our answer (for him) and obviously it wasn't very good," said Hatch, whose team dropped had its four-game win streak snapped. "You can't tackle him. Their scheme is good, but he's quick, he's fast, he's physical.
"I'd like to think we made him look a little better than he is, but he's good and he's got a good line in front of him. Nobody has really solved that puzzle yet, and I'm not sure anybody will."
Against Aurora, a good defense might be a high-scoring offense. The Huskies have now outscored opponents 276-73 on the year.
Minden's offense mustered seven points, its special teams another seven Friday night.
Carter Harsin answered Aurora's first five touchdowns — three by Collazo — with an 18-yard scoring run with 1:28 left in the first half.
Jake Ryan then returned the opening kickoff in the second half 94 yards to inject some life into the Whippets' homecoming crowd.
Collazo wiped all of it away. He got the last word in in the first half on a 63-yard scoring burst with 43 seconds left, then answered the kick return with a five-yard TD run to cap a 14-play Aurora drive.
After scoring on runs of 47- and 65-yards to start the Huskies' domination, Collazo hauled an 80-yard swing pass — his only reception — to the house early in the second quarter.
He finished his night with a 12-yard touchdown run midway through the third that left him one yard short of 300, but having surpassed the program's single game mark of 285.
"He's averaging 200-something yards a game and tonight he was well, well over that," said Hatch.
Minden's Rylan Holsten countered as best he could with 85 yards on 19 carries. The Whippets posted 154 ground yards against the mighty Huskies.
"I hadn't seen anybody on film drive the ball (against Aurora) running," Hatch said. "The touchdowns we'd seen had been halfback passes, flea-flickers — stuff like that. We were able to drive down and score running the ball.
"That I was pleased with... I hadn't seen anybody do that, and they've played some good opponents."
Minden had a promising first drive that gained 27 yards on five runs, but it came to a screeching halt with the first of three fumbles the Whippets lost.
Penalties negated other Minden drives, including one later in the first quarter that featured a 40-plus yard run by Holsten deep into the red zone.
Aurora (6-0)..................26 14 14 0 — 54
Minden (4-2)......................0 7 7 0 — 14
A — Carlos Collazo 47 run (Alex Wheeler kick)
A — Collazo 65 run (kick failed)
A — Drew Knust 18 run (kick failed)
A — Collazo 46 run (Wheeler kick)
A — Collazo 80 pass from Booker Scheierman (Wheeler kick)
M — Carter Harsin 18 run (Jose Ciprian kick)
A — Collazo 63 run (Wheeler kick)
M — Jake Ryan 94 kick return (Ciprian kick)
A — Collazo 5 run (Wheeler kick)
A — Collazo 12 run (Wheeler kick)