Playing as the home team on the road, a few things went Columbus Cornerstone’s way Thursday night.
No doubt, the biggest one was a two-out bloop single tucked inside the right field foul line that gave the Blues the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Bently Willison’s two-run Texas leaguer was the game-winner and spot-clincher for Cornerstone’s first appearance in the Cornhusker League championship, according to head coach Cody Schilling.
“As long as I’ve been involved in Columbus baseball (since the 1980s), we have not been in the Cornhusker West championship, let alone win it to play in the league championship,” said Schilling, whose team stole a 4-3 win at Duncan Field.
Because of rain in Columbus, the game was moved to Hastings around 4:30 p.m. Five Points Bank was already en route when coach Blake Marquardt received the request to switch to Duncan’s turf.
The game had to be played after being postponed June 7. It was needed to determine the West division champion, which will host East champion Lincoln Pius X on Monday.
Columbus (18-6) was up for the challenge. And Schilling preached to his team it had all the power, despite shifting away from their home field, Pawnee Park.
“There’s no time limit in this game, (Hastings has) to get the last out,” Schilling said. “They kind of took that as a badge of honor ... That, in my opinion, is what makes baseball the greatest game.”
Hastings reliever Markus Miller did eventually get the last Columbus batter out, but not before the Blues spoiled Creighton Jacobitz’s chance at a gutsy victory.
The Chiefs’ starter got stronger as the game progressed. Then baseball showed its teeth.
Jacobitz struck out the first two batters in the sixth, keeping the momentum from a 1-2-3 fifth.
But Columbus notched back-to-back singles and then advanced those runners both into scoring position on a wild pitch.
Willison swung at the fastball that sailed to the backstop and put Jacobitz one strike away from heading to the final inning with a lead.
The next pitch fluttered off the end of the bat over first base.
“I’ve been waiting for Bently to do something like that all year,” Schilling said.
It silenced the “home” crowd and ignited the Columbus dugout.
“We had our opportunities to get outs and make plays and scratch a run or two,” Marquardt said. “Unfortunately that’s kind of the story of the last week of our season is we’re folding in moments where we can’t.
“It’s probably my fault. I should have put (Miller) in a batter sooner. I take fault on this one.”
Hastings couldn’t parlay its two-run first inning into anything larger. Jaxen Gangwish chased Cameron Brumbaugh home with a two-out triple and Nick Conant singled to make it 2-0.
“I think they changed how they were going to pitch us,” Marquardt said, adding his team saw “70% off-speed” after the first inning.
Columbus halved the lead in the third after Kael Forney tripled to deep right field and scored on a groundout.
The Blues added another in the fourth by playing small ball, which is how Hastings scored in the top half.
The 3-2 score held for an inning.
Note: Hastings opens the Johnny Hopp tournament on Friday with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch against the Colorado Dirt Devils. The Chiefs will play two more games on Saturday (10 a.m. & 7 p.m.) and then conclude the tournament Sunday at noon.
FPB (23-8).........200 100 0 — 3 7 1
COL (18-6).........001 102 X — 4 7 1
W — Juri Rivera. L — Creighton Jacobitz. S — Preston Hastreiter.
3B — H, Jaxen Gangwish. C, Kael Forney.