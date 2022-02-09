Having not been around Hastings that long — I’m in my eighth year here, fifth at this newspaper — I have to only imagine I’ve witnessed some of the better crosstown rivalry basketball games between Adams Central, Hastings, and St. Cecilia.
At least in the last 15, 20 years?
I don’t know, you tell me. I’m certainly willing to learn some history or hear about the games that stick out in your mind.
I’m sure @SuitingUpVarsity on Twitter (that’s a historical page run by HHS girls coach Greg Mays and perhaps some other folks, if I’m not mistaken) can inform me.
But please don’t attack me with your opinions in my inbox or voicemail.
I’ve looked at some box scores. St. Cecilia’s 81-19 win over Adams Central’s girls in 2011? Ouch.
But that’s not the point. That’s clearly an exception, not the norm.
Rivalries, as they should, often bring the best out of everyone.
That’s what they’re built for.
And you don’t want to play your rivals with only a few games under your belt (looking at you, Nebraska and Creighton). You want to see them when you’re a bit more seasoned.
That’s why February is arguably my favorite month of the winter season. And it’s not because it’s my birth month. (My birthday was Tuesday and I was treated to a double overtime basketball game. I’ll take it.)
It’s because as a sportswriter, it’s when many basketball teams are beginning to seriously find their form, players performing at some of their best as they attempt to solidify their standing before the postseason.
That, and it’s when Adams Central meets both St. Cecilia and Hastings in a week’s span.
A third crossover between the Tigers and ‘Hawks I’m sure happened years ago regularly, but in today’s classification and wildcard system unfortunately doesn’t make sense.
Regardless, the games we do have are ones we should cherish.
Adams Central’s games against St. Cecilia and Hastings all were worth the price of admission.
A week ago the AC girls handed the Class C-2 No. 1 Hawkettes (20-1) their first loss of the season and first in the rivalry in 12 years.
The boys game came down to the wire, as well. A Paul Fago put-back in the final minute effectively won Adams Central the game over his old school.
Fago then scored 27 in Tuesday’s four-point loss to the Hastings. But it wasn’t enough against a gritty effort from the Tigers (5-12) and senior Brayden Schram, who scored 16 points on the night and all of the team’s 11 in the fourth quarter.
Libby Trausch, who scored 32 points combined in the two city games, shined for the AC girls (18-3), now ranked fifth in Class B.
She had 13 after halftime Tuesday to lift the Patriots past the Tigers in double overtime at Lynn Farrell Arena.
Can we talk about that environment for a second?
Unofficially, there had to be about 2,000 people there.
I went to a rock concert last weekend with 4,000 people at Pinnacle Bank Arena, and LFA was just about as deafening Tuesday night.
Players couldn’t hear their coaches — or themselves.
Referees couldn’t hear timeouts. (More on that in a minute.)
The marching bands, student sections — all of it.
We need more of that.
It doesn’t top AC playing Hastings High at The Jungle in 2020 before about 3,000 sets of eyes — I don’t know what will — but it was a close second.
The girls game Tuesday night lasted nearly a full two hours. If I didn’t have a deadline, I’d have loved it to go two more.
Double overtime in a rivalry. Is there something better? It sucks there had to be a loser.
Mays said his Hastings bunch played its best of the season. All Mays will ever ask for is a chance. And the Tigers had multiple, essentially the last of regulation and the first overtime.
They had about seven seconds to tie the game or win it in the second OT, but couldn’t get the ball up the floor for a look.
Adams Central’s opportunity to win in the first overtime was potentially killed by crowd noise when a referee didn’t hear the team calling for timeout.
KK Laux and McKinsey Long both had big nights — and hit clutch shots — for HHS, but the Patriots pulled out the win on Lauryn Scott’s free throws.
Not anybody’s favorite way to win — or lose — a game. But a win is a win. And this time of year you take those.