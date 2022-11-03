Rested or rusty?
That is the question Hastings College will answer when it travels to Sioux Center, Iowa, Saturday to face Dordt (5-3, 5-3) fresh off a bye week.
With both teams bringing two-game winning streaks into the contest, Broncos head coach Matt Franzen is expecting nothing less than a knockdown, drag-out affair in what he considers an evenly matched duel. That said, Franzen thinks last week's downtime will heal some wounded Broncos and ultimately play in the visitors' favor.
"Several of our players will benefit from a couple extra days of rest and not much contact last week," Franzen said. "We practiced Monday and all and all it felt like we had a pretty good tempo. The guys are genuinely excited to be back."
In Dordt, the Broncos (7-2, 6-2) tackle an opponent fresh off a 44-24 home field win over Jamestown last week. Boasting a strong defense against the run, sound special teams, and an option offense that finds ways to move the ball by air and on the ground, the Defenders appear to have hit their stride as they look to build on their modest winning streak.
"They are good," Franzen said. They're very solid and sound on defense and don't make mistakes. They're pretty talented.
"They're a different style of team than us but still remind me of us as far as the quality of the team. Offensively, they run some options but also spread it out and throw the ball. This makes them that much more of a challenge in preparation."
While passing has been the Broncos' bread-and-butter on offense this season, it will be important for senior running back Brett Simonsen to provide enough of a running game to keep the Defender defense guessing against the Bronco aerial attack led by senior quarterback John Zamora.
Simonsen averages 3.3 yards per carry and has rushed for 351 yards and four touchdowns this season for the Broncos. Zamora has completed 52.9 percent of his passes for 1,628 yards and 16 touchdowns with six interceptions.
"Dordt is a team that is very opportunistic," Franzen said. "If you give them turnovers, they are going to take turn them into points. We need Brett Simonsen to have a productive day, get some first downs, and put some in the end zone.
"We need to continue to continue to improve our running game. Dordt is physical in their defensive line, but they've also given some things up in the run game."
Keeping Dordt's big-play offense, led by quarterback Kade McDaniel's nearly 1,400 total yards, under control will be job one for the Broncos' defense, Franzen said.
"We really need to not make assignment mistakes," he said. "With their style of play, they mix in some option football and really make you pay. They've got some big plays they can get into quickly, so we need to be very sound on defense."
Stopping their opponents' run game has been one of the Broncos' strong suits this season. In nine games, opposing offenses have managed just 83.8 yards and 18.7 points per game.
"Our defense has really started with our run defense up front all season long," Franzen said. "This is no different going into this game. Our first objective will be to try to take away what they want to do with their option game."
With both teams so evenly matched, Franzen said the outcome may come down to which teams' special teams ultimately step up when opportunities knock.
"I think it will come down to a couple of big plays," he said. "We've talked to our guys and had good buy-in on how important it is that we're productive in our special teams. They will figure into this game."