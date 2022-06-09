Hastings College’s $600,000 investment into Lloyd Wilson Field will soon pay off for its sports teams that use the facility.
That’d be the overdue replacement of the turf that’s now laying and ready to be used. Just as it was Thursday by a pair of footballers playing catch in the south half of the field.
The new Vortex Core surface covers roughly 95,000 square feet and features a few distinct differences to that of the former turf that had extended beyond its life by three years.
What will first catch your eye are the painted end zones. Previously the goals were untouched, with the only true painting on the field — other than the white and yellow lines — being the “Power H” logo.
That school logo at midfield remains on this version. And it’s joined on the west side of the stadium by sponsor logos — Tom Dinsdale, Rutt’s Heating and Air, and Five Points Bank.
The installation was completed last weekend about two weeks ahead of schedule, according to estimates. Hastings College tweeted out a video of the final product Sunday afternoon, stating “Let’s go!”
Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/2vMbCs5QUE— Hastings College Athletics (@HastingsBroncos) June 5, 2022
The University of Nebraska used the same surface for Memorial Stadium when it was replaced this spring.
The work at Lloyd Wilson was done by Kansas-based Mammoth Sports Construction.
The field won’t be ready for use by the Sertoma Eight-Man All-Star game, which will instead be held at Adams Central on June 18.