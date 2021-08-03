By the far the most experienced Hastings Five Points Bank player, Gabe Conant is, to no surprise, one of the team's biggest leaders.
"He's been a standout player for us," said head coach Blake Marquardt. "He's a kid that we can follow on the field and is just a high-character, raised-right-type of kid. You just know that decisions he makes are going to be right and if not, they're going to be justified with hustle and high IQ."
Conant is the last remaining Chief from the 2019 team that played regional baseball in the 2019 Mid-South Regional at Duncan Field.
The team's shortstop and closer has been clutch in a multitude of situations over the years. He recorded big outs with his right arm in the 2019 regional and pushed a walk-off single in extra innings to stave off elimination.
His baseball playing days are now officially numbered, and he knows it.
All Conant, a "Legion baby," wants is one last ride with his best friends.
"It kind of mean's a lot, I guess," Conant said of the opportunity to play in the Mid-South Regional. "I'm going to put everything I've got out there and I know these guys will, too. For me and for a lot of other kids, this is their last Legion game."
Conant, a 2020 graduate of Adams Central, chose not to play baseball in college. Or any other sport, for that matter.
He's simply enjoying renewing his competitive spirit that aided him through a decorated prep football career and remains healthy on the diamond.
Conant will even get the chance to play with his younger brother, Nick, for his last few games.
"It's going to be super fun with him on the team," Conant said. "And my cousin, Macrae (Huyser)."
Conant understands the team he's playing with now is not the one of two years ago, which was full of seniors, Legion babies, and high-level talent.
The 2021 Chiefs are much less experienced, but he doesn't think that matters much.
"A lot of people probably think it's a lot different team than two years ago, which it is, but I think we have a lot of talented young guys, too," he said. "We've obviously found our way. It's a brand new team and at the beginning of the season we struggled to finish games and stuff, but at districts we played great ball.
"At state we didn't play great ball, but I think we're kind of at our best point right now. We're clicking together and getting that chemistry we're going to need at a big tournament like this."
Conant's leadership is as evident in the way he carries himself as it is on the stat sheet. His prowess from the leadoff spot, defense at short, and calmness as a closer are all valuable traits to the Chiefs' success through the years.
It's all but guaranteed this weekend he'll find himself toeing the Duncan Field rubber in a tight spot.
"A lot excitement coming in," Conant said of the regional. "We're just excited to see those big teams coming in and see that big crowd like we did two years ago. It made Duncan look almost three times bigger than it is. It was just crazy seeing the whole community come out and it just gave us a lot more energy, I thought, and a lot more to play for when you actually see your community come out and support you."