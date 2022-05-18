For more than three decades, Roger Sunderman has been a part of the Hastings Tiger family. The tennis coach and educator of 31 years has coached state championship winning teams and players during his career. But Thursday’s state meet will mark the last for the Tigers’ coach.
Though Sunderman will be making his final coaching appearance at the Woods Tennis Center on Thursday, that’s not even a thought in his mind right now. He’s focused on making sure his girls are ready to compete at the state meet.
“That’s not even on my mind,” Sunderman said of this being his final state tournament. “I didn’t want that to affect anything. It may, when the last matches are played, be a factor in my mind, but these girls have worked hard and have listened, for the most part. They’re a great group of girls.
“I’m treating this just like any other tournament and any other match. I just have to make sure I’m doing my job and not caught up in the emotions.”
The girls are proud to recognize their coach’s career accomplishments and support him during his final season. Throughout the season, the Tigers donned shirts that read, “Condor’s last crew,” referring to Sunderman’s nickname, Condor.
The Hastings coach doesn’t recall how long ago the moniker latched on to him, but it stemmed from a drill he used to run at the end of practice. Sunderman used to stand at the net and lob balls over the net to his players, daring them to try to rifle one past him.
It was rare to see a tennis ball go flying past the coach.
“I would taunt them like Muhammad Ali. I would say, ‘Look at my arm-span, you can’t get it by me,’ and just try to get in their heads — and we would talk about that, staying mentally sharp,” Sunderman said.
One year, Sunderman had a group of players that were especially gifted academically. He credits that group with coming up with the ornithological nickname.
“They said, ‘We have to come up with a name for this drill.’ They thought about it and the albatross has the biggest wingspan, but that doesn’t sound too intimidating. So, the condor is the next one, and that’s what they settled on,” said the Condor.
There have been many players that the Condor has taken under his wings, but this year’s group will have one more chance at learning from a staple in the Hastings tennis community.
One of Sunderman’s pupils, freshman Kiera Erickson, will go into the state meet with the distinction of the No. 5 seed in the No. 2 singles division. Sunderman said Erickson has been trying to play more consistently at the high level she has shown during the season, but she has been playing very well as of late.
“Lately, she’s been coming on strong. I think she has a good draw, but anybody can beat anybody; that’s why we play it,” the coach said. “She has to be on her game and she has to be ready. I think she’ll do well if she’s mentally ready to go.”
The remaining Tigers have tough matchups against seeded opponents — only the top 12 in each division receive a seeding. HHS has Cara Ansbach competing at No. 1 singles, Delaney Choate and Bianca Truong at No. 1 doubles, and Lexi Benson and Lexie Schultz at No. 2 doubles. Even with the tough matches, as Sunderman has said multiple times throughout the season, at the state meet, anybody can beat anybody.
The Tigers’ coach has started to see his team play with the right mental approach on the court, so he’s hoping that continues Thursday.
“Overall, for the team, I think they took a step forward in the mental aspect of the game,” he said. “They understand that no one has played a perfect game, and they won’t be the first to do it. They just have to handle the downs and keep fighting and keep pushing forward.”
Adams Central
The Patriots’ No. 1 doubles team of Elli Marker and Brianna Stroh are the only Tribland doubles pair that received one of the top 12 seeds, coming in at No. 8. The AC duo won one match at last year’s state meet before falling to the eventual state champions from Norris. This year, Marker and Stroh will open their senior campaigns at state with a match against Beatrice’s Avery Martini and Ashton Strubel.
Emmery Huyser will take the No. 1 singles division for the Patriots, while Ixchel Lom is in the No. 2 singles division and Madaline McDaniel and Charlee Mucklow will compete at No. 2 doubles.
St. Cecilia
Both of St. Cecilia’s doubles teams will be matched up against seeded teams in Thursday’s state meet. Leah Hentzen and Emma Schultes will face the third-ranked team from Elkhorn in the No. 1 doubles division, while Emma Cerny and Sarah Walz will take on the sixth-ranked team from Bennington. Amy Tran is competing at No. 1 singles for the Hawkettes, and Addison Demuth is at No. 2 singles.
State tournament matchups (agate)
No. 1 singles
Emmery Huyser, Adams Central, vs. Valerie Bennie, Nebraska City
Cara Ansbach, Hastings, vs. No. 11 Megan Bowley, Scottsbluff
Amy Tran, St. Cecilia, vs. Alejandra Limon-Camarena, South Sioux City
No. 2 singles
Ixchel Lom, Adams Central, vs. Emma Nelson, Hershey
No. 5 Keira Erickson, Hastings, vs. Sophia Johnson, Waverly
Addison Demuth, St. Cecilia, vs. Chloe Stuckenschmi, Bennington
No. 1 doubles
No. 8 Elli Marker/Brianna Stroh, Adams Central, vs. Avery Martin/Ashton Strubel, Beatrice
Delaney Choate/Bianca Truong, Hastings, vs. No. 5 Quinlan Sullivan/Anna Weberg, Omaha Skutt Catholic
Leah Hentzen/Emma Schultes, St. Cecilia, vs. No. 3 Pauliina Fomicheva/Julia Gates, Elkhorn
No. 2 doubles
Madaline McDaniel/Charlee Mucklow, Adams Central, vs. No. 4 Jaci Meyers/Carley Peters, McCook
Lexi Benson/Lexie Schultz, Hastings, vs. No. 12 Natalie Roche/Eizlee Misko, Norris
Emma Cerny/Sarah Walz, St. Cecilia, vs. No. 6 Brinlynn Johnson/Addison Ziska, Bennington