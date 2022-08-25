DESHLER — The Deshler Dragons have a solid group of returners with a lot of varsity experience and have big goals for the 2022 season.
“We have a good group of returning starters from last year’s team and they were not pleased with how we finished our season and have been working hard adapting to the changes my assistant coach and I have put them through this summer,” said Dragons head coach Audrey Parks.
“We are figuring out what rotation we want to to use this year so multiple girls are getting placed in different positions and are rolling with it.”
Juniors Allie Vieselmeyer and Stormi Capek figure to be at the top of the rotation. The pair have the most experience under their belts.
Vieselmeyer finished last season with 103 kills, 256 digs and 31 ace serves. Capek tallied 153 kills to go along with 178 digs and 35 aces.
Junior Brooke Sasse and senior Taylor Sieber also return after nailing 94 and 98 kills, respectively, in the 2021 season.
Tierra Schardt will take the lead in the back row as libero. She had 328 digs as a sophomore a season ago.
Also returning and expected to contribute are sophomore Jacilyne Peterson and senior Mallory Kleen.
The Dragons were 14-16 in 2021, bowing out in subdistricts. They won four of five games to end the regular season, but weren’t consistent enough.
“We are really focusing on staying consistent during competition. We seemed to start strong last year and fall off in the middle end,” said Parks. “We want to place better in our conference tournament and start strong in our early tournaments so we are ready for post season. If we can stay consistent, we will be right were we want to be.”
August — 23, at Thayer Central; 30, Deshler invite
September — 1, at Freeman invite; 3, at Freeman invite; 6, McCool Junction; 8, Lawrence-Nelson; 15, Franklin, Kenesaw; 20, at Red Cloud; 22, at Thayer Central; 24, at Hampton invite; 27, at Heartland Lutheran; 29, at Shelton
October — 4, Sandy Creek; 6, at Friend, Meridian; 11, At Silver lake, Franklin; 13, Blue Hill, Harvard; 15 & 17, TVC tournament; 18, at Silver Lake quadrangular