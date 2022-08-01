CHICAGO — When Kayla Caffey parted ways with the Nebraska volleyball program over the weekend, coach John Cook was as surprised as Husker Nation.
The departure was sudden and came after Caffey, an All-American, played beach volleyball in the spring and practiced with the program all summer. Meanwhile, the school's compliance department also worked tirelessly to secure a seventh season of eligibility for Caffey, who redshirted twice (once for medical hardship) while at Mizzou and has a COVID year.
Caffey made the announcement publicly on her Instagram account. She said one reason she decided to move on and seek her seventh season elsewhere was the absence of a scholarship from Nebraska.
Cook, who spoke at length on the subject during Monday's first annual Big Ten media days in Chicago, offered clarification for the "very unusual situation," but only seemed to make the water more murky when he walked back his words from the press conference via statement Monday night.
Cook initially alluded that Nebraska was prepared to take a scholarship penalty by having Caffey on the team on scholarship, but in his statement cleared up that she wouldn't have been on scholarship for the upcoming season.
Cook said: "Kayla had been working on outside NIL deals that would cover her expenses, but she notified me last week she was going to enter the transfer portal."
Caffey would have been a luxury for Nebraska, but with all of the Huskers' incoming talent, it may have evolved into a situation similar to Lexi Sun's in 2021. Sun, who once starred in the lineup after transferring from Texas, played sparingly during her COVID year with the influx of new, younger talent.
Cook said the line of communication with Caffey was open since the Huskers finished as national runners-up last November.
"As far as I knew, she was coming back," Cook said.
Caffey already had secured her bachelor's degree and a master's. Cook said that's where things get complicated.
"I learned about super seniors," he said. "There's only two reasons they should come back. One, to finish unfinished business; and, two, to get a master's degree. And (Caffey) already has a master's degree. And I think once she lost that motivation to get that second degree, I think they lose their way on why they're at a university. And at that point it's probably time to go play pro if they want to go play pro."
Name, image and likeness stirs the pot even more.
"I think NIL poisons people’s minds I’ve seen," Cook said.
"It's all about where can I get the next best deal."
With only a week or so until practice begins for most programs, Caffey now has to find her next best deal.