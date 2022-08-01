CHICAGO — When Kayla Caffey parted ways with the Nebraska volleyball program over the weekend, coach John Cook was as surprised as Husker Nation.

The departure was sudden and came after Caffey, an All-American, played beach volleyball in the spring and practiced with the program all summer. Meanwhile, the school's compliance department also worked tirelessly to secure a seventh season of eligibility for Caffey, who redshirted twice (once for medical hardship) while at Mizzou and has a COVID year.

0
0
0
0
0