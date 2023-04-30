CENTRAL CITY — John Cook promises to endorse Nebraska's primary athletic sponsor in the future, just as he always has.
But for one match, Cook endorsed the state and culture he's become so fond of through nearly three decades here.
The Husker volleyball coach entered the Bison Activity Dome at Central City High School ahead of their spring match on Saturday in what plenty of rural Nebraskans consider wedding guest attire:
Polo with a red Nebraska "N," jeans, belt buckle and cowboy boots.
Who said Cook wasn't a crowd pleaser? All that was missing was the stetson hat gifted to him by Gov. Jim Pillen last month during the press conference announcing "Volleyball Day in Nebraska."
Already beloved by fans across the state, Cook took it one step further to relate to those who maybe don't always get the chance to see a game in Lincoln.
"I just thought, people in Nebraska west of Lincoln love this. Love it," he said of his cowboy-like get-up. "I just wanted to show them respect."
The Huskers show it statewide year after year with their spring match, often taking their show on the road to smaller, rural communities, playing in front of only a few thousand fans in a high school gym as opposed to the nightly 8,000-plus that have pushed the sellout streak for matches inside the Bob Devaney Sports Center to more than 300.
This year's match in Central City's shiny new facility drew at least 2,100 patrons, many of them clad in outfits similar to Cook's: jeans, boots, and something Nebraska.
Cook, though, wasn't wearing any old (new) boots. His were worn with a distinct purpose.
The black leather pair was crafted in Central City by Russ Saunders, owner of Leather Shack & Saunders Custom Boots. (Business is sure to get a boost after this weekend).
Saunders' reputation for quality workmanship was passed on to Cook by the father of assistant coach Kelly Hunter, and the team's orthopedic surgeon.
"They were always like, 'You need to wear cowboy boots for a match,' " Cook said.
"A few years ago I did a speaking deal out here and I said I'll do it, but I get a pair of boots out of it. That's how I got a pair of custom made boots. They measure you and everything. It's like getting a prom dress."
Cook's prom these days is a Final Four — which he compared this weekend to — or a rodeo. Cowboying has become a favorite pastime of his.
"I should have been at a branding today," he said.
He was dressed the part, at least.
"Oh I loved it," setter Kennedi Orr said of Cook's outfit. "He walked out and I was like, 'Coach you look great.' I don’t see him in jeans a lot; I think the one time I saw him in jeans he was roping."
Count sophomore middle Bekka Allick as a fan also.
"Oh my goodness, I’m all about boots and jeans," she said. "So I think he looks so good and I’m all about the collar and everything. We’re trying to get (assistant coach) Jaylen (Reyes) into that, but he’s from Hawaii. He’s not quite there; more of a Vans kind of guy. But I think (Cook) looks sharp.”
As much as Cook himself enjoyed the look, which gave him good reason to break out the commemorative belt buckle gifted to him by athletic director Trev Alberts following Cook's 800th coaching victory last fall, he's unsure if it'll make another sideline appearance.
"Well, I got the Adidas (polo) on, but we’ll see," Cook said with a laugh. "We’re paid by Adidas to wear their stuff.”