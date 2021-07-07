Tuesday’s Cornhusker League all-star game featured the usual quirks of an exhibition: a whacky, pseudo inside-the-park home run, a left-handed second baseman, and a number of other players seeing time at unusual positions.
It also had a winner and a loser. The Americans beat the Nationals 6-4 at Duncan Field.
“All-star games are supposed to be fun,” said Grand Island Home Federal’s Kirby Wells, who helped coached the American squad. “I sure hope the kids had fun; it sure seemed like they did.”
The Americans, led by Wells and Lincoln East Carpetland’s Mychal Lanik, jumped out early on Nationals losing pitcher Jack Borgmann of Norfolk Lammers Trailer/EVB, who gave up three runs in the second inning on a pair of hits and the aforementioned Little League home run.
Columbus Cornerstone Insurance’s Colin Flyr chopped a one-out grounder to short, but the throw skipped past the first baseman, whose throw to second sailed into shallow left. The National shortstop corralled the second errant throw and committed a third towards third that eventually found the backstop.
Flyr scored the game’s first run easily, beating the pitcher Borgmann in a foot race to the plate.
The next hitter, North Platte’s Will Coe reached on the fourth error of the inning. Then, Lincoln North Star’s Cooper Wesslund singled and Pius X’s Jase Woita doubled both home for a 3-0 lead.
National responded in the bottom half on Kearney Runza’s Cal Higgins’ RBI double to deep center that scored Hastings Five Point Bank’s Cambren Montague, who started at first base instead of the usual catcher.
Monatgue was happy to get out from behind the dish for once, even though he did catch his teammate Brayden Mackey in the sixth.
“I always talk to (Five Points head coach Blake) Marquardt about playing shortstop and he never lets me. So, it was nice,” Montague said with a smile.
“It was fun seeing Cambren play all the utility positions that he talks about in practice,” added teammate Gabe Conant.
The Americans added two more in the fourth off of Lincoln Southeast’s Ethan Steer. Brent Beard, who earned the save on the mound, plated Gretna’s Caden Boswell with a groundout and Grand Island’s Mike Buhrman singled and later scored on a wild pitch.
“We had some good timely hitting with runners on base and in scoring position,” Wells said. “We put together some good at bats.”
The National team never quite found an offensive rhythm, partially due to first grounding and later lining into a double play.
A bases-loaded rally in the fourth was killed by a 6-4-3 and a sixth-inning with runners on first and second and only one out ended with a laser to second base and flip to short.
“We got two big double plays,” Wells said. “That one in the sixth inning was huge when we doubled them off at second base.”
The National team still managed single runs in each of the final three innings.
Lincoln High’s Chase Martin drove in Fremont’s Dawson Glause, who singled to begin the fifth.
Five Points’ Gabe Conant reached on a fielder’s choice in the sixth, took second on a wild pitch, took third on a balk, and scored on Mackey’s single.
Lincoln Northeast’s Tristan Brandt walked to lead off the seventh, stole second and took third on a catcher’s error and scored on Steer’s sacrifice fly.
Mackey said his single felt somewhat redeeming after giving up a sixth-inning run to the Americans when Grand Island’s Braden Robinson doubled to deep right-center and was chased home by Caden Boswell’s single.
“It didn’t go the way I wanted; I kind of hung a fastball over the middle to Robinson and he took it pretty far,” Mackey said. “But I came back, got out with the one run and had a nice hit up the middle.”
Beatrice’s Will Reimer was the victor with his two innings of work.
“Great group of kids for both teams,” Wells. concluded. “It was great to get them out here and compete at a high level.”
AMER..............030 201 0 — 6 10 3
NAT...................010 011 1 — 4 6 4
W — Will Reimer. L — Jack Borgmann.
S — Brent Beard.
2B — A, Jace Woita, Braden Robinson. N, Cal Higgins.