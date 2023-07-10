LINCOLN — Hastings Five Points Bank was just getting into position to potentially win the Cornhusker League championship Monday night when Mother Nature stood in the way.
The Chiefs crawled ahead of Lincoln Pius X 6-4 in the top of the fifth inning at Den Hartog Field before the game entered a delay and was later called on a count of rain.
With area tournaments ahead this week, the game won’t be continued.
Five Points Bank struck first in the top of the third after two scoreless frames. The Chiefs capitalized on a Pius error on a grounder by Nick Conant and Jayden Teichmeier raced home on the play.
The Thunderbolts responded in the fourth with four runs on three hits and three Hastings errors. A single and double started the frame before a bunt wreaked havoc on the Chiefs and transferred the lead to the home team.
With two outs, Pius continued the inning with a single before two more errors on ground balls to the Chiefs.
As the weather threat strengthened, so did the Hastings bats.
Evan Rust and Conant both singled, and Cameron Brumbaugh walked to load the bases with one out in the fifth.
Elijah Johnson scored Rust with a single and Jaxen Gangwish worked a walk to make it a one-run game.
Chance Vertin tied the game with a single. Then Daeton Espino and Naz Robinson both were hit by a pitch to put the Chiefs ahead 6-4.
The inning wasn’t yet resolved before the players were called off the field and game canceled.
Creighton Jacobitz recorded three strikeouts in his 3 2/3 innings for Five Points. Just one of the three runs he surrendered was earned.
Hastings will play in the Area 7 tournament hosted by Grand Island starting later this week.