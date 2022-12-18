The 2022 Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic at Lynn Farrell Arena started off with a thriller Saturday.
Sandy Creek and Kearney Catholic opened the day of seven games, and the fans immediately got their money's worth in game one.
The game came down to the wire, with Kearney Catholic flushing two free throws with seven seconds on the clock to seal a 35-34 win.
"A game like that you can not pick out one thing. We have to make free throws, we have to get defensive rebounds and that was the difference in the game," said Cougars head coach Cole Wiseman.
Sandy Creek (2-5) trailed most of the game, by as many as 10 points. But the Cougars fought back late in the third and eventually took a lead in the fourth.
Ethan Shaw started the rally with back-to-back treys and a jumper to cut the into the Stars lead. Shaw finished with a team-high 14 points, tying for the game-high with KC's Oxen Axmann.
"(Shaw) is a really good leader for us," Wiseman said. "He knows the game of basketball. He creates a lot of shots for his teammates by being a scorer."
Trailing 34-33 and with the ball, Kearney Catholic's Landon Edeal earned a trip to the free throw line and came through. Edeal knocked down both charity shots to reach 13 points on the day and give the Stars the final lead.
With about four seconds left, Sandy Creek (2-5) got the ball to Drake Lally, who had six points, but the Cougars lost track of how much time remained. They never got a shot off as the buzzer sounded.
After slow starts offensively, both teams go rolling in the third quarter. The Cougars more than doubled their halftime total (11), scoring 14 points and trailing by just one heading into the final frame.
The offensive production for the Cougars in the second half was much improved, said Wiseman.
"We got settled in offensively. (Kearney Catholic) was switching up defenses with their man, zone and their press. We got into a rhythm in the second half with some other guys stepping up," he said.
Vojta Povolny addded 10 points for Cougars. Kadyn Clark had three and Owen Oglesby one.
Kearney Catholic (3-3)...........11 5 10 9 — 35
Sandy Creek (2-5)..................7 4 14 9 — 34
Kearney Catholic (35)
Owen Axmann 14, Landon Edeal 13, Quinten Hoagland 4, Brant Christner 3
Sandy Creek (34)
Ethan Shaw 14, Vojta Povolny 10, Drake Lally 6, Kadyn Clark 3, Owen Oglesby 1
