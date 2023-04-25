SHELBY — Sandy Creek’s boys finished runner-up at the Shelby-Rising City meet with 82 points.
The Cougars finished with five winning runs, including two by Owen Oglesby (400 and 300 hurdles). Rowan Jarosik won the 3,200 and Ethan Shaw the 110 hurdles. Oglesby was also part of the golden 400 relay team, with Itzamna Diaz, Oliver Oglesby and Ben Sullivan.
Harvard’s Xavier Marburger shined individually, scoring all 30 of the Cardinals’ points. Marburger won the long jump with his 20-foot, 10 3/4-inch leap, finished second in both sprint events and was fourth in the triple jump.
St. Cecilia’s girls were fourth a day after many of the athletes took part in the Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships. The Hawkettes scored 59 points with 20 coming via the Vargas sisters, Emery and Alayna, who won the 800 and 1,600, respectively. Izzy Kvols was second in the 800.
The Hawkettes also took silver in the 400 relay run by Kyler Weidner, Grace Ganatra, Alli Stritt and Payton Sullivan.
Boys team results
1, David City 102; 2, Sandy Creek 82; 3, Fillmore Central 64; 4, Shelby-Rising City 50; 5, St. Cecilia 41; 6, Osceola 33; 7, Harvard 30; 8, Cross County 28; 9, Exeter-Milligan 26; 9, Fullerton 26; 11, High Plains 24; 12, East Butler 15; 12, Palmer 6
Boys individual results
Shot put — 1, Noyd, CC, 46-8 1/2; 2, Wiles, STC, 44-0 1/2; 3, Krupicka, E-M, 41-2; 4, Dudek, Full, 41-1; 5, Gustafson, Osc, 40-9; 6, Kee. Theobald, FC, 40-7
Discus — 1, Noyd, CC, 133-11; 2, Kiff. Theobald, FC, 125-4; 3, Pokorney, SRC, 124-2; 4, Hiett, HP 123-4; 5, Wiles, STC, 117-3; 6, Watts, SC, 114-1
Pole vault — 1, Due, E-M, 12-0; 2, Neujahr, Osc, 11-6; 3, Andel, DC, 11-0; 4, Kanode, E-M, 11-0; 5, Morris, HP, 10-6; 6, Small, DC, 10-0
High jump — 1, Myers, FC, 6-3; 2, Povolny, SC, 5-8; 3, Burns, STC, 5-6; 4, Lavaley, Osc, 5-6; 5, Elgin, CC, 5-6; 6, Hagglund, FC, 5-6
Long jump — 1, Marburger, Har, 20-10 3/4; 2, Pierce, EB, 19-11 3/4; 3, Dubbs, DC, 19-6 1/2; 4, Kanode, E-M, 18-10; 5, Kudlacek, STC, 18-9 3/4; 6, Sullivan, EB, 18-2 1/4
Triple jump — 1, Denker, DC, 41-2 1/2; 2, Svoboda, DC, 41-2; 3, Kudlacek, STC, 40-11; 4, Marburger, Har, 40-6 1/2; 5, Gustafson, Osc, 40-1; 6, Spurling, HP, 40-0
100 — 1, Denker, DC, 10.90; 2, Marburger, Har, 11.20; 3, Dubas, Full, 11.40; 4, Dubbs, DC, 11.50; 5, Diaz, SC, 11.51; 6, Schaefer, STC, 11.60
200 — 1, Denker, DC, 22.50; 2, Marburger, Har, 23.60; 3, Dubas, Full, 23.61; 4, Diaz, SC, 24.30; 5, Winkelman, Osc, 24.70; 6, Cooper, FC, 24.89
400 — 1, Oglesby, SC, 53.23; 2, Lindsley, SRC, 53.52; 3, Svoboda, DC, 53.87; 4, Nedrow, FC, 54.40; 5, Pierce, EB, 54.59; 6, Dutton-Mofford, SRC, 54.84
800 — 1, Winkelman, Osc, 2:08.42; 2, Lindsley, SRC, 2:09.22; 3, Schelkopf, FC, 2:09.93; 4, Myers, FC, 2:11.85; 5, Petr, SC, 2:12.60; 6, Demuth, STC, 2:12.91
1,600 — 1, Kykerk, STC, 5:03.16; 2, Horn, Full, 5:06.44; 3, Blauhorn, Pal, 5:13.34; 4, Kloke, DC, 5:15.45; 5, Thoendel, DC, 5:18.26; 6, Knight, FC, 5:25.52
3,200 — 1, Jarosik, SC, 10:38.20; 2, Kloke, DC, 11:13.10; 3, Schelkopf, FC, 11:17.80; 4, Nyberg, CC, 11:32.40; 5, Thoendel, DC, 11:32.80; 6, Talavera, HP, 11:42.30
110 hurdles — 1, Shaw, SC, 16.00; 2, Whitmore, SRC, 16.01; 3, Denker, DC, 16.40; 4, Spurling, HP, 17.30; 5, Kuzelka, STC, 17.50; 6, Vodicka, DC, 18.10
300 hurdles — 1, Oglesby, SC, 42.70; 2, Whitmore, SRC, 43.10; 3, Shaw, SC, 43.80; 4, Denker, DC, 44.10; 5, Due, E-M, 45.00; 6, Redden, CC, 45.30
400 relay — 1, Sandy Creek 45.34; 2, High Plains 45.94; 3, Fillmore Central 47.15; 4, Osceola 47.30; 5, Fullerton 48.06; 6, Shelby-Rising City 48.14
1,600 relay — 1, Shelby-Rising City 3:40.02; 2, David City 3:41.32; 3, Fillmore Central 3:45.15; 4, St. Cecilia 3:54.21; 5, High Plains 3:57.17; 6, Sandy Creek 3:57.87
3,200 relay — 1, Fillmore Central 8:43.38; 2, Sandy Creel 8:55.31; 3, David City 9:46.33; 4, East Butler 10:03.13; 5, High Plains 10:08.36; 6, Cross County 10:52.15
Girls team results
1, Shelby-Rising City 141; 2, David City 62; 3, East Butler 60; 4, St. Cecilia 59; 5, Cross County 46; 6, Fillmore Central 36; 7, Sandy Creek 32; 8, Fullerton 22; 9, High Plains 17; 9, Exeter-Milligan 17; 11, Osceola 14; 12, Palmer 13; 13, Harvard 6
Girls individual results
Shot put — 1, Av. Larmon, SRC, 37-1; 2, Head, FC, 33-9 1/2; 3, Villalba, DC, 33-0 1/2; 4, Musalek, STC, 31-9; 5, Peterson, CC, 30-10; 6, Rhynalds, EB, 30-3 1/2
Discus — 1, Peterson, CC, 112-4; 2, Av. Larmon, SRC, 111-0; 3, Ackerson, HP, 104-4; 4, Carter, SRC, 99-0; 5, Musalek, STC, 97-11; 6, Hines, HP, 90-8
Pole vault — 1, Schademann, FC, 10-6; 2, Krol, CC, 9-6; 3, Kanode, E-M, 9-0; 4, Lockhart, FC, 7-0; 5, Hofmann, HP, 6-6
High jump — 1, M. Donahey, Palm, 5-1; 2, Klement, EB, 4-10; 3, Wetjen, SRC, 4-8; 4, Blum, DC, 4-8; 4, J. Donahey, Palm, 4-8; 6, Kriz, EB, 4-8
Long jump — 1, Andel, DC, 16-5 1/2; 2, Watts, SRC, 16-1; 3, Forsberg, CC, 15-11; 4, Sullivan, STC, 15-5; 5, Kocian, EB, 15-4; 6, Wruble, HP, 15-3 1/4
Triple jump — 1, Krupicka, E-M, 33-11 1/2; 2, Watts, SRC, 33-11; 3, Forsberg, CC, 33-6 1/2; 4, Wruble, HP, 32-7 1/2; 5, Biltoft, SC, 32-0 1/2; 6, Perry, SRC, 31-4
100 — 1, Baker, SRC, 12.91; 2, Kocian, EB, 13.12; 3, Andel, DC, 13.38; 4, Couch, DC, 13.68; 5, Schademann, FC, 13.88; 6, Ganatra, STC, 13.91
200 — 1, Baker, SRC, 27.70; 2, Perry, SRC, 28.70; 3, Schademann, FC, 29.10; 4, Daro, DC, 29.40; 5, Janak, EB, 29.60; 6, Blum, DC, 29.70
400 — 1, Av. Larmon, SRC, 1:01.41; 2, Jahde, DC, 1:02.64; 3, Martin, SC, 1:03.19; 4, Andel, DC, 1:03.87; 5, Al. Larmon, SRC, 1:04.20
800 — 1, E. Vargas, STC, 2:33.93; 2, Kvols, STC, 2:38.16; 3, Pinkelman, CC, 2:38.42; 4, Frederick, SRC, 2:40.19; 5, Pinneo, SRC, 2:42.19; 6, Robinson, Full, 2:46.11
1,600 — 1, A. Vargas, STC, 5:30.49; 2, Fisher, SC, 5:44.08; 3, Barnes, SRC, 5:57.67; 4, Pinneo, SRC, 6:04.98; 5, Kozisek, EB, 6:17.81; 6, Hofmann, HP, 6:24.42
3,200 — 1, Barnes, SRC, 12:35.18; 2, Kozisek, EB, 13:33.64; 3, Ferguson, Har, 14:09.75; 4, Robinson, Full, 14:09.76; 5, Supik, Full, 14:10.12; 6, Glodowski, DC, 14:17.11
100 hurdles — 1, Baker, SRC, 15.05; 2, Ziemba, Full, 17.31; 3, Theis, Osc, 17.76; 4, T. Krikac, STC, 17.95; 5, Prochaska, EB, 18.54; 6, Daro, DC, 18.54
300 hurdles — 1, Klement, EB, 50.34; 2, Theis, Osc, 51.00; 3, Ziemba, Full, 51.37; 4, N. Krikac, STC, 51.38; 5, Behrns, DC, 52.72; 6, Kriz, EB, 54.27
400 relay — 1, Shelby-Rising City 52.89; 2, St. Cecilia 53.78; 3, East Butler 53.92; 4, David City 53.93; 5, Fillmore Central 56.49; 6, Fullerton 58.07
1,600 relay — 1, Shelby-Rising City 4:20.10; 2, David City 4:30.11; 3, Sandy Creel 4:33.83; 4, St. Cecilia 4:43.82; 5, Cross County 4:44.07; 6, East Butler 4:44.27
3,200 relay — 1, Sandy Creek 10:54.11; 2, East Butler 11:13.91; 3, Cross County 11:30.27; 4, Fillmore Central 11:38.03; 5, High Plains 12:46.05
Prep track
and field
Kenesaw invite
(Monday)
KENESAW — Monday was the makeup date for the Kenesaw invite. Teams competing were the host Blue Devils, Doniphan-Trumbull, Gibbon, Lawrence-Nelson, Minden, Shelton and Silver Lake.
No team scores were available via atheltic.net
Boys individual results
Shot put — 1, Gomez, SL, 45-8; 2, Samuelson, Gib, 40-2 1/2; 3, Middleswart, Gib, 38-10 1/2; 4, Kolbet, Gib, 35-10; 5, Cox, L-N, 35-10; 6, Pearson, Shel, 34-11
Discus — 1, Cox, L-N, 120-10; 2, Tracy, Gib, 118-4; 3, Wheeland, L-N, 118-0; 4, Samuelson, Gi, 113-5; 5, Middleswart, Gib, 113-2; 6, Gomez, SL, 109-7
Pole vault — 1, Denkert, Ken, 8-6; 2, Stewart, Shel, 8-0; 3, Power, Shel, 8-0
High jump — 1, Denkert, Ken, 5-4; 2, Kolbet, Gib, 5-2; 3, Askey, D-T, 5-2; 4, Bules, Min, 5-0
Long jump — 1, Denkert, Ken, 19-0 1/2; 2, Kelley, SL, 18-7 1/2; 3, K. Karr, SL, 18-3; 4, Zikmund, L-N, 18-2 1/2; 5, Ohlman, Shel, 17-7; 6, Cheney, Shel, 17-2
Triple jump — 1, R. Uden, Ken, 39-4; 2, Heikkinen, Gib, 38-3; 3, Zikmund, L-N, 36-8 1/4; 4, Wiehn, Shel, 36-6 1/4; 5, Pierson, Shel, 35-8 1/4; 6, Milam, Ken, 35-1
100 — 1, Bombeck, Shel, 12.21; 2, Karr, SL, 12.54; 3, Kelley, Ken, 12.67; 4, Hlavinka, Gib, 12.92; 5, Wheeland, L-N, 13.07; 6, Einsel, D-T, 13.08
200 — 1, Bombeck, Shel, 24.35; 2, Karr, SL, 24.77; 3, Zikmund, L-N, 25.03; 4, Einsel, D-T, 26.03; 5, Askey, D-T, 26.59; 6, Pierson, Shel, 26.66
400 — 1, Zikmund, L-N, 54.91; 2, Ryan, Ken, 54.93; 3, Hlavinka, Gib, 56.71; 4, H. Karr, SL, 56.94; 5, tenBensel, SL, 57.74; 6, Askey, D-T, 59.66
800 — 1, Lopez, Axtell, 2:10.13; 2, Hanson, Axtell, 2:10.51; 3, Ryan, Ken, 2:10.73; 4, H. Karr, SL, 2:13.39; 5, Bergstrom, Axtell, 2:16.70; 6, Pickel, Gib, 2:17.21
1,600 — 1, Cole, Axtell, 4:54.03; 2, Arner, Axtell, 4:56.25; 3, Althouse, Minden, 5:24.72; 4, H. Karr, SL, 5:26.94; 5, Martinez, Gib, 5:28.35; 6, Hellerich, Shel, 5:29.26
3,200 — 1, Springer, Axtell, 11:17.29; 2, Purdy, Ken, 11:34.02; 3, Hellerich, Shel, 11:36.64; 4, Martinez, Gib, 11:59.03; 5, Coutts, Ken, 12:10.66; 6, Wiehn, Shel, 12:18.61
110 hurdles — 1, R. Uden, Ken, 16.90; 2, Grollmes, Minden, 18.45; 3, S. Uden, Ken, 19.46; 4, Gilliland, Shel, 19.80; 5, Schultz, D-T, 20.01
300 hurdles — 1, Cheney, Shel, 44.13; 2, Grollmes, Min, 44.83; 3, R. Uden, Ken, 45.47; 4, tenBensel, SL, 47.21; 5, S. Uden, Ken, 51.10; 6, Roberts, Gibb, 53.33
400 relay — 1, Shelton 48.16; 2, Kenesaw 48.97; 3, Gibbon 50.57; 4, Silver Lake 51.05; 5, Lawrence-Nelson 51.24; 6, Doniphan-Trumbull 51.77
1,600 relay — 1, Kenesaw 3:56.32; 2, Shelton 4:00.90; 3, Minden 4:04.97; 4, Gibbon 4:06.53
3,200 relay — Axtell 9:03.90; 2, Kenesaw 9:42.70; 3, Gibbon 10:13.90
Girls individual results
Shot put — 1, Willis, Shel, 35-0 1/2; 2, Eckhoff, Axtell, 31-8; 3, Mac. Willis, Shel, 31-7; 4, Murillo-Corona, Gib, 31-6; 5, Soucek, SL, 31-3 1/2; 6, Strampher, SL, 30-5
Discus — 1, Eckhoff, Axtell, 102-5; 2, Strampher, SL, 101-1; 3, Murillo-Corona, Gib, 96-0; 4, Richter, D-T, 95-3; 5, Willis, Shel, 94-5; 6, Soucek, SL, 90-11
Pole vault — 1, Cheney, Shel, 7-0; 2, Holder, Shel, 6-6; 3, Ciemnoczolowski, Ken, 6-0; 3, Barrajon, D-T, 6-0
High jump — 1, Kelley, Ken, 4-8; 2, Davis, Gib, 4-6; 3, Chlebounova, D-T, 4-6; 4, Pope, Shel, 4-0; 5, Holder, Shel, 3-10
Long jump — 1, Schmidt, SL, 15-3 1/2; 2, Larson, D-T, 14-8; 3, Parr, SL, 14-5; 4, B. Dunning, D-T, 14-4; 5, M. Karr, SL, 14-4; 6, Tompkin, Shel, 14-1
Triple jump — 1, Larson, D-T, 32-4 1/2; 2, Gonzalo, Ken, 31-8 1/2; 3, Davis, Gib, 31-2 1/2; 4, Richter, D-T, 29-6 1/4; 5, Bules, Min, 29-5 3/4; 6, Anderson, Min, 29-5
100 — 1, Schmidt, SL, 14.05; 2, M. Karr, SL, 14.07; 3, Gonzalo, Ken, 14.17; 4, Larson, D-T, 14.87; 5, Honorato, Gib, 14.88; 6, Hoppe, D-T, 15.20
200 — 1, Schmidt, SL, 28.03; 2, Gonzalo, Ken, 28.87; 3, Katzberg, Ken, 30.17; 4, Hernandez, Gib, 30.43; 5, S. Butler, SL, 30.63; 6, S. Gegg, Shel, 30.99
400 — 1, Branson, Shel, 1:09.55; 2, Cuellar, Gib, 1:12.12; 3, Kelley, Ken, 1:12.99; 4, Benker, Gib, 1:13.71; 5, Rainforth, D-T, 1:14.54; 5, Dornhoff, Min, 1:14.54
800 — 1, Dinkler, SL, 2:53.61; 2, Cuellar, Gib, 2:54.28; 3, Burr, Ken, 2:54.90; 4, Olson, Ken,, 3:01.64; 5, S. Butler, SL, 3:01.88; 6, M. Butler, SL, 3:02.59
1,600 — 1, Belz, Ken, 6:50.83; 2, M. Butler, SL, 6:55.85; 3, Watts, D-T, 7:00.51; 4, Sole, L-N, 7:03.53; 5, Summers, Shel, 7:05.65; 6, Meza, Shel, 7:14.52
3,200 — 1, Dinkler, SL, 14:30.94; 2, Sole, L-N, 14:53.93; 3, Kroos, Ken, 15:02.06; 4, Meza, Shel, 15:29.42; 5, Summers, Shel, 15:56.11
100 hurdles — 1, Kucera, Gib, 16.83; 2, Garcia, Shel, 17.82; 3, Rainforth, D-T, 18.13; 4, Lazo, Gib, 18.76; 5, Long, Ken, 20.78; 6, Pope, Shel, 21.48
300 hurdles — 1, Kucera, Gib, 49.24; 2, Cheney, Shel, 50.40; 3, Biltoft, L-N, 51.46; 4,, Garcia, Shel, 53.11; 5, Rainforth, D-T, 54.53; 6, Karr, SL, 55.09
400 relay — 1, Silver Lake 55.38; 2, Shelton 55.70; 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 56.09; 4, Gibbon 56.55; 5, Kenesaw 57.67; 6, Minden 1:00.37
1,600 relay — 1, Shelton 4:54.78; 2, Gibbon 4:59.18; 3, Kenesaw 5:05.66
3,200 relay — 1, Kenesaw 11:35.58; 2, Silver Lake 12:24.52; 3, Shelton 13:06.29
Prep baseball
Hastings 19,
Fairbury 6
FAIRBURY — Nolan Hyde homered twice and Hastings rolled past Class C Fairbury 19-6 Tuesday afternoon.
Hyde hit a solo shot to lead off the fifth inning and added a three-run bomb an inning later as part of an offense outburst of runs the Tigers couldn’t muster in Monday’s 4-1 loss to Lincoln Pius X.
When all was said and done, Hastings (10-9) knocked around 14 hits, six for extra bases, in the win that snaps their fourth two-game losing skid this season.
Hyde drove in a team-high five runs on three hits. Cameron Brumbaugh also finished with three hits, including a two-run triple in the seventh. Brumbaugh doubled in the sixth.
The Tigers opened with a four-run first and scored in each inning but third. They’ll play at Kearney on Wednesday afternoon in a makeup game.
HHS (10-9)....430 115 5 — 19 14 4
FHS (4-15).........002 040 0 — 6 6 4
W — Daeton Espino. L — Dom Joe.
2B — H, Cameron Brumbaugh, Evan Rust, Chance Vertin. F, Auggie Judd.
3B — H, — Brumbaugh.
HR — H, Nolan Hyde 2.
CC/F/C 6,
Adams Central 5
CAIRO — Ashton Gragg hit a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh and Central City/Fullerton/Centura walked off Adams Central 6-5 Tuesday afternoon in Cairo.
The Kernels (14-4) got a leadoff single from Carter Noakes and Bosten Caspersen worked a walk off Adams Central reliever Brendon Ground, which set the table for Gragg’s heroics.
Ground had thrown a spotless sixth, working around a leadoff double in relief of AC starter Nick Conant, and was in position to earn a winning decision after the Patriots (6-4) took the lead in the top of the seventh.
Kayleb Saurer drove in Conant and Lucus Gabriel to put AC up 5-4. But the victory escaped AC’s grasp and the Kernels salvaged a season split after the Patriots won round one at Duncan Field.
Conant had a big day at the dish to go with his six strikeouts on the mound. He finished 3-for-4. Saurer was 2-for-4.
Jaxen Gangwish gave AC its first lead in the third with an RBI triple. Then Conant put the Pats back on top in the fifth with an RBI single.
Central City rallied both times. Then had the last word in the seventh.
AC (6-4).............001 020 2 — 5 9 1
CCFC (14-4).....020 020 2 — 6 10 2
W — Ashton Gragg. L — Brendon Ground.
2B — AC, Jayden Teichmeier, Nick Conant 2. CC, Fries 2, Gragg, Noake.
3B — AC, Jaxen Gangwish. CC, Noakes.
Prep boys golf
Kearney Catholic
invite
KEARNEY — Adams Central finished as runner-up at the Kearney Catholic invite played Tuesday at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course.
The Patriots scored a composite 321 with all four scoring golfers finishing in the top 15.
Drew Goracke led the way in fifth place, carding a 78. Cole Redding was eighth with a 79. Brayden Underwood and Decker Shestak both shot 82 and finished 14th and 15th, respectively, after tiebreakers. Axel Andersen was just outside of placing with his 84.
Holdrege invite
HOLDREGE — Hastings High shot a season-best 383 at Tuesday’s Holdrege invite.
Cooper Rutt led the Tigers with an 87. Parker Beck turned in a 93, Jacob Good scored a 97 and Edwin Ayala notched a 100. Eli Englehardt ended his round with a 106.
Prep girls tennis
GICC invite
GRAND ISLAND — Hastings High was runner-up, Adams Central third and St. Cecilia fifth at the Grand Island Central Catholic invite on Tuesday.
Keira Erickson scored eight of the Tigers’ 13 points as she finished 4-0 at No. 1 singles. Cara Ansbach and Lexi Benson went 2-2 at No. 1 doubles to clinch another four points for HHS.
Ixchel Lom and Gracie Weichman tallied six points at No. 1 doubles for Adams Central. The pair of Patriots went 3-1, including a 9-7 tiebreak win over their HHS rivals.
Irelyn Samuelson and Charlee Mucklow went 2-2 at No. 2 doubles for AC.
Addie Demuth scored four of St. Cecilia’s five points with two wins at No. 1 singles.
College men’s golf
VERMILLION, S.D. — Hastings College’s Gabe Escalera finished tied for 14th and the Broncos were seventh as a team at the Great Plains Athletic Conference meet at The Bluffs Golf Course.
Escalera shot a 75 in the third round of play Tuesday to cap his 54-hole total at 221.
HC ended with a composite 907, posting a 302 on the tournament’s final day behind KC Carlson’s 74. Carlson finished strong, with a 34 on the back nine that included an eagle on the par-five 15th.
Cullen Buscher joined Escalera with a 75 on day two, while Rob Noffsinger turned in a 78 and Max Sivell a 79.
Doane won the team title and had three of the top six individuals.