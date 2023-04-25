042523HARtrMarburgerlj.jpg
Buy Now

Harvard’s Xavier Marburger competes in the long jump during Tuesday’s track and field invite in Shelby. Marburger won the event.

 Trevor Alber/For the Tribune

SHELBY — Sandy Creek’s boys finished runner-up at the Shelby-Rising City meet with 82 points.

The Cougars finished with five winning runs, including two by Owen Oglesby (400 and 300 hurdles). Rowan Jarosik won the 3,200 and Ethan Shaw the 110 hurdles. Oglesby was also part of the golden 400 relay team, with Itzamna Diaz, Oliver Oglesby and Ben Sullivan.

0
0
0
0
0