Sutton may have outscored Sandy Creek in the second half of their Class C-2, Subdistrict 9 semifinal game Tuesday night, but it wasn’t enough to pull an upset as the Cougars won 59-39.
Sandy Creek led 32-10 at halftime inside Chapman Gymnasium, but Sutton outscored the Cougars 29-27 in the second half.
“We talk about starting fast and I think they did that tonight,” Sandy Creek coach Cole Wiseman said. “We talked about the first two minutes of the second half being big for us and I think they played well the first two minutes of the second half.”
Sandy Creek’s crisp first half play was punctuated by a steal and breakaway dunk from Micah Biltoft with 3:13 left to play before halftime.
Sandy Creek opened the second half outscoring the Mustangs 7-2 in the first two minutes. Sutton then outscored the Cougars the rest of the second half 25-20.
“It’s do-or-die season,” Wiseman said. “You either win and advance or you lose and you go home. That’s what it comes down to. In the second half they were battling. Sutton didn’t want their season to end. It was good for our boys, to keep them focused that whole entire second half, just to keep them have a sense of urgency that second half.”
Sandy Creek’s Hayden Shuck led all scorers with 19 points, but the Cougars’ Joshua Shaw was the leading scorer at halftime with 11 points, including 5-for-5 free throw shooting.
Shaw ended with 12 points and 6-of-7 on free throws.
The 6-foot-2 post player was frequently fouled while playing under the basket.
Wiseman said Shaw’s consistency can be attributed to hard work.
“That kid puts a lot of time and effort into his craft: football, basketball, those types of things,” Wiseman said. “He spends a lot of time on it. That’s the biggest thing. We talk a lot about not being the most talented, but outworking people and working harder than other people. He’s the definition of that. Obviously he’s pretty talented too, but he works his butt off. If it’s him in a room of however many people I’d take him working the hardest in that room. That’s a testament to him.”
Wiseman is a graduate of Sutton High School and played for Mustangs’ head coach Jon Ladehoff and assistant coach Sam Newmyer.
“It’s just another game, but it’s fun to see those faces and talk to them before the game starts,” Wiseman said.
The Cougars are now 15-9 and will face St. Cecilia at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
St. Cecilia defeated Superior 59-26 in the other semifinal on Tuesday. The Bluehawks are 17-7 and defeated Sandy Creek 54-40 on Jan. 6.
“I think we’re both different teams than the last time that we played,” Wiseman said. “It should be a fun game.”
SC.............14 18 16 11 — 59
SUT...............3 7 14 15 — 39
Sandy Creek (59)
Micah Biltoft 9, Jake Shuck 3, Hayden Shuck 19, Drake Lally 3, Joshua Shaw 12, Ethan Shaw 4, Kadyn Clark 9
Sutton (39)
Colton Haight 12, Cole Baumert 2, Jesse Herndon 5, Tynan Skalka 11, Caden Ladehoff 3, Aidan Jones 6