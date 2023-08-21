RURAL FAIRFIELD — Sandy Creek made quite the splash into the 8-man football pool of teams lasts year. In the season opener, the Cougars won their first 8-man game in a 70-0 shutout.
But as the year progressed, Sandy Creek ran into prolific 8-man powers but still qualified for the playoffs, where the Cougars beat Sandhills Valley. But SC's first year in Class D-1 came to an end in the second round of the state tournament.
The Cougars got a taste of success at the 8-man level, and now they're on the hunt for more.
"This is our second season in 8-man, and we expect to be a much-improved team from last year," said Sandy Creek head coach Andrew Kuta, who enters his second year at the helm. "We lose a lot of offensive production from senior Drake Lally, but we expect (Ethan) Shaw and others to pick up the slack."
The Cougars finished the year 6-4 last season, and Lally was a big part of that success. From the running back position, he totaled 1,540 yards of offense and 26 touchdowns, all while averaging 7.9 yards per carry.
Ethan Shaw was the team's quarterback last season as a sophomore, and he threw for 1,191 yards and rushed for another 662 on the ground. He scored 29 total touchdowns, proving he can carry an offense.
"He's a great competitor and a great leader," Kuta said. "He will carry most of the workload for us. He makes great decisions in the pocket and is elusive as a runner."
Shaw will have receivers Logan Sanders and Connor Rempe at his disposal, as well as tight end Jacob Petr. All three were starters last season. Rempe, who led the team in receiving last season with 23 catches for 414 yards, and Petr (five touchdowns) are juniors while Sanders is a senior that racked up 11 yards per catch.
Senior Will Claycamp and junior Jack Watts will anchor the offensive line for the Cougars.
Defensively, Rempe and Petr were second and third, respectively, on the team in tackles, trailing only the graduated Lally. Rempe patrols the secondary while Shaw will lead the linebacking corps. Claycamp, Petr, and Watts will all return to the defensive line, where they were starters last season.
The Cougars beat up on the teams they were supposed to beat during the regular season. Against the five opponents that finished with a record under .500, Sandy Creek won those games by a combined 306-91. In their three regular season losses, against teams that went a combined 18-6 in the regular season, the Cougars were outscored 159-86.
Sandy Creek will open its second season at 8-man at home on Friday against Blue Hill.
August — 25, at Blue Hill
September — 1, vs. Riverside; 8, vs. Exeter-Milligan/Friend; 15, at Sutton; 22, vs. Superior; 29, at Southern Valley
October — 6, at Heartland; 13, vs. McCool Junction