RURAL FAIRFIELD — Smash-mouth football resurrected itself on the football field at Sandy Creek High on Friday night.
In a day and age of spread passing, Sutton and Sandy Creek engaged in a throwback game — plenty of running. Passing, not so much.
Sandy Creek ended up winning what both coaches called a “battle.” The Cougars got off to a fast start, then held off the Mustangs for a 46-33 victory. This was Sandy Creek’s first win over its Clay County rivals since 2011.
“Both teams decided we are going to take it to each other. We were going to battle for four quarters and see who makes the mistakes first,” said Sutton coach Steve Ramer. “They had a good game plan, and we had the same thing. We just didn’t come out on top.”
For Sutton, running the football has been a staple through the years. The Mustangs normally don’t throw the football more than a handful of times per game.
Sandy Creek has been throwing as much as running this season. But making the change to a predominant running attack Friday made the game that much more intriguing.
Only two touchdowns came via the pass.
“We ran the ball more than we have in the past,” said Sandy Creek Andrew Kuta. I felt that I needed to put a lot of faith in my upperclassmen offensive line and my senior running back, and he stepped up in a big way.”
Kuta was talking about Drake Lally. He ran for two touchdowns and closed the night with 145 rushing yards on 18 carries. Kuta could have also commented about the running of his sophomore quarterback Ethan Shaw.
Shaw toted the pigskin 15 times for 89 yards. The Cougars threw the ball only six times, the biggest aerial going to Lally for a 33-yard TD pass.
Sutton, also making the transition from 11-man to 8-man, put together some impressive drives. But the Mustangs always found themselves trailing the Cougars.
Jones and fullback Weston Ohrt did the bulk of Sutton’s ball carrying. Jones had 27 attempts for 77 yards, mostly on read-option plays. He also ran for three touchdowns. Ohrt had 22 carries for 98 yards.
Sandy Creek evened its season’s record to 2-2. However, the Mustangs are yet to come out victorious through four games.
What will it take for Sutton to taste victory?
“We need to stop being our own worst enemy,” Ramer said.
Case in point: Sutton fumbled on the game’s very first play. Six plays later, Sandy Creek scored on Shaw’s one-yard TD plunge. Sutton answered six minutes later with an Anthony Flores field goal from 30 yards out.
“We’re kind of our own worst enemy this year. We started off with a turnover and gave them eight,” Ramer said. “The team that turns the ball over less, since the beginning of time, is going to win most of the games. We just gotta take care of the football.”
The longest play of the game went to the Cougars when Lally hightailed it for a 62-yard touchdown trot. Lally also made the conversion as Sandy Creek owned a 30-11 cushion just one minute before halftime.
Sutton threw only eight passes completing five. The Mustangs’ longest play came late in the game when Trevin Buescher scored an 18-yard TD run.
“This was two teams swinging at each other as hard as they could,” Kuta said. “Eventually somebody was going to get knocked down. Both of us got knocked down and both of us got back up.”
Sutton (0-4).........................3 16 8 6 — 33
Sandy Creek (2-2)..............16 14 0 16 — 46
SC — Ethan Shaw 1 run
Sut — Anthony Flores 30 field goal
SC — Drake Lally 62 run (Lally run)
Sut — Myles Jones 5 run (Scott Marshall run)
SC — Lally 1 run (Lally run)
SC — Lally 33 pass from Shaw (pass fail)
Sut — Jones 1 run (Nathan Baldwin pass from Jones)
Sut — Safety
Sut — Jones 2 run (run fail)
SC — Shaw 5 run (Shaw run)
SC — Jacob Petr 7 pass from Shaw (Lally run)
Sut — Trevin Buescher 18 run (run fail)