RURAL FAIRFIELD — If any of the Sandy Creek faithful had any worries about the Cougars' move to eight-man, those fears may have been relieved after Friday's season-opening victory.

The Cougars offense was balanced and efficient, and the defense was stifling and physical. Sandy Creek has been building a solid foundation the last few years, and early indications are the Cougars could be a force in Class D-1 after they shut out Blue Hill 70-0 on Friday.

