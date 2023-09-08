RURAL FAIRFIELD — People will be talking about Friday’s game between Sandy Creek and Exeter-Milligan/Friend for years to come. It was about as wild as you’d ever want — especially near the end.
The late-night contest was so closely played that it needed three overtimes to decide the winner.
When the dust cleared, the home team Sandy Creek outlasted EMF in a battle between two Class D-1 top 10 gridiron squads.
Sandy Creek’s new big scoreboard got a workout. The final score: Sandy Creek 64, EMF 62.
The game was billed as one of the top Class D-1 showdowns this week. It had everything as advertised. EMF came in as No. 7 with Sandy Creek at No. 10.
Sandy Creek used a balanced running and throwing attack, with quarterback Ethan Shaw running the Cougars’ show. The junior signal caller showed good speed when running options. And he was spot on as a passer.
EMF relied on its vaunted running attack, spearheaded by Breckan Schluter. The senior carried the ball an astounding 60 times for 335 yards.
The Bobcat’s halfback now has more than 5,000 career yards, becoming the 60th player in Nebraska history to reach the milestone. He eclipsed that mark back in the first half, needing 145 entering Friday’s game. Schluter carried the ball all but a few times for EMF in the second half.
Schluter tallied two touchdowns in the overtimes.
“Breckan will be the first to tell you that it is the offensive line that paves the way for him. He’s a special kid and had a great game. He’s a workhorse,” EMF co-head coach Kory Kahlandt said.
The magnitude of the game, though, seemed to overshadow Schluter’s accomplishment.
In overtime, Shaw and Schluter took over for their respective teams.
Shaw scored the eventual game-winning touchdown and conversion run. He also showed leadership skills that his coach marveled at.
“I am so proud of how our young men handled themselves in such adversity,” said Cougar coach Andrew Kuta. “He’s such a great kid and such a great leader. He is the heart of the football team. We have a lot of faith in him to make decisions on the field. He deals with adversity as well as anybody. It is a little bit of a comfort knowing that we have him on our side.”
“(Sandy Creek has) a great team with a great quarterback who can run and throw. They’ve got some fast players,” said Kahlandt.
In regulation, neither team led by more than eight points. EMF held the first-half edge with a 22-14 lead. By the end of the third quarter, the Bobcats owned a 34-26 advantage.
However, the Cougars came on strong in the fourth quarter and scored three touchdowns to knot the score at 48-48 heading into overtime.
Neither team scored in the first OT. But each rang up a touchdown and conversion run in the second overtime.
In the third overtime, Shaw scrambled for a 10-yard touchdown. He also ran the two-point conversion.
Then it came down to EMF. And the Bobcats gave the ball to Schluter who found pay dirt. But Sandy Creek’s defense bottled up Schluter on the conversion run that ended at the 1 yard stripe.
Sandy Creek extended its record to 3-0 while EMF dipped to 2-1.