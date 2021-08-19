FAIRFIELD — After logging a vigorous off-season that included club play and added reps in the gym, the Sandy Creek Cougars volleyball program will be looking to give opponents a run for their money in Southern Nebraska Conference play in 2021.
Led by second-year head coach Kortney Allen, the team’s outlook is promising. But beyond wins and losses, Allen simply wants to see her team bear fruit from its hard work in the off-season. If so, it could be an exciting and competitive season for the Cougars.
“Our goals for this upcoming season are to grow as a team, learn to compete each day, and improve each time we take the court,” Allen said. “The girls have been working hard this off season and I am excited to see their hard work transfer onto the court for the 2021 season.”
Sandy Creek returns six letter winners from its 3-20 campaign last season, including third-year starters seniors Leah Hatch at middle hitter and Jenna Heinz, right side. Hatch, a 5-foot-4 dynamo, led the team with 67 kills and 15 solo blocks in 2020, while Heinz, a 5-foot-5 standout, logged 46 kills and 11 blocks for the Cougars.
Also back in the lineup are second-year starters seniors Caitlin Rempe (5-4), middle hitter, and McKenzie Bohlen (5-1), defensive specialist.
Rempe posted 37 kills and 11 solo blocks last season, while Bohlen accumulated 165 digs.
Rounding out the returning letter winners are senior Kennedi Tripe, setter, and sophomore Sophie Dane, outside hitter.
Newcomers expected to make an impact include sophomores Lexi Shuck, outside hitter, and Ella Martin, setter.
Teams expected to pose the greatest challenge to Sandy Creek in conference play this year include Thayer Central, Superior, and Sutton.