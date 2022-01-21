RURAL FAIRFIELD — The Sandy Creek Cougars (4–11) used a deep bench and made some plays down the stretch to be the Bobcats of Blue Hill (8-7) 36-22.
“It was a very exciting game and Blue Hill is a great team,” said Cougars head coach Jared Blackwell. “We had 8-9 girls play really well and compete and make some plays down the stretch.
Blackwell, who is in his first year as head coach of the Cougars, knew his team was capable of a win like this.
“I have just asked them to get 1% better every single day, and they have done that,” Blackwell said. “We have been in a lot of games and felt like we competed hard but came up short, but (Friday night) we got the win.”
It was a slow offensive start for both teams. The Cougars got three treys in the quarter and the Bobcats had to settle for three free throws. The Cougars had a 9-3 lead after quarter one.
Blue Hill held Sandy Creek to just five points in the second quarter as it started to chip away at the Cougars’ lead. The Bobcats went on a 7-2 run to end the half including a bucket by junior Keiera Schmidt at the buzzer to tie the score at 14 points a piece.
Quarter three was a back-and-forth dog fight with both teams trading baskets. Bobcats junior Kelsy Kohmetscher made a free throw to tie the score at 20-apiece. Freshman Ryleigh Skalka hit a short shot for the Cougars with under a minute left in the quarter to give them a slight 22-20 lead with one quarter left to play.
SC senior Leah Hatch got a steal and a layup early in the final quarter to extend Sandy Creek’s lead to four points. Senior Abigale Meyer scored for the Bobcats followed up by an old-fashioned three-point play by Kohmetscher and a trey from freshman Reece Mlady giving them their first lead of the quarter.
The Cougars had an answer in senior Kennedi Tripe, who scored five straight points, giving them a 31-28 lead with just over two minutes left to play. The Cougars went 5-for-6 from the charity stripe down the stretch to win 36-32.
“All year I’ve told them this is a journey and that you can’t climb a mountain in one step. There are going to be failures along the way but we have to learn from them and keep growing and tonight our hard work is starting to pay off and I’m just really proud of the girls,” Blackwell said.
It was a rough night for the Bobcats who shot just 10-of-46 from the field and 11-for-24 from the free throw line.
“I know we are capable of a lot better than that we have to show up ready to play no matter who we are facing we just didn’t do that tonight,” said Bobcats head coach Tim Streff. “We didn’t do a lot of things right tonight and it makes it even harder when you’re not making very many baskets.”
Tripe led the Cougars with 10 points.
Meyer also had 10 points for the Bobcats to go along with her five blocks and game-high 17 rebounds.
Blue Hill.................3 11 6 12 — 32
Sandy Creek............9 5 8 14 — 36
Blue Hill (32)
Kelsy Kohmetscher 6, Indian Mackin 5, Ellie Mangers 2, Abigail Meyer 10, Reece Mlady 7, Keiera Schmidt 2.
Sandy Creek (36)
Leah Hatch 5, Caitlin Rempe 6, Lexi Shuck, Kynnzie Skalka 2, Ryleigh Skalka 6, Jaylin Sutton 2, Kennedi Tripe 10.