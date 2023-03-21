Huskers at Creighton.jpg
Nebraska's Will Walsh throws against Creighton Wednesday nighr in Omaha. The Huskers lost 6-5.

 Courtesy Nebraska Athletics

OMAHA — Nebraska fell 6-5 at Creighton after surrendering three runs in the bottom of the ninth on Tuesday night at Charles Schwab Field. 

The Huskers (11-7-1) scored five runs on 10 hits and an error, while the Bluejays (8-7) scored six runs on seven hits and an error.

