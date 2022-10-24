MINDEN — Adams Central nearly pulled off its second big win in a postseason match over Grand Island Central Catholic Monday night.
But the Patriots ran out of gas.
The Class C-1 No. 1 Crusaders (27-2) overcame a 6-0 deficit in the fifth set of the opening semifinal at the C1-9 subdistrict tournament to send AC into uncertainty on whether its record season will continue.
Final: No. 1 GICC comes back from 6-0 in the fifth and beats Adams Central 22-25, 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 15-10. #nebpreps GICC: Lucy Ghaifan had 27 kills and 5 1/2 blocks. AC: Megyn Scott 27 kills and 2 aces. pic.twitter.com/U7F3QVrktw— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) October 25, 2022
With a win — instead of a 25-22, 16-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-10 loss — Adams Central most likely would have secured a spot in a district final somewhere on Saturday. But the result as it is puts a question mark on any weekend plans.
Adams Central sat 10th in wild card point standings before Monday’s heartbreaker. Now it needs some help from teams around the state.
“I hope we get a game on Saturday because in district final games, we’ve played well,” said AC coach Libby Lollman.
“We played well tonight. You just hope you get another crack at it. I feel like we’ve had such a great season and these kids have put in the time. We played 12 Division 1 teams (in power points). They’ve showed up and played great competition. You hope that it benefits you at the end and you get that game on Saturday because it means something to them.”
Two years ago, the Patriots (23-9) bowed out of their subdistrict early and received that wild card spot. Then they went and knocked off GICC in Grand Island.
That was the first state tournament berth in 32 seasons for AC, which is in search of its third straight this season after making it in Class B a year ago.
But the Crusaders (27-2) pulled off a miraculous comeback Monday night on the back of Lucy Ghaifan to put that opportunity in waiting.
Ghaifan, a 6-foot middle, had the stretch of her volleyball career for GICC in the closing set of Monday’s match. In a nine-point swing, she slugged five of her match-high 27 kills and blocked three consecutive attacks by the Patriots.
The Crusaders, who trailed 6-0 and 7-1, snatched the match from Adams Central in a 13-3 finishing run.
“I felt like she owned that fifth set,” Grand Island Central Catholic coach Sharon Zavala said of Ghaifan. “She had blocks and kills, and we were able to feed her the ball. That was very, very important. I told the girls we want to keep her in the front row as long as we can.”
The Patriots scored just four more points after their steam-rolling start to the final game, dropping the final 15-10.
“We were one rotation where we wanted to be to finish that game,” Lollman said.
AC won the opener 25-22, then the Crusaders comfortably took the next two 25-16, 25-22.
The Patriots built a six-point lead in the fourth en route to a 25-20 win to force the fifth.
“We were right where we wanted to be,” said Lollman. “When (GICC) fought back, those weren’t errors. They earned every single one of those points. At the end of the day, you tell your kids, ‘You did your job.’ If that (fifth) game would have went to 25, you wonder ‘what if?’”
Megyn Scott’s 27 kills and Lauryn Scott’s 17 weren’t enough to push the Patriots over the hump after being swept by the Crusaders in the regular season finale last Thursday.
“We liked our matchups. We just weren’t finishing, and we weren’t going on any runs,” Lollman said. “We flipped it in the fourth and the fifth and started with Megyn in the front and Lauryn in the back (row) and just tried to see what our matchups were.”
The switch resulted in the pair’s most successful sets hitting-wise. Megyn had seven kills and Lauryn six in the fourth frame.
“I think we just executed better,” Zavala said. “We missed too many hits in the first set. They missed too many serves, and we missed too many hits but after that, I thought Adams Central in the third and fourth set played lights out.”
Gracie Woods added 19 kills for GICC, which advances to play Class C-1 No. 4 Minden in Tuesday’s C1-9 championship. Carolyn Maser had 51 assists.
“I’m just glad we’re there because we almost weren’t,” Zavala said. “It will be a tough one. This is just like a state tournament right now. Every team can beat anybody.”
Playing in one of the most loaded subdistricts in C-1, which may well send three wild cards to district finals, didn’t soften the blow for Adams Central.
“Those are the games you remember in high school,” said Lollman. “The ones you lose, you remember them a little more because they hurt a little bit.”
No. 4 Minden 3, St. Paul 0
MINDEN — Minden’s serving and blocking were too much for Class C-1 No. 10 St. Paul to handle in Monday’s second semifinal of the C1-9 subdistrict tournament.
The fourth-rated Whippets (31-2) eked out a 25-23 win in set one and rolled through the second and third 25-13, 25-15 to sweep the Wildcats (23-8).
“They’re a No. 1 or 2 in the state from what we’ve seen and we’ve played a lot of the top 10,” said St. Paul coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks. “I thought we held with them for the first set and it just kind of slipped away from us. We were just a little bit out-matched at some positions.”
The Whippets served 11 aces — six from Milly Jacobsen — and kept St. Paul out-of-system for much of the evening.
Minden coach Julia Ratka said she was surprised to see the Wildcats set their outside hitters so often when they did get a good first pass.
“They didn’t use their middles very much,” Ratka said. “I was surprised about that because in our scout work they used their middles quite a bit.”
Jenna Jakubowski led St. Paul with 14 kills while Clara Kunze added 10. Natalie Poss dished out 21 assists.
Minden’s Mattie Kamery had the match-high 15 kills. Sloane Beck registered four solo blocks. Freshman Myla Emery had 17 assists.
The Whippets, who haven’t been to state since 2017, reached 31 wins with the victory. This year’s team has won the most matches in school history.
“With this group, yeah,” Ratka said when asked if she thought reaching that mark was possible. “They’re super competitors, they stay together. I thought we could be really good. I didn’t know how good, but the sky is the limit with this group.”
Minden is in a district final regardless of Tuesday’s result, when it will rematch with GICC — one of the Whippets’ two losses this season. But it’s still a match Ratka would like to see her team prevail in.
“I think we’ll be ready to go tomorrow,” she said.
First serve of the C1-9 final is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Minden.