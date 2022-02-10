GRAND ISLAND — St. Cecilia’s ending sequence was a summary of the entire night.
Three 3-pointers. Zero makes.
The Class C-2 No. 1 Hawkettes (20-2) finished 4-for-27 from beyond the arc in their 45-38 loss to Grand Island Central Catholic Thursday night.
Central Catholic (17-5), ranked first in Class C-1, pulled ahead early and finished strong to avenge a 48-45 double overtime loss to the Hawkettes in the Centennial Conference semifinals on Jan. 27.
Head coach Kevin Mayfield said the difference between matchups was in a good start.
That was anchored by Lucy Ghaifan, who scored 14 of her team-high 18 points in the first half while making five of her first six shots.
“Lucy just was absolutely fantastic that first half," Mayfield said.
"I think the two big keys were that (St. Cecilia) missed a lot of shots in the first half, which we were fortunate for that, and Lucy played really well. Not that Lucy was the only one, but she really dominated, offensively and defensively.”
Ghaifan was held to four points after halftime, but both of her fourth quarter buckets kept the Hawkettes from closing in.
“We were tough for 32 (minutes)," said STC coach Greg Berndt. "The first 16, we kind of let (Ghaifan) have her way and in the second half, we fought like crazy. I’m really proud of our effort in the second half — we need more of that, I guess, the whole game.”
St. Cecilia got virtually nothing on the interior outside of Bailey Kissinger's six two-pointers and, coupled with its poor percentage from three-point range, suffered a second loss in three games after a 19-0 start to the year.
Shaye Butler was held to just three free throws, and Addie Kirkegaard, the Hawkettes' 6-foot-3 post, contained to just two points and three rebounds on the night.
"It was just a nice team effort to focus on their Big Three," said Mayfield, "which is Kirkegaard, Butler and Kissinger."
Kissinger, who scored a game-high 24 points, appeared set to tie the game in the fourth when she was fouled on a drive in the lane and her shot attempt went through the twine.
Should this have been an and-one situation? Would’ve tied the game if it wasn’t waved off. Instead it’s now GICC 41-37 with 1:09 left. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/zCRaPw46wg— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) February 11, 2022
The Hawkettes trailed 39-36 at that point and the make, plus a free throw, would have certainly made things interesting.
But the referee who whistled the penalty waved the basket off, saying the foul occurred on the floor.
Instead, Kissinger earned bonus free throws and sunk 1-of-2 to pull STC within 39-37.
"I'm a little biased, but yeah, from our side (it was a shooting foul)," Berndt said of the play. "Apparently they saw it differently."
A bucket by GICC freshman Byndal Moody on the other end upped the Crusader lead to four and four straight free throws by Jenna Heidelk sealed the victory.
St. Cecilia's press helped it climb back into the game by forcing 14 second-half turnovers. The Hawkettes scored eight straight points in the fourth, including a 3-pointer by Ryann Sabatka.
But STC's last-ditch effort wasn't sufficient for the triumph.
"Hopefully they remember what it feels like to play that hard last 16 (minutes) instead of the first 16," said Berndt, whose team hosts the C2-8 subdistrict beginning Monday at Chapman Gymnasium.
"(GICC is) a good team — that’s a state team. We knew that going into this. We need to rest up, heal up and the last phase of the season starts on Tuesday, so nothing to be ashamed of."
STC (20-2)………………9 8 11 10 — 38
GICC (17-5)……………17 10 6 12 — 45
St. Cecilia (38)
Erin Sheehy 1-6 0-0 3, Bailey Kissinger 7-17 9-11 24, Shaye Butler 0-7 3-4 3, Tatum Krikac 0-4 0-0 0, Addie Kirkegaard 1-3 0-0 2, Ryann Sabatka 1-2 0-1 3, Addie Demuth 1-4 0-0 3. Totals: 11-43 12-16 38.
GICC (45)
Jenna Heidelk 3-3 4-5 10, Alyssa Wilson 0-4 0-0 0, Gracie Woods 3-5 0-0 7, Chloe Cloud 1-3 0-0 2, Lucy Ghaifan 7-10 4-6 18, Bryndal Moody 3-3 0-1 6, Carolyn Maser 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 18-29 8-12 45.
Three-point goals: STC 4-27 (Sheehy 1-5, Kissinger 1-8, Butler 0-5, Krikac 0-2, Kirkegaard 0-2, Sabatka 1-1, Demuth 1-4); GICC 1-5 (Wilson 0-3, Woods 1-2). Rebounds: STC 22-13 (Butler 7); GICC 25-5 (11). Turnovers: STC 10; GICC 19.