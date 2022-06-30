Brock Culler is heading to the college ranks.
The coach of the softball co-op which included players from Grand Island Central Catholic, Doniphan-Trumbull, Wood River and Heartland Lutheran has been hired to lead Concordia University in Seward.
The hire was announced Thursday by the university
"I am very blessed to have this opportunity to be the next head softball coach at Concordia University. I’m very much looking forward to being a part of the family at Concordia," Culler said in the release. "I am also very excited to be able to compete with all the great coaches, players and teams in the GPAC. This is an exciting day for me and my family. I look forward to getting started. Go Bulldogs!”
Devin Smith, Concordia's athletic director, had identified Culler as one of the top high school softball coaches in the state of Nebraska. Culler led GICC to the co-op's first state tournament in 2020.
"Coach Culler brings a sense of peace, optimism, energy and a willingness to build a community around Bulldog softball," Smith said in a statement. "Today is a great day to be a Bulldog as our CUNE family has just added another graceful and grace-filled leader to our campus and community.”
Hired as GICC's head coach in 2012, Culler produced a nine-year record of 185-100 while guiding his Crusaders squads to four conference championships. After steering GICC to a fifth-place Class B state finish in 2020, Culler was a finalist for Nebraska Class B Coach of the Year honors. He was selected to coach in the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star Game for both 2021 and 2022 after having been a finalist to coach in the 2019 and 2020 versions.
Originally from Cairo, Culler has lived in Grand Island for the past 25 years.
Along with his coaching of the Crusaders for the last decade, Culler has been involved with various youth softball programs in an effort to grow the game in central Nebraska. He also spent time assisting Hastings College.
Culler replaces Tatum Edwards, who was named the associate head coach at Valparaiso University. The Bulldogs were 23-24 in 2022. They reached the national tournament as recently as 2021.