GRAND ISLAND — To 11th year Grand Island Central Catholic softball head coach Brock Culler, a .500 win-loss record has become a bit too familiar to appreciate.

It isn’t that Culler hasn’t taken a certain amount of satisfaction from fielding a competitive team year in and year out during his years as head coach. He would just like to see this team, which returns 11 players, take a few steps forward and figure out a way to make a successful post season run a reality.

0
0
0
0
0