GRAND ISLAND — To 11th year Grand Island Central Catholic softball head coach Brock Culler, a .500 win-loss record has become a bit too familiar to appreciate.
It isn’t that Culler hasn’t taken a certain amount of satisfaction from fielding a competitive team year in and year out during his years as head coach. He would just like to see this team, which returns 11 players, take a few steps forward and figure out a way to make a successful post season run a reality.
“We would like to think they will move forward in wins this year,” Culler said. “We’re bringing back a lot of kids, and as coaches we just have to get them prepared the best that we can.”
As Culler sees it, the team’s fate will teeter on whether it can put runs on the board while its pitchers keep opponents from big innings. The hope is that with another year of experience to draw from, that the Crusaders defense and team speed will keep them close in most of their games.
The rest will come down to making the plays on defense and stealing runs with aggressive base running and timely hitting.
“We lost six one-run games last year where we would play five innings of really good softball and have that one inning where we’d give a team a few extra outs and it ended up costing us,” he said. “Hopefully some of the licks we took last year will strengthen us and we can be a little bit better and close out games.”
Playing in the tough Lou Platte Conference has helped elevate GICC’s level of play each season, Culler said. Their quest this season will be to not merely hold their own against quality teams, but to figure out how to convert those one-run losses into wins.
“Over the course of my 10 years in the program, I’ve really tried to increase the competitive level of our schedule,” Culler said. “We’re real blessed that we’re challenged every week. That’s something we enjoy as coaches and players. It makes the games a lot of fun. It would be a lot more fun to win a few more of them, though.
“A lot of the one-run losses were because of our youth. We’re going to go back and revisit those games and learn from our mistakes. We’re going to watch those painful moments, take them in, own them, and get better because of it, knocking down those roadblocks so we can close out games this year.”
Junior Brielle Saddler anchors a three-man rotation that includes senior Mikah Culler and sophomore Logan Rainforth. The team’s workhorse on the hill last season, Saddler will look to improve on her consistency as she strives to take the next step forward in her development as a pitcher.
“She’s going to be key to our success,” Culler said. “If she is on and she’s doing well and in the right frame of mind, she can be tough. We’re looking forward to getting those little inconsistencies in her game shored up.”
Mikah Culler, a fourth-year hurler, has shown exceptional control as a middle inning relief option, Brock Culler said.
“She (Culler) locates the ball very well and is very even keeled,” the coach said.
Rainforth, who attends Doniphan-Trumbull — one of the co-op schools with GICC, will be looking to increase her workload after logging just a handful of innings last season. Her strong work during the off-season could translate into increased mound time this time around, Culler said.
“Her role will significantly change this year,” he said. “She’ll get a lot more involved in our rotation. She’s a competitor, a workhorse, very coachable and even-tempered. Her cage isn’t going to get rattled.”
Other returnees poised to contribute with bat and glove include senior Kylie Gangwish, junior Avery O’Boyle, senior Hannah Greathouse, senior Codi Obermeier, and sophomore Anna Tibbetts. Gangwish, a fourth-year outfielder, exudes confidence as a team leader with experience.
“(Gangwish) is an extremely vocal leader and a very skilled softball player,” Culler said. “She brings a ton of positive energy and is very knowledgeable of the game.”
O’Boyle, a catcher and middle infielder, has shown herself to be an above-average fielder with prowess at the plate.
“She is an extremely gifted softball player,” Culler said. “She’s got the whole package.”
With high goals and a strong work ethic bent on achieving them, Culler hopes that his team will rise above maintaining its middle-of-the-pack status quo and compete for a playoff berth this season. Their fate is largely theirs to dictate, he said.
“These kids are great kids,” he said. “They work hard, they’re driven, and we have a good coaching staff, so there’s a lot of good, positive support. I would like to think we’re one of the teams that people want to talk about.”
Schedule
Aug. 27 at Seward Invite; Aug. 30 North Platte DH; Sept. 3 at Bishop Neumann Invite; Sept. 6 Host Tri w/HAC and Hershey; Sept. 8 at Northwest; Sept. 10 at Hastings Classic; Sept. 13 vs. Crete; Sept. 15 at Twin River; Sept. 20 Host Tri w/Wahoo and Freeman; Sept. 22 vs. Seward; Sept. 26 at Aurora Tri w/Aurora and Hastings; Sept. 30 at Conference (St. Paul)