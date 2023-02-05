CENTRAL CITY — No starting spot, no problem for Doniphan-Trumbull’s Parker Volk.
The 6-foot-4 freshman came off the bench to tie for team-high scoring honors with 16 points as the Class C-2 No. 1-rated Cardinals beat Class C-1 No. 5 Central City 69-55 in Saturday’s Lou-Platte Conference Tournament championship game at the Bison Activity Dome.
Volk was 6-of-10 shooting from the floor, including going 3-of-6 from 3-point range, as top-seeded Doniphan-Trumbull sank 11 3-pointers. But the highlight for Volk came on a break-away dunk, giving the Cardinals a 56-43 lead with 4:14 to play.
“It was a nice feeling, especially with this environment,” Volk said of his two-handed flush. “The main thing is that I’m just happy for us as a team. We’re all really excited about getting this win.”
Doniphan-Trumbull coach Kelan Buhr said he was thrilled to see Volk throw one down.
“We give Parker a hard time because he dunks it all the time in practice, but we hadn’t seen one in a game,” Buhr said. “In that situation, I didn’t know if he’d go up and do it, but kudos to him for believing in himself. Hopefully we’ll see more of that for a long while here.”
Volk scored 10 of his 16 points in the first half, helping Doniphan-Trumbull lead 31-22 at the intermission.
“I feel like we honestly have six starters, and right now, Parker is the one coming off the bench,” Buhr said. “He can really shoot it and he’s getting better inside. He’s just a joy to coach.
“Parker just comes in, goes to work and does everything he can to improve. He’s a kid who has gotten so much better throughout the year and I’m really excited to see his upside through his career.”
For his part, Volk said he’s just happy to get minutes on the court any way he can.
“I don’t look at it any differently whether I come off the bench or whether I’m starting,” Volk said. “When I get into the game, I’m just looking to do what I do.”
Jake Collinson, who also was 6-of-10 from the floor and had four 3-pointers, equaled Volk’s 16 points for the Cardinals (20-0). Ty Bennett finished with 13 points and freshman Jack Poppe added 11 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals for Doniphan-Trumbull, which forged its largest lead at 48-29 on a Poppe 3-pointer with 1:32 remaining in the third quarter.
Doniphan-Trumbull shot 52.5% from the floor (21 of 40), including going 11 of 26 from beyond the arc. The Cardinals hit nine of their first 18 attempts from 3-point range.
“We see that every day in practice, but sometimes in games it hasn’t shown up,” Buhr said of his team’s long-range shooting against the Bison. “I’m glad it showed up today.”
Said Central City coach BJ Blase: “Hats off to Doniphan-Trumbull. If they shoot like that, they may not lose all year.”
Buhr said he loved his players’ offensive confidence. With the score tied 16-16 after the first quarter, the Cardinals shot 57.7% (15 of 26) the rest of the way and went 15 of 18 at the free-throw line in the final 5:01 to keep second-seeded Central City at bay.
“We talked to our kids about being in the moment,” Buhr said. “I thought they were ready. They came out, they weren’t scared of it — maybe a few nerves in warmups — but our kids performed very, very well.
“I give them all the credit in the world.”
Ayden Zikmund scored a game-high 22 points for Central City (19-2), which finished at 43.3% from the floor (23 of 53) and saw its 15-game winning streak snapped. Kenai Kearney added 13 points and nine rebounds and Dylan Pfeifer scored 11 for the Bison, who forced 11 second-half turnovers and were able to cut their deficit to 64-54 on a Zikmund free throw with 1:50 left.
“I thought we trapped a little bit harder and cut them a little better and got our hands up on deflections (in the second half),” Blase said. “I kind of wish we would’ve done that earlier, but that’s how the ebb and flow of the game goes.
“Credit to them, they handled our press really well and then did a good job of attacking when they broke it.”
The LPC championship was the third in the past five years for Doniphan-Trumbull, which has made five consecutive appearances in the title game. The Cardinals also avenged last year’s loss to the Bison in the conference tournament final.
“Last year, with us being the No. 1 seed and expecting to kind of be the favorite and Central City got us in a great game, I think this one was as much for our seniors from a year ago as it is for our program this year,” said Buhr, whose team previously beat the Bison 64-60 back on Dec. 16 in Doniphan. “You never know what’s going to happen next year, so we’re just going to enjoy this right now.”
Doniphan-Trumbull.........16 15 17 21 — 69
Central City....................16 6 10 23 — 55
Doniphan-Trumbull (20-0)
Jack Poppe 3-8 2-2 11, Kaedan Detamore 1-3 5-6 7, Jake Collinson 6-10 0-0 16, Ty Bennett 3-6 6-6 13, Jaden Williams 2-3 2-3 6, Parker Volk 6-10 1-2 16. Totals 21-40 16-19 69.
Central City (19-2)
Ashton Gragg 3-5 0-0 6, Ayden Zikmund 9-23 2-5 22, Dylan Pfeifer 4-6 3-4 11, Clark Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Kenai Kearney 6-14 1-6 13, Derek Pfeifer 0-1 0-0 0, Blake Jensen 0-1 0-0 0, Nathaniel Heins 0-0 0-0 0, Carter Simonsen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 6-15 55.
Three-point goals—D-T 11-26 (Poppe 3-6, Detamore 0-2, Collinson 4-8, Bennett 1-4, Volk 3-6), CC 3-14 (Zikmund 2-9, Brown 1-3, De.Pfeifer 0-1, Jensen 0-1). Fouled out—Gragg, De.Pfeifer, Detamore. Rebounds—D-T 30 (Williams 9), CC 23 (Kearney 9). Assists—D-T 18 (Poppe 6, Detamore 6), CC 10 (Dy.Pfeifer 3, Kearney 3). Turnovers—D-T 16, CC 9.