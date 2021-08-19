DONIPHAN — Five girls and four boys return for the Doniphan-Trumbull harriers in 2021. One girl and two boys are state qualifiers.
Emma Saathoff is a three-time state qualifier, who head coach Corey Hatt believes has had her best summer of running yet. He said the same for teammate Kiera Gregg, who is a junior; and senior boy Sam Shafer.
Harrison Sjuts and Owen Schultz are sophomores who made the state meet as freshmen. Sjuts was the top finisher on the team with aa 53rd place and time of 19:32.46. Hatt expects the two to build on their early successes and have strong sophomore campaigns.
Hatt said of Schultz: “He put in a great summer and added strength and speed.”
Shafer and fellow senior Carter Schultz have shown good leadership, according to Hatt, who is in his 11th season coaching the Cardinals.
After dealing with multiple injuries, Hatt said junior Halle Kohmetscher is feeling strong and fast. Claire Schwarz is much in the same shape for her junior season: “stronger and faster.” Nia Fill rounds out returners for the girls team and looks to improve on last year.
Freshmen Anna Fitzgerald, Avery Kobb, and Reba Watts are all expected to make splashes in their first high school seasons.
“The girls are looking for their first state appearance since 2018,” Hatt said. “We have some great talent both returning and being added.
“The boys have a good core returning with young talent on the rise. We look to make some noise this year.”
Juniors Camdyn Beirow, Bryan Serrano, and Joe Sumner, and freshmen Andy Schultz and Tice Yost round out the boys roster. Hatt said all have had good summers preparing for the fall.
2021 schedule
Aug. 26 Hastings Tiger invite; Sept. 2 St. Pat’s invite; Sept. 11 Broken Bow invite; Sept. 16 Ravenna invite; Sept. 21 Crete invite; Sept. 27 UNK invite; Oct. 5 LouPlatte Conference invite; Oct. 14 districts; Oct. 22 state