DONIPHAN — From the opening tip Tuesday night, Nebraska Christian set the tone and never trailed in its win over Doniphan-Trumbull.
The first Eagles bucket led to an early 11-0 run to start the game. Twelve D-T turnovers fed into 10 points in the opening frame of a 43-35 win.
“Plain and simple (Nebraska Christian) put the pressure on us and we could not respond. So that’s what happens when they go up 11-0 and we play from behind the entire game,” said D-T head coach Quinton Hite.
Nebraska Christian’s pressure defense contributed to the Cardinals’ issues.
“They did mix the press up a little bit. They went to man-to-man in our face then they went to a zone press, which threw our girls off on exactly what to d. But other than that it’s nothing that we weren’t capable of doing, we just panicked under pressure.”
The Cardinals responded from the 11-0 hole with a 7-0 run to end the first quarter, which Hite enjoyed.
“That was nice to see. I told my girls that we need to start by winning each quarter and it starts with the very next possession. You value those possessions in basketball because you never know what is going to happen on the very next play,” Hite said.
Nebraska Christian’s Molly Griess led all scorers with 15 points. She was 7-for-15 from the floor while teammate Sidney McHargue scored 14 points going 4-for-5 from the floor and 3-for-5 from the charity stripe.
“(Griess) is a good player. She was physical against us. We could matchup against her in the beginning. We had to game plan around her,” said Hite. “In the third quarter, I challenged my girls going back to man (defense) and I wanted to see where our toughness lies.”
The guard play for D-T was better in the second half around the perimeter, which limited the three ball from Nebraska Christian. The Eagles only attempted two shots from beyond the arc in the second half.
The Cardinals afforded themselves a late charge by settling down on defense, but couldn’t overcome the initial outburst by the visiting Eagles.
“I knew our guards can handle the perimeter, so it was a matter of our help side defense being able to slow down the passes into the holes,” said Hite. “Right now the girls are stepping up to the plate when I give them a challenge, like going to a man-to-man defense — especially right now when we are playing some of these good teams and Nebraska Christian is one of those good teams and we need to match up physically.”
D-T cut the deficit to under double digits with under four minutes to go when Kendyl Brummund and Hannah Greathouse each knocked down a trey.
The Cardinals held Nebraska Christian to zero buckets in the fourth quarter. Only allowing one made free throw.
D-T’s Ridley Sadd led her team with eight points. Brummund and Kaleah Olson each contributed with seven points while Greathouse had five. Sophie Fitch finished with four and Kayla Kennedy had two.
D-T..........................7 8 10 10 — 35
NC........................18 12 12 1 — 43
Doniphan-Trumbull (35)
Ridley Sadd 8, Kendyl Brummund 7, Kaleah Olson 7, Hannah Greathouse 5, Sophie Fitch 4, Kayla Kennedy 2
Nebraska Christian (43)
Molly Griess 15, Sidney McHargue 14, Shelby McHargue 5, Tabitha Seip 5, Gracie Boersen 3, Hope Seip 1