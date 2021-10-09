DONIPHAN — It was an uphill battle for Doniphan-Trumbull Friday night.
But as has been the case most of the season, the Cardinals strapped on their marching boots in the second half and got down to business, turning the tables on Sandy Creek and winning 36-24 in Homecoming action from Doniphan-Trumbull.
Typically slow starters this season, the Cardinals were once again their own worst enemies early on. Pouncing on a pair of fumbles — coupled with a number of drive-killing penalties — the Cougars held all the cards after two quarters of play. But as the game wore on, they seemed to wear down, plagued perhaps by their small roster size that may have enabled the Cardinals to get back into the game and seize control following intermission.
“For whatever reason, all season long our guys seem to love the second half more than they do the first half,” D-T head coach Jordan Conner said. “We talk to them at halftime, lock in a little bit more on the game plan and the things we need to do and the guys just come out and execute.
“In the first half, we felt like we were able to do some things offensively but just kept shooting ourselves in the foot. Defensively, we’d put ourselves in a good position but just weren’t able to get off the field on third down. But our guys did a good job responding in the second half, we made some adjustments and did the things we needed to do to get a good win.”
After spotting the Cougars to a 16-0 lead in the first half on a 2-yard TD run by freshman quarterback Ethan Shaw and 30-yard TD pass from Shaw to senior wide receiver Micah Biltoft, D-T struck back late in the second quarter to cut the deficit in half, 16-8 on a four-yard touchdown run by senior running back Blake Detamore.
Without missing a beat, the Cougars returned their lead to 16 points with 11 seconds left until intermission. A 10-yard pass play from Shaw to Drake Lally send Sandy Creek to the locker room with a 24-8 advantage.
But as the second half unfolded, it didn’t take long for D-T to reinsert itself back into the game. A 17-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Jaden Williams to senior receiver Myles Sadd on the first drive of the second half — followed by a second score just minutes later on a 56-yard run by Williams — put the Cardinals back into the contest, 24-22, with 8:17 left in the quarter. That momentum switch seemed proved too much to overcome for the Cougars, Sandy Creek head coach Jack Shadley said.
“We started out well but came out flat in the second half,” Shadley said. “They were able to capitalize early in the second half and scored twice in the first four minutes and got the momentum. We weren’t really able to get it back after that.”
A pair of fourth-quarter touchdown runs of one and 11 yards by Williams provided the Cardinals with more than enough points to seal the deal.
“Jaden Williams is a heckuva quarterback and Miles Sadd did some good things catching the football,” Conner said. “Brodey Stewart did a heckuva job stepping in and playing at the center position after Michael Bonesteel went down (with a leg injury). Kaedan Dentamore, Chris Uhrich, Ethan Adams, Donovan Long and Jordy Baland (all played well) up front…we couldn’t be more proud of these guys.”
With the win, D-T improves to 2-5 on the season, while Sandy Creek slips to 3-5.