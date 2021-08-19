DONIPHAN — After a 23-9 record in 2020, the Doniphan-Trumbull/Grand Island Central Catholic softball team is ready to face a challenging 2021 season with a lot of young players.
Brock Culler is entering his ninth season with D-T/GICC and has no returning starters coming back in the circle. D-T/GICC will rely on fresh faces to lead the squad back to the postseason.
“It is the polar opposite of what we had last year,” Culler said. “Last year we had a lot of power to get the ball out of the park in every spot of the lineup. This year we will have a little pop in our lineup. We are going to rely with speed on the bases. That’s how we need to put and keep pressure on our opponents so our approach is going to be different from last year.”
Senior leadership is another key for D-T/GICC for 2021 and Culler likes what his veterans are doing to help lead this team.
“We have four seniors. They understand what goes into the winter/spring off season to prepare themselves and to help the team,” said Culler. “They are good resources to rely on especially for the younger kids. They are very valuable and it’s good that they are.”
Without any starters coming back from last year’s rotation, it will be a challenge for D-T/GICC in a tough schedule.
“Any pitcher in Class B has a challenge. The offenses in class B are very talented. This class is so deep. A lot of teams are facing the same challenges as much as we are. We are going to be young in the circle. They are very good kids and they work very hard. They are starting to understand what their role is and the approach that they are going to have when they face these offenses. They are doing a great job.”
2021 schedule
Aug. 19 vs Columbus Lakeview; Aug. 21 at York Quad; Aug. 23 vs St. Paul; Aug. 24 at Ord; Aug. 28 at Seward Invite; Aug. 31 host triangular vs Minden and Kearney Catholic; Sept. 4 at Aquinas Catholic tourney; Sept. 7 at Adams Central triangular; Sept. 9 vs Northwest; Sept. 11 at Hastings Classic; Sept. 14 at Crete; Sept. 16 vs Twin River; Sept. 21 at Wahoo triangular; Sept. 23 at Seward; Sept. 27 host triangular vs Aurora and Hastings; Oct. 1 at conference tourney in Central City