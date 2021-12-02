DONIPHAN — Consistency has been Doniphan-Trumbull’s MO under Kelan Buhr.
The Cardinals have won at least 15 games in the last five seasons, including finishing as LouPlatte Conference runner-up last year.
This year’s team aims for first place in the conference as it returns five starters from a year ago.
They are Myles Sadd, Andrew Stock, Ethan Smith, Blake Detamore and Jaden Williams. Four of the five averaged in double figures.
Kaedan Detamore and Preston Larson provided good depth off the bench a year ago as freshmen and hope to evolve even more as sophomores.
The Cardinals will look to add even more depth with seniors Chris Uhrich and Carter Schultz, as well as Demario Millard, Jake Collinson, Ben Van Diest. All will be competing for varsity roles.
“We return all varsity members from a year ago and will feature productive players with a great deal of varsity experience. A year ago we didn’t know what to expect,” said D-T head coach Kelan Buhr.
“This year we have high team expectations for ourselves. Our kids worked hard this summer and have a determined mindset. We have seen good growth, both physically and mentally. Our team’s quickness and high skill level will once again be a strength. We will aim to defend at a high level again this year, and we want to do a better job of clearing the glass.”
The Cardinals are eyeing a second state tournament appearance in three years. D-T was knocked out in the first round in 2020 by eventual champion Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur.
“The goal is to make it back to Lincoln,” Buhr said. “We want to bring our fans with us this time. There is a lot of excitement and a lot of expectations. We keep talking to the kids in the offseason about workouts, camps, all of those things where we try as coaches to make them become better basketball players.”
With some quick guards, the Cardinals’ offense contains a lot of on-ball screening and dribble driving.
“It is not a secret after we start playing some games. We are pretty good and pretty quick with the dribble drive. We played some teams that weren’t able to guard us last year,” Buhr said. “We’ve got some tricks up our sleeves on things that we are going to do differently, but we are not going to reinvent the wheel and pull out a totally new offense.”
Here are the Cards’ returning starters:
Myles Sadd 5’9 SR, 9.6 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 3.4 APG, 3.0 SPG; Andrew Stock 6’1 SR, 11.5 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 1.0 APG, 1.0 SPG; Ethan Smith 6’2 SR, 11.4 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 2.7 APG, 2.1 SPG; Blake Detamore 5’5 SR, 10.4 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 3.4 APG, 1.9 SPG; Jaden Williams 6’2 SO, 6.5 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 1.6 APG, 1.2 SPG
Schedule
Dec. — 3rd, at Blue Hill 7:30; 4th, at St. Paul 5:00; 10th Hastings St. Cecilia 7:30; 11th at Kenesaw 5:00; 14th, Deshler 7:30; 17th at Central City 7:45; 21st at Sandy Creek 7:45; 30th, Heartland 7:45;
Jan. — 6th at Ravenna 7:45; 8th, Grand Island Central Catholic 3:30; 11th, Centura 7:45; 14th, at Gibbon 7:45; 15th, at Adams Central 5:00; 21st, at Superior 7:45; 27th, Ord 7:45; 31st-Feb. 5th LouPlatte Conference Tournament;
Feb. — 8th, Thayer Central 7:45; 11th, at Wood River 6:00; 12th, Osceola (Heartland Event Center); 18th, Arcadia-Loup City 7:15